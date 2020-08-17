Politics
CUPP Lauds Peace Building Efforts In Zamfara
The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has lauded the security and peace building efforts of the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mattawale in the State.
The CUPP, in a statement by spoke persons Mark Adebayo, yesterday, said the Zamfara State Government was taking “courageous” steps to enhance peace and security in the North-West State.
According to the statement, the National Chairman of the Action People Party (APP), Ugochinyere Ikenga, who is also a spokesman of the coalition, met with Mattawale at the weekend, to review the state of the polity and the current challenges in the country.
It stated that the governor and Ikenga shared ideas on how to tackle youth restiveness, the challenges of ethnic and religious harmony in the country and the security challenges across the country.
The CUPP noted that both men agreed that there was urgent need to bridge the widening ethnic and religious gaps in the country.
‘Both leaders after the extensive conversion came out of the meeting with a common ground that in the search for a national consensus on finding solution to the many challenges facing our nation, that irredeemable damage should not be done to the stability of our nation or incite acts that can lead to violent collapse of democracy,’ the coalition said in the statement.
Politics
Vandalising Obaseki’s Billboards Won’t Stop Him From Winning -Atu
Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor of Edo State on Media, Mr Benjamin Atu, has mocked the All Progressives Congress, APC, for allegedly paying people to attend their campaign rallies, describing the action as unbecoming of a party that claims to be popular.
Atu, who made this known in a press statement, said Governor Obaseki had become their nightmare and that’s why they have been engaged in gun shooting and destruction of his billboards and posters.
According to him, the APC, its candidate and supporters should know that the ongoing politics of posters and billboards destruction in various parts of the state won’t stop Governor Godwin Obaseki from winning the September 19 governorship election in the state.
“Such action is undemocratic, despotic and an invitation to anarchy. Obaseki’s administration can’t be intimidated or cowed by the anarchical tendencies of the opposition party in the state,” he said, noting that the PDP will consider taking appropriate actions in its quest for peace and justice, as it appears they have been deliberately pushed to the wall.
“While we understand their frustration, we know their current actions are the last kick of a dying horse”, he added.
He stressed that “they claimed that they have the backing of the President in all their actions but we are aware Mr. President will never encourage violence even in his own election.
“Mr President, you have earned your name and integrity, therefore the ambition of one man who voted against you in the last election can’t soil your name. The people of Edo State are collectively calling for a peaceful election. We want to warn those who are engaged in the act of violence to desist from it”, Atu admonished.
Politics
Group Carpets FG Over Suppression Of Freedom Of Expression
The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has expressed dismay that the continuous attempt to suppress the existence of the right of freedom of expression of Nigerians by President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is exposing its failure in sportsmanship, statesmanship and political craftsmanship.
The CNG said it found it worrying that the current administration was becoming more and more intolerant of opposition and criticisms and gradually dragging the country towards becoming a police state.
Expressing its concerns on the state of the nation, its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in a statement issued yesterday said it was alarmed by reports that former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’abba, had been invited by the Department of State Services over the interview he granted Channels Television on Thursday regarding the agenda of the National Consultative Front to bring about a new Nigeria that works for all.
“We find this attempt to harass Na’Abbah, a senior citizen and critical stakeholder in the nation’s democratic process, a brutal encroachment on the universal citizens right to freedom of expression which is a fundamental characteristic of any democratic state,” the statement explained.
According to the statement, “it is ridiculous that those who run this government, who happened to have benefited the most from the previous administration’s tolerant disposition should be the ones denying others the same right they enjoyed.”
It added, “The CNG repudiates this unhealthy, undemocratic trend of government’s exercise of power through security agencies to impose restrictions on citizens’ mobility, or on their freedom to express or communicate political or other views and hold it unacceptable.”
Politics
Delta APC Crisis Deepens As Two Chairmanship Claimants Emerge
The cold war among members of the State Working Committee, SWC of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, nosedived yesterday as some members of the committee insisted that the purported sacking of the chairman of the party, Jones Erue, stands with a former deputy chairman of the party, Elvis Ayomanor currently acting as chairman.
Ayomanor was announced as acting chairman of the party after a section of the SWC announced the suspension of Erue for alleged financial misappropriation, failure to convene meetings of the SWC or State Executive Committee and unilaterally suspending seven members of the SWC.
Erue through the party’s publicity secretary, Sylvester Imonina, had in February announced the suspension of Ayomanor and six other members including its vice chairman, Delta South senatorial district, Tosan Awani and the state women leader, Mrs Janet Oyubu, for alleged acts of gross misconduct.
Speaking on a meeting being convened at the Abuja residence of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Ayomanor in a statement by Felix Okpako, who claimed to be publicity secretary of the party, said: “Erue, was constitutionally removed by a two-third majority of the elected SEC members, for maladministration, misappropriation of party funds and diversion of party property. Thus, no single individual has the powers to reinstate him as the state chairman.”
Ayomanor further warned that the party was not any man’s personal property, neither did it belong to any individual, saying “If we are calling any state caucus meeting, it will be at the APC state secretariat in Asaba, or a public venue, not at the private residence of any self-acclaimed leader of the party.
