CUPP Lauds Peace Building Efforts In Zamfara

Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor of Edo State on Media, Mr Benjamin Atu, has mocked the All Progressives Congress, APC, for allegedly paying people to attend their campaign rallies, describing the action as unbecoming of a party that claims to be popular.

Atu, who made this known in a press statement, said Governor Obaseki had become their nightmare and that’s why they have been engaged in gun shooting and destruction of his billboards and posters.

According to him, the APC, its candidate and supporters should know that the ongoing politics of posters and billboards destruction in various parts of the state won’t stop Governor Godwin Obaseki from winning the September 19 governorship election in the state.

“Such action is undemocratic, despotic and an invitation to anarchy. Obaseki’s administration can’t be intimidated or cowed by the anarchical tendencies of the opposition party in the state,” he said, noting that the PDP will consider taking appropriate actions in its quest for peace and justice, as it appears they have been deliberately pushed to the wall.

“While we understand their frustration, we know their current actions are the last kick of a dying horse”, he added.

He stressed that “they claimed that they have the backing of the President in all their actions but we are aware Mr. President will never encourage violence even in his own election.

“Mr President, you have earned your name and integrity, therefore the ambition of one man who voted against you in the last election can’t soil your name. The people of Edo State are collectively calling for a peaceful election. We want to warn those who are engaged in the act of violence to desist from it”, Atu admonished.