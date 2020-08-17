Politics
Commissioner Denies Executive, Legislative Rift In Abia
Abia State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, has denied any rift between the executive and legislative arms of government in the State.
This is coming on the heels of the rejection of the nominee of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for Transition Committee Chairman, Umunneochi Local Government Area, Chief Eze Chikamnayo, by members of Abia State House of Assembly.
The Assembly’s action was rumoured in some quarters as haven generated rift between the Executive and the Legislative arms of government in the State.
Okiyi-Kalu, in a statement, said that the rejection of Chikamnayo, who until his nomination was the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of the State on Communication and Strategy, has in no way affected the relationship between the two arms of government.
‘The constitution provides for the governor to nominate certain cadres of appointees who will be screened and confirmed by the members of the State House of Assembly.
‘That provision was made for a reason and the governor has followed the due process of the law by making his nomination and submitting the name for confirmation by the State lawmakers.
‘If the legislature through a screening decides that a particular candidate will not be confirmed, I am sure that they will communicate formally to the Governor.’
When asked if the rejection of the nominee which was first of its kind in the present dispensation was not a slight on the Governor, Okiyi-Kalu said: ‘It is the duty of the governor to nominate and the duty of the legislature to screen and confirm the nominee(s).’
He said the Governor does not in any way interfere in the affairs of the legislature or any other arm of government in the state for that matter.
Politics
Ondo 2020: Why I Won’t Reply Akeredolu, Now – Mimiko
A former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, says he will not respond to the various allegations levelled against him by the incumbent, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, until the governorship campaigns begin.
Mimiko said this yesterday in Ondo town when he hosted the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, at his residence.
Ajayi had defected to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the hope of clinching the party’s gubernatorial ticket for the Octotor 10 election.
The Tide reports that Akeredolu had decried the abandoned projects by the previous administration in the state, describing this as a disgrace to governance and a disservice to the people.
Akeredolu spoke while inaugurating four projects completed by his administration at the Agagu University of Science and Technology (OSAUSTECH), Okitipupa.
Mimiko, however, said the time to compare his government with that of his successor, had not come.
He said any party or government that would not meet the needs of the masses at the point of their yearnings was not progressive.
According to Mimiko, ZLP is the only party that loves helping the poor to achieve their dreams.
Mimiko, who described the deputy governor as a seasoned politician, added that “ all his good and bad sides we know, we do not expect surprises.”
The former governor thanked Ajayi for joining ZLP, describing him and his followers as true progressives.
Earlier, Ajayi had said he joined ZLP not only to contest the gubernatorial election, but to help promote good governance in the state.
Politics
CUPP Lauds Peace Building Efforts In Zamfara
The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has lauded the security and peace building efforts of the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mattawale in the State.
The CUPP, in a statement by spoke persons Mark Adebayo, yesterday, said the Zamfara State Government was taking “courageous” steps to enhance peace and security in the North-West State.
According to the statement, the National Chairman of the Action People Party (APP), Ugochinyere Ikenga, who is also a spokesman of the coalition, met with Mattawale at the weekend, to review the state of the polity and the current challenges in the country.
It stated that the governor and Ikenga shared ideas on how to tackle youth restiveness, the challenges of ethnic and religious harmony in the country and the security challenges across the country.
The CUPP noted that both men agreed that there was urgent need to bridge the widening ethnic and religious gaps in the country.
‘Both leaders after the extensive conversion came out of the meeting with a common ground that in the search for a national consensus on finding solution to the many challenges facing our nation, that irredeemable damage should not be done to the stability of our nation or incite acts that can lead to violent collapse of democracy,’ the coalition said in the statement.
Politics
Vandalising Obaseki’s Billboards Won’t Stop Him From Winning -Atu
Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor of Edo State on Media, Mr Benjamin Atu, has mocked the All Progressives Congress, APC, for allegedly paying people to attend their campaign rallies, describing the action as unbecoming of a party that claims to be popular.
Atu, who made this known in a press statement, said Governor Obaseki had become their nightmare and that’s why they have been engaged in gun shooting and destruction of his billboards and posters.
According to him, the APC, its candidate and supporters should know that the ongoing politics of posters and billboards destruction in various parts of the state won’t stop Governor Godwin Obaseki from winning the September 19 governorship election in the state.
“Such action is undemocratic, despotic and an invitation to anarchy. Obaseki’s administration can’t be intimidated or cowed by the anarchical tendencies of the opposition party in the state,” he said, noting that the PDP will consider taking appropriate actions in its quest for peace and justice, as it appears they have been deliberately pushed to the wall.
“While we understand their frustration, we know their current actions are the last kick of a dying horse”, he added.
He stressed that “they claimed that they have the backing of the President in all their actions but we are aware Mr. President will never encourage violence even in his own election.
“Mr President, you have earned your name and integrity, therefore the ambition of one man who voted against you in the last election can’t soil your name. The people of Edo State are collectively calling for a peaceful election. We want to warn those who are engaged in the act of violence to desist from it”, Atu admonished.
