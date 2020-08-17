Bayelsa Ministry Moves To Check Rape, Children’s Rights Violations

Following the surge in incidences of rape,violation of children’s rights as well as other gender-based violence in Bayelsa State, the state Ministry of Justice, has set up a special unit dedicated to fighting the menace.

While setting up the unit which is to collaborate with the Department of Public Prosecution, DPP, and other sister bodies in the war against gender-related vices,the Solicitor-General of the State and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Barr Preye Agedah, charged the members to be good Ambassadors of the ministry and the state in the discharge of their duties.

Christened,”Gender- Based Violence and Child’s Rights Unit”, which is headed by one time Chairman, Federation of International Women Lawyers,FIDA, Yenagoa Chapter, Barr (Mrs) Pere Egbuson, the unit amongst others is expected to work in alleviating the sufferings faced by victims of gender-based violence as well as children and wards meted out with abuse and injustice in the state.

Speaking with our correspondent recently in Yenagoa,the unit head, Barr (Mrs) Pere Egbuson talked tough on the reason behind the inauguration,describing the menace of rape, infringement of children’s rights and maltreatment of the female folk as appalling and condemnable.

“ Our duty as a special gender-based unit in the ministry is to quicken the processes of bringing justice to victims of gender-based violence and child abuse”, she said.

“The DPP as a department in the ministry has the sole responsibility of suing those accused of these acts of violations. This is in spite of the fact that we partner together to bringing justice to victims of this menace”, she added.

She noted that within the period of the establishment of the unit, they have had the support of various women groups in the discharge of their functions,assuring Bayelsans that they are willing to put in their best.

“ We have over 12 cases of gender-based violence with us.There are about six cases of rape in court.But because they’re already in the court, I don’t want to preempt justice”, Egbuson noted.

Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.