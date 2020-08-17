Politics
2023: Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Tip Three For President
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has tipped Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu as possible best candidates for 2023 presidential elections.
According to a press statement made available to The Tide source, the group “after a joint meeting in Abakiliki on Sunday August 16th 2020,and after a fruitful deliberations then reached an agreement that, The Chairman of South East Governors Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi, Minister of Transport,RT. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi and Minister of Science and Technology Dr.Ogbonnaya Onu are the best Presidential materials and candidates”.
The document authored by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary, explained that the decisions were borne out of due consultations.
“In a Joint statement by Mazi Alex Okemiri (President World Igbo Youth Congress), Dr Mrs Helen Ogbonnaya (National leader, Southeast Women Professionals) and Comrade Chidi Ugwujo (President Igbo Students Union), we received the recommendation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide on the list of possibly Igbo Consensus Candidates with certified Igbo values for competence, ingenuity and corruption-free as the cardinal points of choosing these candidates for Nigerians at this moment”.
They explained that, “These are the best presidential materials and candidates Igbo Youths Present to Nigerians at the moment, there are millions of capable prominent Igbo politicians and technocrats who are more qualified to be President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023, but many of them are handicapped either by pending corruption charges by EFCC or there’s no visible evidence of political structures to actualise their ambitions or linked with incompetence in their stewardship for Igbos.”
The group said the infrastructural development of Ebonyi State by Umahi, the roles of Amaechi in the elections of President Muhammadu Buhari and Onu’s record of being a first class scientist variously stand them out.
Politics
Ex-Minister Recounts Ordeal In APC …Says PDP, Only Political Party In Taraba
Former Minister of Women Affairs, Jummai Alhassan, popularly known as Mama Taraba, has declared that aside the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, there’s no other political party in Taraba State.
Addressing reporters in Abuja at the weekend, Mama Taraba said the APC, a party she joined in 2015, treated her badly ahead of the 2019 election.
The former lawmaker said she was disqualified from contesting the 2019 governorship election in the State without any reason.
“Is there any other party in Taraba apart from the PDP? Have you seen any other party in Taraba apart from the PDP? Of course there’s none,” she said.
“The future is as always. Remember I was PDP Senator for four years and it never changed. We came as APC but when we went in, we saw that…well, you saw what happened in my respect in 2019.
“I mean I went to secondary school at least, and I was a Minister in the PDP government but that notwithstanding, they said I was not qualified to contest election.
“What kind of party is that? They did gross injustice to me that was why I left the party.
“After all, I was a PDP Senator for four years and when I was not ready to fight the Governor then, I said no, I won’t stay here and fight the Governor, then we moved to the PDP and when there was merger here and there, we now merged with the APC.
“And when I saw that with all I did for the APC in Taraba State, I wasn’t appreciated. What, they gave me was that at the last minute when I’ve spent my money in buying form and went for screening, they said I wasn’t qualified for no reason.
“If there was a reason I would have said ‘okay leave it’ but there was no reason. They just said I was not qualified. I did not go to only secondary school. I’m a qualified lawyer.
“I worked in the judiciary for 21 years as magistrate judicial administrator. I went to the Senate for four years, I contested the governorship election as the PDP candidate in 2015.
“I was qualified in 2015 …so I don’t know how…was it in 2019 that the situation that brought about my disqualification arose? Then I said well, if you can’t have justice in the party you worked for, there’s no point being in the party.
Politics
Commissioner Denies Executive, Legislative Rift In Abia
Abia State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, has denied any rift between the executive and legislative arms of government in the State.
This is coming on the heels of the rejection of the nominee of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for Transition Committee Chairman, Umunneochi Local Government Area, Chief Eze Chikamnayo, by members of Abia State House of Assembly.
The Assembly’s action was rumoured in some quarters as haven generated rift between the Executive and the Legislative arms of government in the State.
Okiyi-Kalu, in a statement, said that the rejection of Chikamnayo, who until his nomination was the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of the State on Communication and Strategy, has in no way affected the relationship between the two arms of government.
‘The constitution provides for the governor to nominate certain cadres of appointees who will be screened and confirmed by the members of the State House of Assembly.
‘That provision was made for a reason and the governor has followed the due process of the law by making his nomination and submitting the name for confirmation by the State lawmakers.
‘If the legislature through a screening decides that a particular candidate will not be confirmed, I am sure that they will communicate formally to the Governor.’
When asked if the rejection of the nominee which was first of its kind in the present dispensation was not a slight on the Governor, Okiyi-Kalu said: ‘It is the duty of the governor to nominate and the duty of the legislature to screen and confirm the nominee(s).’
He said the Governor does not in any way interfere in the affairs of the legislature or any other arm of government in the state for that matter.
Politics
Ondo 2020: Why I Won’t Reply Akeredolu, Now – Mimiko
A former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, says he will not respond to the various allegations levelled against him by the incumbent, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, until the governorship campaigns begin.
Mimiko said this yesterday in Ondo town when he hosted the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, at his residence.
Ajayi had defected to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the hope of clinching the party’s gubernatorial ticket for the Octotor 10 election.
The Tide reports that Akeredolu had decried the abandoned projects by the previous administration in the state, describing this as a disgrace to governance and a disservice to the people.
Akeredolu spoke while inaugurating four projects completed by his administration at the Agagu University of Science and Technology (OSAUSTECH), Okitipupa.
Mimiko, however, said the time to compare his government with that of his successor, had not come.
He said any party or government that would not meet the needs of the masses at the point of their yearnings was not progressive.
According to Mimiko, ZLP is the only party that loves helping the poor to achieve their dreams.
Mimiko, who described the deputy governor as a seasoned politician, added that “ all his good and bad sides we know, we do not expect surprises.”
The former governor thanked Ajayi for joining ZLP, describing him and his followers as true progressives.
Earlier, Ajayi had said he joined ZLP not only to contest the gubernatorial election, but to help promote good governance in the state.
