News
World Powers Deny Us Weapons To Fight Insurgency, FG Cries Out
The Federal Government has appealed to the world powers not to be weighed by unsubstantiated arguments to deny the country vital platforms and weapons to fight insecurity.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the appeal, yesterday, when he featured on the News Agency of Nigeria Forum in Abuja.
“I want to use this opportunity to say that the international community can help us better than they are doing right now.
“To fight terrorists we need platforms and weapons.
“When the international community is weighed by unsubstantiated arguments to deny the country of vital platforms and weapons to fight insecurity, you cannot turn round to accuse the country of not fighting terrorism,’ he said.
The minister buttresses the claim, saying “certain world powers have refused to even sell to us certain vital weapons.”
“For more than two to three years now, we have paid for certain vital weapons that they have not released to us and they even refused to give us spare parts.
“I think our appeal to them is that they should please help Nigeria to provide us with these sensitive platforms so that we can fight insecurity more effectively.”
The minister said for Nigerians to fairly assess the efforts of the Federal Government in the fight against insecurity, they should compare where the country was pre-2015 and today.
News
Senate Resumes Work On MTEF/FSP, Next Week
The Senate Committee on Finance, yesterday, said it would begin legislative work on the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) on Wednesday, August 19.
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC Lagos West), disclosed in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, adding that invitations have been sent to ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the government with presentations to make on the document.
Adeola, in the statement signed by his media aide, Kayode Odunaro, said the MDAs were to appear before the Senate Joint Committee on Finance, and National Planning.
He noted that there was need to examine the rationale for pegging the price of crude oil at $40 per barrel and a projected crude oil production of 1.86 million barrels per day (mbpd), in the MTEF/FSP document.
He said, ”We are kick-starting the process on Wednesday with Government-Owned Enterprises (GOEs) like NNPC, NCC, NPA, Customs Service, NIMASA, DPR and others, followed by the Ministry of Finance and its agencies, and subsequently, all revenue generating agencies”.
The lawmaker called on heads of MDAs to be prepared to defend their projections “as the Joint Committee intends to present the report to the Senate in plenary immediately on resumption from its ongoing vacation in tandem with the desire of the upper chamber to pass the 2021 budget in December.”
Adeola insisted that there was need for thorough scrutiny of the MTEF/FSP document in view of the fluid nature of the world economy following the disruptive impact of Covid-19 pandemic and the vagaries of the international market for crude oil and its attendant effects on the nation’s sources of revenue.
According to him, “There is a need for all stakeholders to come together to critically study the fundamentals of the ‘new normal’ forced on the global economy by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“With the instability witnessed in the price of crude oil at the international market and the sluggish world economy with some nations falling into recession, there is a need to assess our situation critically and be realistic about our revenues sources for budgets going forward”.
By: Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja
News
Take Off Of National Senior Citizens’ Centre Underway, FG Assures
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said plans are on the way to build a centre for the old people.
Farouq, according to a statement by her Special Assistant on Strategic Communication, Halima Oyelade, said this at a meeting with the Coalition of Societies for the Rights of the Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN) in Abuja, yesterday.
“She assured members of the coalition that the ministry is working toward the successful take-off of the National Senior Citizen’s Centre,” the statement said.
It read further: “According to the Minister, a law establishing the centre is already in place. When operational this centre will among other things identify needs, opportunities, and training of senior citizens and provide recreational, sports, educational, health and social programmes and facilities designed for the full enjoyment and benefit of senior citizens.
“Responding, the President of the COSROPIN, Senator Eze Ajoku, thanked the Honourable Minister for the Covid-19 Palliatives, the group had received to cushion the effects of the pandemic.
“He then briefed the minister on activities of the coalition which include following up on the National Policy on Aging, pursuing non-contributory health insurance for older persons, enumeration of older citizens as well as the Older Persons Rights and Privilege Bill which according to him had passed second reading at the Senate.
“He asked for the minister’s support in the actualization of these initiatives.
“The Honourable Minister assured the coalition of the ministry’s support adding that older citizens are one of the key vulnerable groups that are of concern to the ministry.
“She further noted that most of them have been of service to the nation in their prime and still have a lot to offer due to their wealth of experience.
“The ministry will, therefore, ensure it gives due attention to issues concerning their well-being while ensuring it carries them along in the structuring and take-off of the National Senior Citizens Centre.”
News
Money Laundering: Customs Hands Over Lebanese To EFCC
Two Lebanese nationals held by men of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) for alleged money laundering have been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Rivers State.
The two Lebanese: Dina Khalil and Chamseddine Mohammed, were arrested enroute Labanon when customs men at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state, allegedly found $890,000 cash on them.
The Area Controller of NCS at the airport, Auwal Mohammed, told newsmen that Khalil had on him $670,000 while $220,000 was found on Mohammed at the time of their arrest.
The area controller said it was most likely that the money was being smuggled out of the country.
He said, “The two suspects were arrested because they attempted to smuggle the money out of the country without making proper declaration to the officials of Nigerian Customs Service.”
In his remarks, the Principal Detective of the EFCC, Port-Harcourt Zone, Macaulay Olayinka, pledged thorough investigation of the alleged crime, adding that the suspects would be prosecuted, if found culpable.
Meanwhile, residents of Ngo community in the Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, have lamented the continued closure of the general hospital in the area since February over alleged insecurity.
The President, National Union of Andoni Students, Efuk Festus, during a tour of the hospital, expressed sadness that the health facility had been taken over by grasses.
He appealed to the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to order its reopening in order to avert further loss of lives in the area.
It was learnt that doctors posted to the health facility in Ngo had abandoned their duty and shut it down for fear of being kidnapped.
It was further gathered that the hospital had been under lock and key for the past seven months as doctors posted to the facility refused to resume for duty, a development that forced the residents to seek medical assistance in other places.
Festus said, “Our general hospital has been shut down since February this year; grasses have taken over and it’s saddening that sick people here are usually stranded and can’t get medical assistance.
“We are begging the governor to immediately order the reopening of the facility for the sake of the Obolo people as our people are suffering.
“This is the seventh month this hospital has been under lock and key; we heard that doctors have been posted here, but we have yet to see them and this is making us to become worried.”
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
