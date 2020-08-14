Niger Delta
OML 11: RSG Wins Suit Against Shell …Warns IOCs Over Provision Of Poor Quality Water To Host Communities
The Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt and presided over by Hon. Justice Charles Nwogu, yesterday, delivered judgement in favour of the state government in suit No.PHC/652/CS/2020 filed by the Attorney General of Rivers State against Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of Nigeria Limited.
The Rivers State Government had claimed that SPDC Defendant’s/Judgment Debtor Interest in its fixed landed assets comprised in Kidney Island Base, Port Harcourt and interests in lands comprised in Oil Mining Lease No. 11 (OML 11) sold to the Claimant pursuant to the execution of the combined court judgments in Suit No. FHC/PH/231/2001; CA/PH/396/2012 and the Supreme Court Appeal No.SC 731/2017 is consistent with the command contained in Section 287(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).
The Claimants further claimed that “the continued defiant appropriation (despite the completed sale) of possessory and usufructuary, including pecuniary accruals in respect of its fixed landed assets comprised in its Kidney Island Base, Port Harcourt and interests in lands comprised in OML 11 infringes on the Claimant’s vested respective rights to title, and pecuniary interests therein.
“That SPDC is bound to render accounts to and pay over to the Claimant all accruals from the Defendant’s continued appropriation of the pecuniary interests in the said OML 11, including arrears of commercial rents for their use of the said property from the date the Deputy Sheriff of the High Court of Rivers State issued title documents thereon to the Claimant until the Defendant peaceably yields up possession thereof”.
The court, in a considered judgment, upheld the claims of the Rivers State Government in the following terms: “SPDC Judgment Debtor’s interests in its fixed landed assets comprised in its Kidney Island Base, Port Harcourt and interests in lands comprised in OML 11 sold to the Claimant pursuant to the execution of the combined court judgments in Suit No. FHC/PH/231/2001; CA/PH/396/2012 and the Supreme Court Appeal No. SC 731/2017 is consistent with the command contained in Section 287(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).
“That the Defendant’s continued defiant appropriation(despite the completed sale) of possessory and usufructuary rights, including pecuniary accruals in respect of its fixed assets comprised in its Kidney Island Base, Port Harcourt and interests in lands comprised in OML 11 infringes on the Claimant’s vested respective rights to title and pecuniary interests therein.
“Also that the Defendant is bound to render accounts to and pay over to the Claimant all accruals from the Defendant’s continued appropriation of the pecuniary interests in the said OML 11, including arrears of commercial rents for their use of the Kidney Island Base and Jetty from the date the Deputy Sheriff of the High Court of Rivers State issued title documents thereon to the Claimant until the Defendant peaceably yields up possession thereof.
“That the Claimant ought to be accorded with all interests, rights, privileges and benefits derivable from its acquisition of the Defendant’s fixed landed assets comprised in its Kidney Island Base, Port Harcourt and interests in lands comprised in OML 11 in accordance with the title documents issued by the Deputy Sheriff of the High Court of Rivers State.
“That the Claimant is entitled to the Defendant’s fixed landed assets comprised in its Kidney Island Base, Port Harcourt and the license in lands comprised in OML 11 in accordance with the title documents issued by the Deputy Sheriff of the High Court of Rivers State.
“An Order compelling the Defendant, their agents, assigns, representatives, privies or whosoever called to accord the Claimant with all rights, privileges and benefits accruable from its purchase of Defendant’s fixed landed assets comprised in its Kidney Island Base, Port Harcourt and interests in lands comprised in OML 11 in accordance with the title documents issued by the Deputy Sheriff of the High Court of Rivers State”.
The court directed the Defendant to account for and handover to the Claimant all monetary accruals it had made from its continued appropriation of the fixed landed assets comprised in its Kidney Island Base, Port Harcourt and interests in lands comprised in OML 11 from the date the Deputy Sheriff of the High Court of Rivers State issued title documents thereon to the Claimant until the Defendant peaceably yields up possession thereof.
The court also perpetually restrained the Defendant, their agents, assigns, representatives, privies or howsoever called from embarking on acts or omissions adverse to the title, right and interest of the Claimant over the fixed landed assets comprised in its Kidney Island Base, Port Harcourt and interests in lands comprised in OML 11.
The court further condemned SPDC’s continued violation of the legal process by her continued occupation of the said Kidney Island Base, Port Harcourt and other properties already acquired by the Rivers State Government.
Meanwhile, Rivers State Government has warned oil multinational companies and international donors to stop drilling mono pumps in the course of donating water to their host communities.
The Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, who said this during an inspection of water facilities in Abonnema, headquarters of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, restated the commitment of the state government to package a model water treatment plant for the state.
According to him, the treatment plant was a deliberate effort by the government to check all incidences of water-borne diseases in the state.
Gogo-Jaja said oil companies must always approach the Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development for guidance in the course of providing water to their host communities.
The commissioner also expressed dissatisfaction with the poor handling of the network connection of the project by the contractors, regretting that such actions by the contractor would cost the state government extra funds in correcting the anomalies to enable residents have potable drinking water.
Gogo-Jaja also admonished the people of Abonnema to exercise patience, particularly those who have not been connected yet to the water facility.
He cautioned consumers association in the area against the exploitation of the people in the guise of connecting water to homes and residences, warning that they risked being dissolved and replaced with people that would render selfless services to the communities.
The commissioner thanked Governor Nyesom Wike for his efforts to ensure that Abonnema people have access to potable drinking water.
Chukwuma Emerges New Awor Of Ndoni Kingdom
Professor Franklyn Oduah Chukwuma has emerged the new Awor of Ndoni Kingdom in the Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Sources within the Kingdom informed newsmen that Professor Chukwuma scored a total of 78 points to emerge as the new Awor of Ndoni.
Some of the contestants include Chief Prince Nwosa Chukwuma, Chief Obidigbo Obi and Chief Anthony Osai.
The rest are Mr. Obiajuho Amifor, Stephen Opene, Frank Amifor, Architect Alex Esemei, and Dr Dubem Esumei, a report sent to the Okpalla. Ukwu of the Kingdom’s copies made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt confirmed Franklyn Oduah Chukwuma as the new Awor of Ndoni Kingdom.
According to the report signed by Chief Alex Nwanili and five others, “Dear Okpala, Ukwo with the highest score of 78.3 percent, we the committee members have unanimously selected Professor Franklyn Oduah Chukwuma as the winner of the Awor stool of Ndoni kingdom.
The stool of Awor of Ndoni is recognised by the Rivers State Government.
The last occupant of the stool was HRH Gabriel Obi Okeya II who is deceased.
RSG To Reward Rivers Youths
As youths all over the world celebrate International Youth Day, the Rivers State Government has stated that it would reward youths who are exemplary and outstanding in their various fields of endeavour for a guaranteed future of economic independence and dominance.
The state Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon Prince Obi Ohia, who gave the assurance while addressing youths, last Wednesday, during the commemoration of the International Youth Day celebration in Port Harcourt, noted that plans were underway to reward youths who have distinguished themselves as worthy ambassadors of the state by contributing their quota to the economic development of the state.
Such youths, he said, would be given special awards and recognition by the ministry as worthy ambassadors who would serve as mentors and role models to other youths in the state.
Ohia expressed optimism that there are better days ahead for Rivers youths, as he disclosed that a process of planning, monitoring and evaluation of youth development activities has commenced with the presentation of a draft copy of the first ever, youth development policy in the state, adding that the policy document has been formally presented to critical stakeholders for relevant inputs, and would be forwarded to the State Executive Council for approval.
He said the ministry was also working very labouriously to possibly give the policy document the required legal backing, to be passed into law, through the state House of Assembly Committee on Youth Development and Local Content.
“If this framework is put in place, then, it is very certain that youth development will no longer be considered child’s play but would be accorded the seriousness and urgency it deserves”.
With the formulation of the youth policy document, the commissioner hinted that governments, corporate organisations as well as IOCs would have the needed structure to actively participate in youth development processes in the state.
By: Ike Wigodo
Rivers Community Suspends Keke Factions Over Insecurity
As a way of consolidating the prevailing peace and harmony in Okporo Okwurusi Kingdom, the community has suspended the two factions of the Keke union in the area.
The suspension follows the recommendation of a committee to look into the recent crisis which engulfed the union leading to the death of one Clement Elewa.
The Eze Oha Okporo Okwurusi, Eze Morgan Amadi, who announced the suspension at his palace, said the decision was in line with the desire by Governor Nyesom Wike to ensure peace in the Kingdom.
Amadi, who also said the suspension would remain indefinitely, also announced the constitution of a committee to run the affairs of the union pending further directive.
According to the traditional ruler, the committee, drawn from the three major communities in the Kingdom, would be headed by Henry Ohia.
The monarch commended the factions for listening to the voice of reason by allowing peace to reign in the area.
“I thank the two factions for listening to our appeal so that their matter could be settled amicably.
“Those affected need to continue with their lives as we are one family. Although the lives lost cannot come back”, he said.
Amadi also warned those sponsoring factional crisis in the area to stay away from the Kingdom in the interest of peace, stressing that Okporo Okwurusi Community has always accommodated strangers doing legitimate businesses.
Earlier, Chairman of the committee, Comrade Henry Ohia, thanked the traditional ruler for the opportunity to serve, assuring that his committee will not disappoint the people.
Ohia who is also the youth president of the community also urged the Keke factions to embrace peace in their interest.
