News
Insecurity: CAN Declares National Prayers, August 23
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has declared August 23 as a day for collective prayers for Nigeria against the rising activities some “enemies” of Nigeria that have taken arms against its people, particularly Christian communities in Southern Kaduna and other parts of the country.
Few days ago, Catholics faithful were requested by the President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Archbishop Augustine Akubueze, to pray, one “Our Father, three Hail Marys, and one Glory Be to the Father”, every day after the Angelus for 40 days, starting from August 22, 2020 and ending September 30, 2020, the eve of Nigeria’s Independence Day,” he said.
Both CAN and the Catholic Bishops unanimously agreed that the recent rise in insecurity, particularly in Christian communities in Southern Kaduna and other parts of the country requires urgent divine intervention, since the people charged with the responsibility of providing security seem to have ran out of ideas.
The CAN General Secretary, Daramola Bade, in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, indicated that the collective prayer session will last for, at least, 15 minutes on the said day.
Part of letter to churches read thus, “Please, be informed that there will be a collective prayer session (at least, 15 minutes) for Nigeria on the August 23, 2020.
“The aim is to tell God in one accord, to have His way and do His Will in Nigeria. This was borne out of the insecurities in Nigeria. All churches in Nigeria are to adhere to full compliance of this prayer.”
On Tuesday, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) joined the call for an end to the bloodshed in Southern Kaduna.
Its President, Archbishop Augustine Akubueze, in a statement released in Abuja, said, “the killings must stop forthwith. Our hearts are bleeding profusely, and we are more troubled when we hear of the massacre presently going on in Southern Kaduna.”
He assured the people suffering the incessant attacks particularly in Southern Kaduna that Catholic faithful in Nigeria and beyond are with them in prayers.
He maintained that killings does not further the agenda of any religious ideology nor the ambition of any politician, thus, asking the government to bring the perpetrators of the killings to justice.
He insisted that peace is the bedrock of development and where there is no peace, there cannot be development.
“Any government that wants peace must work for justice for everyone. There will never be sustained development built upon the bloodshed of innocent people brutally murdered by religious fundamentalists without recourse to justice for the victims.”
The Catholic Bishops, in their assessment, affirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed woefully in fulfilling his 2015 election campaign promises, particularly in areas of security, power, and economy, among others.
He, however, reminded the government that they came to power in 2015 with a promise to eradicate corruption, improve on security, and grow the economy.
In addition to that, create job opportunities, provide enabling environment that engenders growth of the private sector, stable power supply, and quality health care for the people, and revamp the educational sector.
“Many Nigerians, irrespective of political party affiliation, will affirm that these promises have remained a far cry. We strongly appeal to Nigerians to unite together in calling on the Federal Government to give priority to these areas of our lives.”
Similarly, the Pentecostal Bishops in northern Nigeria under the umbrella of the Pentecostal Bishops’ Forum of the 19 northern states have described the unending killings and community destruction in Southern Kaduna as a well orchestrated mission to overrun the indigenous people of the region.
The northern Pentecostal Bishops said the worsening security situation simply suggests that there’s no government to provide security for the people, or that government officials might have compromised and are part of the problem for whatever reasons.
The Chairman of the Forum, Archbishop JohnPraise Daniel, suggested to the people to find a way of providing security for themselves and their communities since the government has, obviously, failed in the constitutional responsibility to do that for them.
He alleged: “Report we received from the affected communities indicated that state security officials could visit a particular community, collect all what they use in defending themselves and their communities, leave the community, thus making them vulnerable to attacks.
“Few hours or days after, the attackers who are mostly Fulani herdsmen would invade the communities and massacre the people, destroy houses and leave with valuable items.”
The religious leaders challenged the federal and state governments, as well as international community to come to the aid of the people of Southern Kaduna, facilitate the arrest and prosecution of the attackers to serve as deterrent to others.
They called for fortification of security arrangement in the vulnerable communities, institute a regime of structured compensation for the losses, possibly, revisit the age long simmering socio-economic and political feuds among the various groups in order to arrive at an equitable, acceptable and enduring solution to the crisis.
News
Senate Resumes Work On MTEF/FSP, Next Week
The Senate Committee on Finance, yesterday, said it would begin legislative work on the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) on Wednesday, August 19.
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC Lagos West), disclosed in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, adding that invitations have been sent to ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the government with presentations to make on the document.
Adeola, in the statement signed by his media aide, Kayode Odunaro, said the MDAs were to appear before the Senate Joint Committee on Finance, and National Planning.
He noted that there was need to examine the rationale for pegging the price of crude oil at $40 per barrel and a projected crude oil production of 1.86 million barrels per day (mbpd), in the MTEF/FSP document.
He said, ”We are kick-starting the process on Wednesday with Government-Owned Enterprises (GOEs) like NNPC, NCC, NPA, Customs Service, NIMASA, DPR and others, followed by the Ministry of Finance and its agencies, and subsequently, all revenue generating agencies”.
The lawmaker called on heads of MDAs to be prepared to defend their projections “as the Joint Committee intends to present the report to the Senate in plenary immediately on resumption from its ongoing vacation in tandem with the desire of the upper chamber to pass the 2021 budget in December.”
Adeola insisted that there was need for thorough scrutiny of the MTEF/FSP document in view of the fluid nature of the world economy following the disruptive impact of Covid-19 pandemic and the vagaries of the international market for crude oil and its attendant effects on the nation’s sources of revenue.
According to him, “There is a need for all stakeholders to come together to critically study the fundamentals of the ‘new normal’ forced on the global economy by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“With the instability witnessed in the price of crude oil at the international market and the sluggish world economy with some nations falling into recession, there is a need to assess our situation critically and be realistic about our revenues sources for budgets going forward”.
By: Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja
News
Take Off Of National Senior Citizens’ Centre Underway, FG Assures
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said plans are on the way to build a centre for the old people.
Farouq, according to a statement by her Special Assistant on Strategic Communication, Halima Oyelade, said this at a meeting with the Coalition of Societies for the Rights of the Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN) in Abuja, yesterday.
“She assured members of the coalition that the ministry is working toward the successful take-off of the National Senior Citizen’s Centre,” the statement said.
It read further: “According to the Minister, a law establishing the centre is already in place. When operational this centre will among other things identify needs, opportunities, and training of senior citizens and provide recreational, sports, educational, health and social programmes and facilities designed for the full enjoyment and benefit of senior citizens.
“Responding, the President of the COSROPIN, Senator Eze Ajoku, thanked the Honourable Minister for the Covid-19 Palliatives, the group had received to cushion the effects of the pandemic.
“He then briefed the minister on activities of the coalition which include following up on the National Policy on Aging, pursuing non-contributory health insurance for older persons, enumeration of older citizens as well as the Older Persons Rights and Privilege Bill which according to him had passed second reading at the Senate.
“He asked for the minister’s support in the actualization of these initiatives.
“The Honourable Minister assured the coalition of the ministry’s support adding that older citizens are one of the key vulnerable groups that are of concern to the ministry.
“She further noted that most of them have been of service to the nation in their prime and still have a lot to offer due to their wealth of experience.
“The ministry will, therefore, ensure it gives due attention to issues concerning their well-being while ensuring it carries them along in the structuring and take-off of the National Senior Citizens Centre.”
News
World Powers Deny Us Weapons To Fight Insurgency, FG Cries Out
The Federal Government has appealed to the world powers not to be weighed by unsubstantiated arguments to deny the country vital platforms and weapons to fight insecurity.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the appeal, yesterday, when he featured on the News Agency of Nigeria Forum in Abuja.
“I want to use this opportunity to say that the international community can help us better than they are doing right now.
“To fight terrorists we need platforms and weapons.
“When the international community is weighed by unsubstantiated arguments to deny the country of vital platforms and weapons to fight insecurity, you cannot turn round to accuse the country of not fighting terrorism,’ he said.
The minister buttresses the claim, saying “certain world powers have refused to even sell to us certain vital weapons.”
“For more than two to three years now, we have paid for certain vital weapons that they have not released to us and they even refused to give us spare parts.
“I think our appeal to them is that they should please help Nigeria to provide us with these sensitive platforms so that we can fight insecurity more effectively.”
The minister said for Nigerians to fairly assess the efforts of the Federal Government in the fight against insecurity, they should compare where the country was pre-2015 and today.
