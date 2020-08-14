Igbo Group To Raise N500bn For 2023 Presidency

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has passed a vote of confidence on the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, because of the high performance of his administration.

The party’s Chairman in the state, Amb Desmond Akawor, announced this, yesterday, during a courtesy visit by the Executive members of the Rivers State chapter of the party to the governor at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Akawor said: “For us as a party, we take our shoulders high when we consider what is going on in the state, especially in terms of infrastructural development”.

According to the PDP chairman, the administration of Governor Wike has not only recovered what were lost by the past government but has changed the landscape of Port Harcourt with five flyovers at a time, a feat that no administration in the state ever accomplished.

He further noted Governor Wike’s landmark achievements in health, Judiciary, traditional institution, among numerous others, and stressed that there was none out of the 23 three local government areas of the state that does not have the governor’s landmark.

The party also rated Governor Wike high in the fight against the ravaging Coronavirus, particularly as the first governor to lockdown the state, including other strategies of his administration which were outstanding.

The party chairman intimated the governor of the plan to move from unit to unit for the reconciliation of aggrieved members to bring them back to the umbrella of the PDP.

He said the state executive arm of the party deemed it necessary to come and thank Governor Wike for organising what he described as the most peaceful state convention, and assured him that they would follow the Constitution of the party to the letter in discharging their duties.

He assured the state chief executive of the party’s maximum support to his administration, including his determination to lead the party to victory in the forthcoming Edo Governorship Election.

In his remarks, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, congratulated them for their emergence as the new executive members of the party in the state, and charged them to work hard and in unity to sustain the high level achievements recorded by the party.

Remarking that the former leadership of the party under Bro Felix Obuah worked well, the governor charged the new executive to do better, and assured that they would be provided all they need to succeed.

By: Chris Oluoh