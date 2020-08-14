Edafe Joins Abia Warriors

Former Dakkada FC goalkeeper, Vincent Edafe, has put pen to paper with the Umuahia warlords, Abia Warriors, ahead of the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional league season.

The 19-year-old says he is delighted to have joined Warriors, a club he feels offers him everything he needs to win trophies and have a successful career.

“Warriors have been the best side in Nigeria Professional league since joining the Nigerian topflight league in 2013,” he said.

“Coming here is a dream for me. This is a top side full of young and talented players.

Everywhere you look in this squad there are big names with pedigree.

Abia Warriors Sporting Director, Mr Patrick Ngwaogu added: “Edafe is a quality goalkeeper. He was one of the outstanding goalkeepers in the league last season during his time at Dakkada FC, and I am so pleased we’ve managed to bring him here.

“He’s quick and has amazing reflexes, and we feel he has the technical and intellectual attributes needed to excel in the new manager setup.

“Working with this squad, which is full of young and talented players, will raise his level the more, and we are looking forward to seeing what he can achieve here in the coming years.”

The Warri born goalkeeper was handful for opposing teams last season new boys, as his great goalkeeping artistry contributed greatly to the good run of form for Dakkada.

Statistically, the lanky goalkeeper featured in 21 games for Dakkada as he contested keenly for the best goalkeepers in the league and kept (8) clean sheets for his side.

Edafe’s footballing journey began at Warri based club side, J. Atete, before joining Uyo based outfit, Dakkada FC, from NNL down to the premier league.

Everyone at Abia Warriors is excited to welcome Edafe into the fold and we all hope he can have a long and successful period at the club.