Sports
Edafe Joins Abia Warriors
Former Dakkada FC goalkeeper, Vincent Edafe, has put pen to paper with the Umuahia warlords, Abia Warriors, ahead of the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional league season.
The 19-year-old says he is delighted to have joined Warriors, a club he feels offers him everything he needs to win trophies and have a successful career.
“Warriors have been the best side in Nigeria Professional league since joining the Nigerian topflight league in 2013,” he said.
“Coming here is a dream for me. This is a top side full of young and talented players.
Everywhere you look in this squad there are big names with pedigree.
Abia Warriors Sporting Director, Mr Patrick Ngwaogu added: “Edafe is a quality goalkeeper. He was one of the outstanding goalkeepers in the league last season during his time at Dakkada FC, and I am so pleased we’ve managed to bring him here.
“He’s quick and has amazing reflexes, and we feel he has the technical and intellectual attributes needed to excel in the new manager setup.
“Working with this squad, which is full of young and talented players, will raise his level the more, and we are looking forward to seeing what he can achieve here in the coming years.”
The Warri born goalkeeper was handful for opposing teams last season new boys, as his great goalkeeping artistry contributed greatly to the good run of form for Dakkada.
Statistically, the lanky goalkeeper featured in 21 games for Dakkada as he contested keenly for the best goalkeepers in the league and kept (8) clean sheets for his side.
Edafe’s footballing journey began at Warri based club side, J. Atete, before joining Uyo based outfit, Dakkada FC, from NNL down to the premier league.
Everyone at Abia Warriors is excited to welcome Edafe into the fold and we all hope he can have a long and successful period at the club.
Sports
SWAN Lauds NFF On COVID-19 Palliatives
The President of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Honour Sirawoo, has applauded the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on the transparent manner it disbursed the COVID-19 palliative package from FIFA, CAF and other sponsors.
Sirawoo, who expressed delight in the N 11,580,000 (eleven million, five hundred and eighty thousand) Naira that was earmarked for SWAN said the NFF was meticulous in ensuring that all the stakeholders in Nigerian football were duly captured.
He further noted that the gesture will in no small way enhance the cordial working relationship between the NFF and other stakeholders especially SWAN, even as he urged all the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the grant.
“The leadership of the NFF has displayed a very high degree of transparency in the manner it handled the COVID-19 palliatives from its various sponsors by ensuring that all the stakeholders in the football development chain were captured.
“We in SWAN are particularly happy because this recognition will go a long way in alleviating the impact of the pandemic which has slowed down the economic activities of the country.”
“We thank the President of the NFF, AmajuPinnick and members of his Board for this well-thought and timely gesture; our members have gone through various degrees of pains following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, we say thank you NFF,” he declared.
The SWAN President also assured that he will ensure that all the members of the association in its 37 state chapters were given their due from the amount.
Sports
Opara Dumps Enyimba
Defender, Austin Opara has parted ways with Enyimba International of Aba, despite joining the club twelve months ago.
Opara reached an agreement to terminate his contract despite having two more years on his contract he signed last year.
Opara joined the 2019 Nigeria professional football league Champions after ending his successful spell with the MFM Football Club of Lagos, where he captained the team for several seasons.
Opara arrived Aba giants with much promise but he found first-team opportunities difficult to come by, no thanks to the solid partnership of Anaemena and Adebayo at the back.
The hard-tackling defender is also behind Nelson Ogbonnaya down the pecking order, which only makes him Fatai Osho’s fourth choice.
Opara is however free to join any team of his choice ahead of 2020-2021 campaign.
Sports
COVID-19, Setback To League Players – Mbaoma
Enyimba player, Victor Mbaoma, has stated that league players at this rate have been put at a disadvantaged position with the current COVID-19 situation and the level of things with regard to when football will return.
Mbaoma, speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, said the current situation with regard to waiting for government approval, whereas their counterparts abroad are able to play behind closed doors, means league players are worst affected and may not be ready to be in the scheme of things until next year, career-wise and even with regard to movement abroad.
