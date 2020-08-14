COVID-19:Majek Fashek To Be Buried In US

Ka3ina and Lilo last Sunday became the first housemates to be evicted from the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ house.

There was a twist in the eviction show for this year as eviction power is taken away from the viewers and left the fate of the nominated contestants in the hands of their fellow contestants.

The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, further shocked the house when he announced that it was going to be a double eviction. He said this after unveiling Lilo, Eric, Ka3ina, and Praise as the least voted housemates of the week.

Biggie also said this year, all the housemates except the head of the house and deputy will be up for eviction every week, hence, the viewers need to constantly vote to keep their favourite contestant in the house.

For Lilo and Ka3ina, the higher majority voted out Ka3ina and Lilo, who Ebuka announced as the first Lockdown housemates to leave the show.

Lilo is a 23-year-old dietitian based in Lagos, Nigeria. Lilo, as she prefers to be known, is also an entrepreneur and describes herself as “a product of God’s grace”.

Lilo hails from Ibadan, Oyo State, where she attended the Vale College, Ibadan, and graduated from Babcock University in 2018 where she studied food and nutrition.

Kate “Ka3ina” Jones (26) is an entrepreneur from Rivers, Nigeria. She describes herself as a strong woman who wants more from life. Her dream is to be famous and own the biggest luxury fashion brand in the world.