COVID-19:Majek Fashek To Be Buried In US
Legendary Nigerian reggae musician, Majek Fashek will be buried in New York, United States of America where he died. The first child of the reggae sensation, Randy revealed this in a You Tube video recently.
Randy who is the first of three children born to Majek and ex-wife, Rita explained that the COVID-19 out break made it impossible to bring his dad home to Nigeria as well as to ensure the safety of fans, family and his friends as he appreciated them for their undying love and support to the family.
Randy who has raised an alarm about the activities of scam artistes out to defraud innocent fans by using his late father’s name, said the family has Majek’s best interest at heart.He said “all Majek Fashek’s related items will go through me and the family and there are no exceptions to that. Our purpose is to develop until we are in a position to help little children and that is what dad would have wanted,”he said. Fashek whose legendary music spanned over three decades died on June 1, 2020 at the age of 57.The singer died in his sleep in New York after battling with esophageal cancer that stalled his career for months.
Majek attracted international attention in 1987 with his self penned tune “Send Down The Rain.He is survived by four children and his ex-wife, Rita.”The date of his burial is yet to be fixed.
Burna Boy Releases New Album, Twice As Tall, Today
Top Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu also known as Burna Boy is set to impress fans with another body of work.The grammy nominated singer recently revealed the news of his upcoming album called” Twice As Tall”.In a post shared on instagram, Burna Boy revealed that the album will be released on August14, 2020.
The Nigeria entertainment industry is no doubt a very competitive one for a number of artistes, but a few have been able to out do himself the following year.
However, things slowed down for a lot of entertainers in 2020 as the year took an interesting turn with various happenings all over the world particularly the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the obvious lull on the industry, Burna Boy is getting set to bless his fans.He recently took to his social media platform to reveal the name of his upcoming album as well as its release date.
Falz Unveils Film Production Company
Star singer, Falz The Bahd Guy, has added a brand new feather to his well decorated cap with the unveiling of his film production company, House 2Tv.
To kick off operations, Falz took to instagram to unveil an all new comedy series “ Therapy” to air exclusively on you tube.
Episode one which premiered August 7, 2020 stars Toke makinwa, Josh 2Funny, Bovi and Falz.It follows the story of a dysfunctional couple who attempts to resolve their marital disputes.
BBNaija 2020: Ka3ina, Lilo Become First Housemates To Be Evicted
Ka3ina and Lilo last Sunday became the first housemates to be evicted from the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ house.
There was a twist in the eviction show for this year as eviction power is taken away from the viewers and left the fate of the nominated contestants in the hands of their fellow contestants.
The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, further shocked the house when he announced that it was going to be a double eviction. He said this after unveiling Lilo, Eric, Ka3ina, and Praise as the least voted housemates of the week.
Biggie also said this year, all the housemates except the head of the house and deputy will be up for eviction every week, hence, the viewers need to constantly vote to keep their favourite contestant in the house.
For Lilo and Ka3ina, the higher majority voted out Ka3ina and Lilo, who Ebuka announced as the first Lockdown housemates to leave the show.
Lilo is a 23-year-old dietitian based in Lagos, Nigeria. Lilo, as she prefers to be known, is also an entrepreneur and describes herself as “a product of God’s grace”.
Lilo hails from Ibadan, Oyo State, where she attended the Vale College, Ibadan, and graduated from Babcock University in 2018 where she studied food and nutrition.
Kate “Ka3ina” Jones (26) is an entrepreneur from Rivers, Nigeria. She describes herself as a strong woman who wants more from life. Her dream is to be famous and own the biggest luxury fashion brand in the world.
