News
Bayelsa Guber Poll: Tribunal Delivers Judgement, ’Morrow
Fear and apprehension have gripped the people of Bayelsa as the State Governorship Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has set Saturday, August 15, 2020, to deliver judgment.
The day is set for judgment in the case between Vijah Opuama vs Independent National Electoral Commission, People’s Democratic Party, Senator Douye Diri and Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor.
The petitioner, Vijah Opuama, of the Liberation Movement had filed his petition on February 21, 2020, challenging the declaration of Governor Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor as governor and deputy governor, respectively, in Bayelsa State.
Opuama’s case commenced like a joke immediately the Supreme Court declared Diri the winner of the November 16, 2019 governorship election, following the disqualification of the Governor-elect, David Lyon.
The case, packaged by three young lawyers, Ebikebuna Aluzu, Pius Danba and Ebi Robert, was dismissed initially by most PDP leaders as dead on arrival, until careful scrutiny of the processes filed by the lawyers indicated otherwise.
Opuama is seeking the disqualification of Ewhrudjakpor on the grounds of irregularities in his academic qualifications and the cancellation of the governorship election.
He also prayed the court to order a fresh election in Bayelsa, alleging that the poll conducted by the INEC failed to comply with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
Upon the close of pleadings and adoption of addresses by all the parties concerned, the tribunal had adjourned for judgment on a date to be communicated to all the parties.
But since the judgment day was made public, anxiety seems to have pervaded the state, particularly the PDP family of what the likely outcome would be.
It was learnt that the government was not leaving anything to chance, considering what happened to David Lyon 24 hours to his inauguration.
A politician and indigene of the state, Christopher Abarowei, said the matter had an equal chance to the petitioner and the respondent.
He said his major concern was that litigants should allow governance progress in the state instead of unnecessary litigations that were stifling infrastructure development.
He said because of litigations, the governor had not actually hit the ground running as he had been busy attending to one court case or another.
Reacting to the coming judgment, the state’s Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor, said there was nothing to be afraid of concerning the judgment.
The deputy governor, who spoke through his media aide, Doubara Atasi, said he believed that Judiciary would do the right thing.
He stated: “My principal (Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor) remains unruffled. There is nothing to be afraid of concerning the judgment.
“I believe that the judiciary will do the right thing and as far as the right thing is done, there is nothing to be afraid of.”
News
Senate Resumes Work On MTEF/FSP, Next Week
The Senate Committee on Finance, yesterday, said it would begin legislative work on the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) on Wednesday, August 19.
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC Lagos West), disclosed in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, adding that invitations have been sent to ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the government with presentations to make on the document.
Adeola, in the statement signed by his media aide, Kayode Odunaro, said the MDAs were to appear before the Senate Joint Committee on Finance, and National Planning.
He noted that there was need to examine the rationale for pegging the price of crude oil at $40 per barrel and a projected crude oil production of 1.86 million barrels per day (mbpd), in the MTEF/FSP document.
He said, ”We are kick-starting the process on Wednesday with Government-Owned Enterprises (GOEs) like NNPC, NCC, NPA, Customs Service, NIMASA, DPR and others, followed by the Ministry of Finance and its agencies, and subsequently, all revenue generating agencies”.
The lawmaker called on heads of MDAs to be prepared to defend their projections “as the Joint Committee intends to present the report to the Senate in plenary immediately on resumption from its ongoing vacation in tandem with the desire of the upper chamber to pass the 2021 budget in December.”
Adeola insisted that there was need for thorough scrutiny of the MTEF/FSP document in view of the fluid nature of the world economy following the disruptive impact of Covid-19 pandemic and the vagaries of the international market for crude oil and its attendant effects on the nation’s sources of revenue.
According to him, “There is a need for all stakeholders to come together to critically study the fundamentals of the ‘new normal’ forced on the global economy by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“With the instability witnessed in the price of crude oil at the international market and the sluggish world economy with some nations falling into recession, there is a need to assess our situation critically and be realistic about our revenues sources for budgets going forward”.
By: Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja
News
Take Off Of National Senior Citizens’ Centre Underway, FG Assures
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said plans are on the way to build a centre for the old people.
Farouq, according to a statement by her Special Assistant on Strategic Communication, Halima Oyelade, said this at a meeting with the Coalition of Societies for the Rights of the Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN) in Abuja, yesterday.
“She assured members of the coalition that the ministry is working toward the successful take-off of the National Senior Citizen’s Centre,” the statement said.
It read further: “According to the Minister, a law establishing the centre is already in place. When operational this centre will among other things identify needs, opportunities, and training of senior citizens and provide recreational, sports, educational, health and social programmes and facilities designed for the full enjoyment and benefit of senior citizens.
“Responding, the President of the COSROPIN, Senator Eze Ajoku, thanked the Honourable Minister for the Covid-19 Palliatives, the group had received to cushion the effects of the pandemic.
“He then briefed the minister on activities of the coalition which include following up on the National Policy on Aging, pursuing non-contributory health insurance for older persons, enumeration of older citizens as well as the Older Persons Rights and Privilege Bill which according to him had passed second reading at the Senate.
“He asked for the minister’s support in the actualization of these initiatives.
“The Honourable Minister assured the coalition of the ministry’s support adding that older citizens are one of the key vulnerable groups that are of concern to the ministry.
“She further noted that most of them have been of service to the nation in their prime and still have a lot to offer due to their wealth of experience.
“The ministry will, therefore, ensure it gives due attention to issues concerning their well-being while ensuring it carries them along in the structuring and take-off of the National Senior Citizens Centre.”
News
World Powers Deny Us Weapons To Fight Insurgency, FG Cries Out
The Federal Government has appealed to the world powers not to be weighed by unsubstantiated arguments to deny the country vital platforms and weapons to fight insecurity.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the appeal, yesterday, when he featured on the News Agency of Nigeria Forum in Abuja.
“I want to use this opportunity to say that the international community can help us better than they are doing right now.
“To fight terrorists we need platforms and weapons.
“When the international community is weighed by unsubstantiated arguments to deny the country of vital platforms and weapons to fight insecurity, you cannot turn round to accuse the country of not fighting terrorism,’ he said.
The minister buttresses the claim, saying “certain world powers have refused to even sell to us certain vital weapons.”
“For more than two to three years now, we have paid for certain vital weapons that they have not released to us and they even refused to give us spare parts.
“I think our appeal to them is that they should please help Nigeria to provide us with these sensitive platforms so that we can fight insecurity more effectively.”
The minister said for Nigerians to fairly assess the efforts of the Federal Government in the fight against insecurity, they should compare where the country was pre-2015 and today.
