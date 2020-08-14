Entertainment
August 2020:Fans Expect More New Songs From Nigerian Artistes
For all the craziness that 2020 has blessed us with, one of the highlights of the year has been some really good music as well as the promise of new music by some of our favourite stars.From Burna Boy to Wizkid, OBO, Tiwa Savage and FireBoy, there is a long list of A list stars that are waiting in line to”burst our brains” with some good music this August.
Multi talented singer, song writer, instrumentalist and creative director, Dare, also known as Dare Art Alade has been trying his hands at some new interests over the last few years. His last time in front of the camera saw him host the music talent show “Access The Stars”.However, many will remember that Dare is still one of the most talented vocalists in Nigeria, nay Africa.
So with his recent social media posts hinting at new music after a four year hiatus fans are super stoked to hear what the music maestro has been up to.
Music heads like Joey Akan and Bizzle are already psyched at the announcement and the whole of Twitter was waxing lyrical about the potential of a 2020 album from Dare particularly after he teased some new music stars when he graced the stage with Teni during the BAFEST concert in Lagos.
COVID-19:Majek Fashek To Be Buried In US
Legendary Nigerian reggae musician, Majek Fashek will be buried in New York, United States of America where he died. The first child of the reggae sensation, Randy revealed this in a You Tube video recently.
Randy who is the first of three children born to Majek and ex-wife, Rita explained that the COVID-19 out break made it impossible to bring his dad home to Nigeria as well as to ensure the safety of fans, family and his friends as he appreciated them for their undying love and support to the family.
Randy who has raised an alarm about the activities of scam artistes out to defraud innocent fans by using his late father’s name, said the family has Majek’s best interest at heart.He said “all Majek Fashek’s related items will go through me and the family and there are no exceptions to that. Our purpose is to develop until we are in a position to help little children and that is what dad would have wanted,”he said. Fashek whose legendary music spanned over three decades died on June 1, 2020 at the age of 57.The singer died in his sleep in New York after battling with esophageal cancer that stalled his career for months.
Majek attracted international attention in 1987 with his self penned tune “Send Down The Rain.He is survived by four children and his ex-wife, Rita.”The date of his burial is yet to be fixed.
Burna Boy Releases New Album, Twice As Tall, Today
Top Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu also known as Burna Boy is set to impress fans with another body of work.The grammy nominated singer recently revealed the news of his upcoming album called” Twice As Tall”.In a post shared on instagram, Burna Boy revealed that the album will be released on August14, 2020.
The Nigeria entertainment industry is no doubt a very competitive one for a number of artistes, but a few have been able to out do himself the following year.
However, things slowed down for a lot of entertainers in 2020 as the year took an interesting turn with various happenings all over the world particularly the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the obvious lull on the industry, Burna Boy is getting set to bless his fans.He recently took to his social media platform to reveal the name of his upcoming album as well as its release date.
Falz Unveils Film Production Company
Star singer, Falz The Bahd Guy, has added a brand new feather to his well decorated cap with the unveiling of his film production company, House 2Tv.
To kick off operations, Falz took to instagram to unveil an all new comedy series “ Therapy” to air exclusively on you tube.
Episode one which premiered August 7, 2020 stars Toke makinwa, Josh 2Funny, Bovi and Falz.It follows the story of a dysfunctional couple who attempts to resolve their marital disputes.
