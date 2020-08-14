August 2020:Fans Expect More New Songs From Nigerian Artistes

Legendary Nigerian reggae musician, Majek Fashek will be buried in New York, United States of America where he died. The first child of the reggae sensation, Randy revealed this in a You Tube video recently.

Randy who is the first of three children born to Majek and ex-wife, Rita explained that the COVID-19 out break made it impossible to bring his dad home to Nigeria as well as to ensure the safety of fans, family and his friends as he appreciated them for their undying love and support to the family.

Randy who has raised an alarm about the activities of scam artistes out to defraud innocent fans by using his late father’s name, said the family has Majek’s best interest at heart.He said “all Majek Fashek’s related items will go through me and the family and there are no exceptions to that. Our purpose is to develop until we are in a position to help little children and that is what dad would have wanted,”he said. Fashek whose legendary music spanned over three decades died on June 1, 2020 at the age of 57.The singer died in his sleep in New York after battling with esophageal cancer that stalled his career for months.

Majek attracted international attention in 1987 with his self penned tune “Send Down The Rain.He is survived by four children and his ex-wife, Rita.”The date of his burial is yet to be fixed.