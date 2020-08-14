ADC’s Candidate Challenges Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu To Policy Debate

ADC’s gubernatorial candidate and the only woman in the race for Edo 2020, Mabel Oboh, has thrown the gauntlet at PDP’s Governor Obaseki and APC’s guber candidate, Ize-Iyamu ahead of the September 19 elections.

In an interview with newsmen, Oboh who emerged ADC’s flag bearer on July 13 declared that the days when politicians could hide behind smear campaigns and mud slinging were over.

She said: “I have watched with keen interest the violent clashes, name calling and the façade being put up by both the incumbent, Governor Obaseki and Ize Iyamu of the APC. I have discovered that this is all a game of misdirection. We should be focusing more on policies that will resolve the desperate crises in Edo State.

“The truth is that politics has evolved beyond mud slinging and court injunctions, this is why the west are ahead of us. This can only happen in Nigeria. Enough is enough. Politics should not be a do or die affair. As the servants of the people, we should open up our manefesto and let the people decide. That is what I consider as politics. Edo people can not continue to tolerate this any longer. The war must stop. ADC is well prepared to take over Edo State, because we have a tight manefesto for the people and we are forthright about our plans for the state and no better person can achieve this but a woman. Especially, when the men are busy exhibiting their egos and fighting. Hence, I am calling on both of them to stop the fighting and get down to the business of politicking the right way by unveiling their manifestos and engaging the people of Edo State constructively and objectively”.

“Let us put out our manifestos out there for public scrutiny and let the people decide. I am determined to liberate the people of Edo State from their long suffering. In the above light, I am challenging both His Excellency Governor Godwin Obaseki and pastor Ezi -Iyamu to an open public debate with me, the way it is done in all democratic climes. “Let us debate issues on the same platform face-to-face, let us articulate our manifestoes before the people of Edo State and let them make their choice. I can assure you that such a move will further entrench Nigeria’s nascent democracy and empower Edo State citizens and by extension Nigerian at large.”

Mabel Oboh, philantropist, business woman and TV veteran, has promised to bring her wealth of experience to change the Edo story through ADC’s tight manifesto which she has promised to bring to the table if elected Edo State governor on September 19.