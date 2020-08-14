Politics
2023 Presidency: Buhari Has Mortgaged Nigerians’ Future – Arewa Youths
The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, has berated the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government over Nigeria’s current debt profile.
AYCF President-General, Yerima Shettima, in a chat with our source, said the Buhari-led administration has mortgaged the future of Nigerians, in view of the country’s current debt profile.
Shettima made the comment while insisting that Buhari’s administration has not done well for Nigerians since assuming power.
He lamented that the current government had failed in fulfilling its promises to Nigeria in the area of security, fight against corruption and diversification of the economy.
When asked if the present administration had done well for Nigeria, Shettima said: “No, the present government came into power based on three things and people believe those three things are the problems which are insecurity, fight against corruption and diversification of the economy.
“Are we today happy with insecurity, definitely no, because it has become a major challenge. We were far better where we came from than where we are today.
“Secondly, are they actually fighting corruption? Of course, that is no story, the man in charge of fighting graft has found himself in a very big dilemma.very big dilemma.
“Thirdly on economy, is it the hardship or the high profile debt that has become a burden because of the debt incurred now, I don’t think our grandchildren would be able to pay back. Our future has been mortgaged.”
He charged Nigerian youths to rise up and ensure that the right people were voted in 2023.
“My advice to Nigerians is that if we are determined we can work d pave way for those we think are competent without minding if they have money or not.collectively and come out of this. All hands must be on deck to work out things and occupy political space and pave way for those we think are competent without minding if they have money or not.
“We should ensure we sacrifice for the country so the right people can come in and reboot and reconstruct the country again. We can’t continue like this and if we miss the next election, that would be the end of Nigeria, God forbid,” he said.
Politics
PDP Passes Confidence Vote On Wike
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has passed a vote of confidence on the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, because of the high performance of his administration.
The party’s Chairman in the state, Amb Desmond Akawor, announced this, yesterday, during a courtesy visit by the Executive members of the Rivers State chapter of the party to the governor at Government House, Port Harcourt.
Akawor said: “For us as a party, we take our shoulders high when we consider what is going on in the state, especially in terms of infrastructural development”.
According to the PDP chairman, the administration of Governor Wike has not only recovered what were lost by the past government but has changed the landscape of Port Harcourt with five flyovers at a time, a feat that no administration in the state ever accomplished.
He further noted Governor Wike’s landmark achievements in health, Judiciary, traditional institution, among numerous others, and stressed that there was none out of the 23 three local government areas of the state that does not have the governor’s landmark.
The party also rated Governor Wike high in the fight against the ravaging Coronavirus, particularly as the first governor to lockdown the state, including other strategies of his administration which were outstanding.
The party chairman intimated the governor of the plan to move from unit to unit for the reconciliation of aggrieved members to bring them back to the umbrella of the PDP.
He said the state executive arm of the party deemed it necessary to come and thank Governor Wike for organising what he described as the most peaceful state convention, and assured him that they would follow the Constitution of the party to the letter in discharging their duties.
He assured the state chief executive of the party’s maximum support to his administration, including his determination to lead the party to victory in the forthcoming Edo Governorship Election.
In his remarks, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, congratulated them for their emergence as the new executive members of the party in the state, and charged them to work hard and in unity to sustain the high level achievements recorded by the party.
Remarking that the former leadership of the party under Bro Felix Obuah worked well, the governor charged the new executive to do better, and assured that they would be provided all they need to succeed.
By: Chris Oluoh
Politics
Ondo 2020: AAC Alleges Wrong Substitution Of Deputy Guber Candidate
The African Action Congress (AAC) in Ondo State has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of substituting the name of the running mate to its governorship candidate, Adekunle Adeleye.
Adeleye was elected the party’s flag bearer at the governorship primary election held recently in Akure.
INEC had released the name of Adeleye as the AAC governorship candidate and one Samuel Tope Omotosho as the deputy governorship candidate for the party.
But the AAC kicked against the INEC position, alleging that the name listed by the Commission was different from that of the party’s deputy governorship candidate.
The party said the name of Mrs Mopelola Evelyn Ibrahim was sent to INEC as the Party’s deputy governorship candidate and was therefore surprised to see that her name was replaced by INEC.
The governorship candidate of the party, Mr Adeleye said INEC’s action was unexpected of a corporate organisation of its status
Adeleye said he was suprised to see the name of Omotosho as his running mate, saying that the name listed by INEC was not on the party’s register.
‘We have submitted a letter to INEC notifying them of the error and we want them to replace the unknown with the name of my running mate, Mrs Mopelola Evelyn Ibrahim, I think it is a human error somewhere,’ he said.
Also speaking, the AAC Chairman in the State, Mr Alex Adeniyi, alleged that INEC has distorted the list of names for the election.
He said the party had taken lawful steps to correct the anomaly before the August 18 deadline given to political parties to substitute or correct names of their candidates.
Politics
Gbajabiamila Knocks FG Agencies Over Revenue Diversion
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has revealed that some revenue generating agencies were diverting funds for unnecessary expenditures and forcing government to take loans.
Gbajabiamila revealed this at the commencement of the dialogue session on Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) organised by the Committee on Finance.
The session is for revenue consideration with heads of revenue generating agencies in attendance.
The Speaker in his speech noted that there was, “consistent failure to adhere to the revenue remittance agreements to which many of these agencies have committed.”
He, therefore, criticised the agencies for making government to seek loans to finance infrastructural development.
Gbajabiamila also warned that loans will not be sufficient to finance capital component of the budget.
“We have credible reports that these desperately needed funds have in many cases, been diverted to finance unnecessary trivialities. At the same time, the Government is left scrambling for alternative sources to fund priority projects.
“We recognise that we cannot accomplish these objectives using loans and outside financing alone,” he said.
Also speaking, the Chairman of the Committee, James Faleke, said that the focus will be on MTEF which President Muhammadu Buhari sent to the National Assembly before its annual recess.
