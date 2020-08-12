News
Wike Decries Encroachment On Government Land …Moves To Restore Foremost Academic Institutions
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has decried the encroachment of government land in the state.
He described as unfortunate the excuse by residents to encroach on the land owned by Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Borikiri, Port Harcourt.
The governor made the observation, yesterday, when he visited the school to see the extent of encroachment there.
“It is most unfortunate that our people will always want to encroach on school land believing that nothing will happen. This is not acceptable. I pray that this does not continue.
“This is because another government can come up tomorrow and bring down such illegal structures. People will then bring ethnic colouration to it.
“I have endorsed the redesign of the Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Borikiri in order to restore its former glory.
“The school, which had made the state proud and produced eminent Nigerians cannot be allowed to die.
“I believe that this is one school that has made name for us. Nigerians and Rivers people should know that we cannot kill it.
“We will do everything we can do to bring it back to its lost glory. We may not demolish all the structures because of those erected as historical symbols,” he stated.
Wike applauded the Old Boys Association of the school for showing interest in restoring the glory of the school that made them to be responsible citizens, and also commended them for setting up a technical committee to achieve their goal.
“I am happy with their concerns. If Old Boys of other schools can show the kind of support these ones are showing to their school, I think we will go a long way.
“The Old Boys Association has agreed to set a technical team. They will do a redesign of the entire school based on the available land because there was too much encroachment.
“We are going to give them all the necessary support to achieve maximum result. They will also supervise the construction work themselves to ensure that they get the quality they want,” he added.
President of the Old Boys Association of the School, Noble Abe, thanked the governor for supporting the vision of the association.
He said almost fifty percent of land belonging to the school has been illegally taken over by residents but they are willing to make use of what is available in restoring the school.
“Close to 50 percent of the land owned by the school has been encroached upon. The governor in his magnanimity has decided that we should restore as much as what is left,” he stated.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has approved the dissolution of the State Task Force on Illegal Street Trading and Motor Parks with immediate effect.
Consequently, the Special Assistant to the Governor in charge of the Task Force, Mr. Bright Amaewhule has been relieved of his appointment.
A statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, yesterday, directed members of the task force to return the operational vehicles and Identity Cards of the body to the Office of the Secretary to State Government not later than 4p.m today.
“They will be paid their salaries as they return the vehicles and Identity Cards. Government will reconstitute the Taskforce after proper orientation and training”, the statement added.
FG Approves Final Evacuation Flight From US
The Federal Government has approved the ninth and last evacuation flight for Nigerians stranded in the United States due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.
This was announced by the Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Mr Benaoyagha Okoyen, in a statement dated August 10, 2020, on behalf of the country’s missions in the U.S.
According to the statement, the flight is scheduled to convey the evacuees from New Jersey on August 20 to both Abuja and Lagos.
This would come after the seventh and eight evacuation flights scheduled for August 15 and August 19, respectively, from Houston, Texas, to Lagos.
The government had so far evacuated 1,739 stranded Nigerian citizens in six special flights from the U.S. which is witnessing a second wave of Coronavirus infections.
That country’s Covid-19 tallies as at Monday stood at 5,044,864 infections with 162,938 deaths, according to data compiled by the John Hopkins University of Medicine.
You’ve Failed Nigerians, Catholic Bishops Tell Buhari
For the umpteenth time, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has expressed their worry over the insecurity ravaging parts of the country.
In the face of this concern, they have declared 40 days of joint prayers against terrorism and banditry.
The Bishops, in a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday, also decried the pervasive corruption in the land and the nation’s dampening economic outlook.
They, therefore, passed a verdict, saying the Federal Government had failed to keep its core campaign promises of security, corruption eradication, and economic growth.
The statement signed by CBCN President, Archbishop Augustine Obiora, on behalf of all the bishops reads: “We, the members of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria have been following the recent events in Nigeria closely.
“We continue to hear of increasing insecurity and unabated acts of terrorism in Northern Nigeria. So, we are all tired of this situation.
“We do not want any politician to politicise the killing of Nigerians. There should be one response from everyone, and that is; the killings must stop.
“Our hearts are bleeding, and we are more troubled when we hear of the massacre presently going on in Southern Kaduna. We want all the people suffering the incessant attacks in Southern Kaduna to know that all Catholics in Nigeria are praying for them.
“We call on the Federal and the Government of Kaduna to bring a complete stop to the killing of innocent people. The loss of the life of any Nigerian does not help to further the agenda of any religious ideology or the ambition of any politician.
“The perpetrators of the killings must be brought to justice. Where there is no justice or justice is not seen to be done, there cannot be peace. Where there is no peace, there cannot be development.
“Any Government, State or Federal that wants peace must work for justice for everyone. There will never be sustained development built upon the bloodshed of innocent people brutally murdered by religious fundamentalists without any recourse to justice for the victims.
“We need not remind Nigerians that the present Federal Government came to power, promising Nigerians, the eradication of corruption, a guarantee of security to life and property, and rapid growth in the economy.
“The creation of jobs, and an enabling environment that engenders growth of the private sector; a significant increase in the supply of electricity to Nigerians, affordable and quality health care to Nigerians, and the revamping of the educational sector were the promises the Government continues to make.
“Many Nigerians, irrespective of political party affiliation, will affirm that these promises have remained a far cry. We strongly appeal to Nigerians to unite together in calling the Federal Government to give priority to these areas of our lives.
“To all Catholics, we request that you join in praying for forty days, starting from August 22, 2020 and ending September 30, 2020, the eve of Nigeria’s Independence Day.
“On Independence Day, let us join in praying to start from 12noon. We appeal to each Bishop to encourage the faithful in his Diocese to participate fully in this prayer for God to save Nigeria.
“Finally, as we pray, we know that God wants us to do what is humanly possible to ensure that there are prosperity and freedom for every Nigerian.
“Let us not harbour hatred for anyone. We must be instruments of forgiveness and reconciliation. We must be on the part of justice for all and peace in Nigeria.
“May God grant eternal rest to all who have lost their lives to the violence in Northern Nigeria and other parts of the country. May God give us the courage to work for justice and peace in Nigeria.”
We’ll Scuttle APC’s Plans To Rig Edo Poll, Wike Vows
The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo Governorship Election and Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said the council would scuttle alleged plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to use security agencies to rig the September 19 governorship poll in Edo State.
Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, Wike said the APC was confident about winning because it wanted to rig.
He stated that the PDP has gathered enough intelligence report about the alleged plan and would scuttle it at the appropriate time.
Wike added that Obaseki cannot be described as an ingrate because he has proven to be a man of character.
He said: “Governor Godwin Obaseki is not an ingrate like Adams Oshiomhole and Osagie Ize-Iyamu who can do anything, including betraying people to grab power.
“Obaseki is morally qualified and stands out as the best candidate for the September 19, 2020 election.
“Edo people cannot support and desire the handover of power to the APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who is a nomadic politician and ingrate who lacks character.
“It is Oshiomhole who is an ingrate because he told us that Obaseki served as the brain box of his administration that lasted eight years. How can such a person become an ingrate?
“Look at Ize-Iyamu, he is an ingrate too. He served as Secretary to the State Government in Chief Lucky Igbinedion’s administration. When he didn’t get what he wanted, he dumped the party and moved to another party.
“In 2015, people supported him for the governorship, when he failed; he did not consult them but abandoned them for another party.
“That is the life of a nomadic politician. Like his master, they are dangerously desperate, insatiable and can do anything for power.”
Wike stated that Obaseki is not a violent man like Ize-Iyamu who allegedly instructed thugs he called “lions and tigers” to cause crisis.
He challenged the police and the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to use the Edo election to correct previous mistakes by conducting free and fair polls.
“We consider the comment by INEC to cancel or suspend the election because of violence as succumbing to the antics of the APC.
“All they want is violence because they cannot win the election. If the election is suspended, the implication is that Obaseki will serve out his tenure without an election in November,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, has adjourned till August 24, hearing in a suit seeking the disqualification of Ize-Iyamu and Ganiyu from the September 19 poll.
Justice Taiwo Taiwo adjourned the case after granting an application for substituted service of the court processes on the third and fourth defendants, Ganiyu and Ize-Iyamu, respectively.
Two APC chieftains, Hon. Momoh Abdul-Razak and Hon. Zibiri Muhizu, had sued the APC’s candidate and his running mate for alleged perjury.
Defendants in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/758/2020 are APC, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Audu Ganiyu and Osagie Ize-Iyamu as 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants respectively.
The plaintiffs are asking the court to disqualify Ganiyu from participating in the forthcoming election on account of giving false information to INEC in aid of his qualification for the governorship poll.
Ganiyu, in the suit filed on July 10, by the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Mr. Friday Nwosu, was also accused of certificate forgery.
They further prayed the court to annul the nomination of Ize-Iyamu as APC’s governorship candidate on account of running with an allegedly unqualified deputy.
In addition, they prayed the court for another order restraining the APC from contesting the September 19 governorship poll upon the disqualification of the third and fourth defendants.
In a 41-paragraph affidavit deposed to in support of the suit, the plaintiffs averred that Ganiyu contravened provisions of the electoral laws by providing false information and lying on oath in his form CF 001 he submitted to INEC in support of his qualification for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.
According to the deponent, Abdul-Razak, “There are several irrevocable different and false information given by the third defendant about himself, which cannot be true in his 2020 INEC Form EC-9.
“That I know as a fact that both the alleged name Audu Abudu Ganiyu in his 2020 form EC-9, Audu Abudu Ganiyu in the WAEC (GCE) of December 1983, Audu Gani on the APC card No: 0054243, are not the name of the third defendant as fully and definitely confirmed by the statutory declaration of age (exhibit 6A) that accompanied the third defendant’s 2019 form CF 001 personally deposed to by the third defendant at the Registry of the Chief Magistrate’s Court, Yaba Lagos State on 24/5/1996.”
Abdul-Razak averred that the deputy governorship candidate, who is a serving member of the Edo State House of Assembly representing Etsako West Constituency, submitted a different name to INEC in 2020 from what he submitted in his 2015 and 2019 CF 001 forms.
He said the third defendant had no time in the various certificates paraded by him, attached any change of name to prove the names belong to him.
The plaintiffs accused the deputy governorship candidate of superimposing the letter ‘A” on the testimonial issued by a state authority or institution to read from originally Audu Ganiyu to Audu “A” Ganiyu, which he presented same to INEC in aid of his qualification for the election.
When the matter came up yesterday, counsel to the plaintiffs informed the court that while both the first and second defendants have been served with the processes, the third and fourth have not been served and as such he has brought an application for substituted service.
Counsel to the first defendant, Dr. Ehiogie West-Idahosa, acknowledged service while there was no appearance for INEC.
In a short ruling, Justice Taiwo granted the application as prayed and ordered that the court processes, including the hearing notice, be pasted on the Benin City residences of the third and fourth defendants.
He subsequently adjourned till August 24 for hearing in the substantive suit.
