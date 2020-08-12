NDBDA Moves To Establish Mechanised Agric Farm In Eleme

As part of efforts to diversify its operational base and develop agricultural production among the Niger Delta communities, the management of Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NBDA), says it plans to establish a mechanised agricultural project in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State as part of its robust policies to boost agriculture in the state.

The Managing Director of the authority, Engr Tonye David-West, gave this indication when the Paramount Ruler of Agbonchia Community in Eleme, Emere Joseph Ngeto led members of the community council of chiefs to pay him a courtesy visit in his office in Port Harcourt, recently.

David-West urged the royal father and his council of chiefs to provide land for the establishment of the mechanised farm for the immediate take off of the project, adding that the board, in addition to the project, would provide potable drinking water for the people of Agbonchia.

The NDBA boss expressed happiness with the visitors for their visit to the board headquarters, and assured them that the management of the authority would partner with the community to fast-track development.

Earlier in his speech, the leader of the group and the Paramount Ruler of Agbonchia-Eleme, Emere Joseph Ngeto, had thanked the management and staff of the authority for their warm reception, and assured that his community would be glad to receive the authority and release enough hectares of land for the agricultural project in the area.