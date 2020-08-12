Edo Muslims Group Condemns Endorsement Of Candidates

The Chairman, Edo State Council for Islamic Affairs (EDSCIA), Alhaji Abdulazeez Nosakhare Igbinidu, has said that those who went about endorsing political candidates for the state’s governorship election did so at their peril and did not reflect the stand of the Islamic Community.

Alhaji Igbinidu disclosed this while reacting to the news in some quarters that the body has endorsed political candidates ahead of the September 19 governorship election in the state.

He said, “the body is neutral and doesn’t dabble into politics though it doesn’t also forbid any Muslim from aligning with any political

parties or candidates of his or her choice.

“EDSCIA is not a political organisation. However, we are aware that some of our members belong to those organisations where they are striving to actualise their political aspirations.

“We are not against any of their legitimate actions to perfect their political interest through their various political parties and associations.

“That Edo State Council for Islamic Affairs headed by Alhaji Abdulazeez Nosakhare Igbinidu is the only body that has the power to speak on behalf of Muslim Community in Edo State and that this body did not authorise or direct any individual or group of Muslims to act on behalf of Edo State chapter for Islamic Affairs or any other name to endorse any politicians.

“That we condemn in its entirety the purported endorsement of a particular politician using the name of Edo State chapter for Islamic Affairs or any other name as they do not have such rights to speak on behalf of Edo Muslims”, he said.