‘Bakassi Aquatic Resources, Benefit To Calabar Free Trade Zone’

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has urged religious leaders in the country to tell their followers and the political class the truth at all times, regardless of the cost.

This was just as he reassured people of the state that the Senator Douye Diri-led administration was determined to build on the foundation laid by its predecessor to develop the State.

Ewhrudjakpo, who spoke at the inauguration of the St Lawrence Catholic Chaplaincy at his official residence in Government House, Yenagoa, frowned at the way and manner some clergymen unnecessarily sing the praise of political leaders.

He described a situation where the clergy only preach what those in authority want to hear as inimical to their ecclesiastical calling, and urged those involved in such practice to turn over a new leaf for the good of society.

He, however, commended Catholic priests, particularly the Bishop of Bomadi Diocese and some clerics of other faiths for their courage and forthrightness in speaking the truth.

A statement from the Deputy Governor’s media aide, Mr Doubra Atasi quoted him to have said, “When your spiritual director cannot look at your face and tell you that you are not doing well, then you have lost it. That is why we have the kind of society we have today”, he said.

“Unfortunately, more often than not, our clergymen want to tell us what we should hear and not what we ought to hear. And when you are only told what you want to hear and not what you ought to hear, you live in delusion of success or achievements.

“That is what happens, when leaders of the church fail to tell their followers and secular leaders the truth. Bishop, we are ready to listen to you. So we hope you will come around more often to tell us the truth”, he noted.

On issues of development, Ewhrudjakpo noted that the state airport would become functional as soon as the requirements necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic were satisfied.

According to him, the Nigerian Air Force and other pilots who are currently making use of the airport have all adjudged it to be the best so far in the country.

“The governor and I have been making use of the airport. I have personally flown into that airport about five times because that Air Force and some private jets are allowed to fly in with permission. From the account of pilots who have flown in, our airport for now is the best in the country. It will be up and doing very soon. We are also not keeping our eyes closed to the Agge Deep Seaport programme. We will try as much as possible to build on what former Governor Seriake Dickson did for Bayelsa.”

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa