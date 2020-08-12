Niger Delta
‘Bakassi Aquatic Resources, Benefit To Calabar Free Trade Zone’
The Chairman of Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River State, Hon. Iyadim Amboni Iyadim, has described Bakassi aquatic potential as littoral resources which have economic qualities needed to boost manufacturing and export at the Nigeria’s Premier Free Trade Zone, Calabar.
Iyadim, who made the assertion when he received management of the Calabar Free Trade Zone (CFTZ) led by its General Manager, Engr. Godwin Okimba Ekpe on a courtesy visit in his office, stated that such
visit would expose to the local government the role it can play to enable the zone achieve its set goals.
According to Iyadim, “though Bakassi is strategically positioned as an international border town and plays an integral part of the zone, we have abundance of land and aquatic resources which the zone can explore for mutual benefits.”
He called on the management of CFTZ to link up with the people to enable them derive the benefits of using the zone as people in rural areas were not aware of their presence as well as what are manufactured within the zone.
He promised to collaborate with them with the view to exposing the economic potentials of the council area for possible investment.
Earlier, the General Manager of the Calabar Free Trade Zone, Engr. Goodwin Okimba Ekpe, explained that the visit was vital and necessary due to the high regards the zone has for Bakassi Local Government Area which is located along a major trade route to other littoral states in Nigeria, West African countries and the world at large.
Ekpe said as a trade facilitation agency, there is need for it to work with the council to ensure the security, safety and free passage of goods and services within the area as this may not be possible if there is continuous youth restiveness and insecurity.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Rivers Community Suspends Keke Factions Over Insecurity
As a way of consolidating the prevailing peace and harmony in Okporo Okwurusi Kingdom, the community has suspended the two factions of the Keke union in the area.
The suspension follows the recommendation of a committee to look into the recent crisis which engulfed the union leading to the death of one Clement Elewa.
The Eze Oha Okporo Okwurusi, Eze Morgan Amadi, who announced the suspension at his palace, said the decision was in line with the desire by Governor Nyesom Wike to ensure peace in the Kingdom.
Amadi, who also said the suspension would remain indefinitely, also announced the constitution of a committee to run the affairs of the union pending further directive.
According to the traditional ruler, the committee, drawn from the three major communities in the Kingdom, would be headed by Henry Ohia.
The monarch commended the factions for listening to the voice of reason by allowing peace to reign in the area.
“I thank the two factions for listening to our appeal so that their matter could be settled amicably.
“Those affected need to continue with their lives as we are one family. Although the lives lost cannot come back”, he said.
Amadi also warned those sponsoring factional crisis in the area to stay away from the Kingdom in the interest of peace, stressing that Okporo Okwurusi Community has always accommodated strangers doing legitimate businesses.
Earlier, Chairman of the committee, Comrade Henry Ohia, thanked the traditional ruler for the opportunity to serve, assuring that his committee will not disappoint the people.
Ohia who is also the youth president of the community also urged the Keke factions to embrace peace in their interest.
Niger Delta
Tell Political Leaders Truth, Bayelsa Dep Gov Urges Clerics
The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has urged religious leaders in the country to tell their followers and the political class the truth at all times, regardless of the cost.
This was just as he reassured people of the state that the Senator Douye Diri-led administration was determined to build on the foundation laid by its predecessor to develop the State.
Ewhrudjakpo, who spoke at the inauguration of the St Lawrence Catholic Chaplaincy at his official residence in Government House, Yenagoa, frowned at the way and manner some clergymen unnecessarily sing the praise of political leaders.
He described a situation where the clergy only preach what those in authority want to hear as inimical to their ecclesiastical calling, and urged those involved in such practice to turn over a new leaf for the good of society.
He, however, commended Catholic priests, particularly the Bishop of Bomadi Diocese and some clerics of other faiths for their courage and forthrightness in speaking the truth.
A statement from the Deputy Governor’s media aide, Mr Doubra Atasi quoted him to have said, “When your spiritual director cannot look at your face and tell you that you are not doing well, then you have lost it. That is why we have the kind of society we have today”, he said.
“Unfortunately, more often than not, our clergymen want to tell us what we should hear and not what we ought to hear. And when you are only told what you want to hear and not what you ought to hear, you live in delusion of success or achievements.
“That is what happens, when leaders of the church fail to tell their followers and secular leaders the truth. Bishop, we are ready to listen to you. So we hope you will come around more often to tell us the truth”, he noted.
On issues of development, Ewhrudjakpo noted that the state airport would become functional as soon as the requirements necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic were satisfied.
According to him, the Nigerian Air Force and other pilots who are currently making use of the airport have all adjudged it to be the best so far in the country.
“The governor and I have been making use of the airport. I have personally flown into that airport about five times because that Air Force and some private jets are allowed to fly in with permission. From the account of pilots who have flown in, our airport for now is the best in the country. It will be up and doing very soon. We are also not keeping our eyes closed to the Agge Deep Seaport programme. We will try as much as possible to build on what former Governor Seriake Dickson did for Bayelsa.”
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
NDBDA Moves To Establish Mechanised Agric Farm In Eleme
As part of efforts to diversify its operational base and develop agricultural production among the Niger Delta communities, the management of Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NBDA), says it plans to establish a mechanised agricultural project in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State as part of its robust policies to boost agriculture in the state.
The Managing Director of the authority, Engr Tonye David-West, gave this indication when the Paramount Ruler of Agbonchia Community in Eleme, Emere Joseph Ngeto led members of the community council of chiefs to pay him a courtesy visit in his office in Port Harcourt, recently.
David-West urged the royal father and his council of chiefs to provide land for the establishment of the mechanised farm for the immediate take off of the project, adding that the board, in addition to the project, would provide potable drinking water for the people of Agbonchia.
The NDBA boss expressed happiness with the visitors for their visit to the board headquarters, and assured them that the management of the authority would partner with the community to fast-track development.
Earlier in his speech, the leader of the group and the Paramount Ruler of Agbonchia-Eleme, Emere Joseph Ngeto, had thanked the management and staff of the authority for their warm reception, and assured that his community would be glad to receive the authority and release enough hectares of land for the agricultural project in the area.
