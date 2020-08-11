Health
RCCE Coordinator Tasks Communities On COVID-19 Protocols … As Schools, Markets Prepare To Open
Towards the institution of adherence to COVID-19 prevention protocols, as the Rivers State Government considers to open schools and markets in the State, the State RCCE Lead Coordinator, Mr Mordecai Olowole, has called on communities to strictly comply with the established protocols set by the Government.
Speaking during an interactive dialogue between Civil Society Organisation (CSO) Response Team on COVID-19, in partnership with RCCE, and four communities in Ward 1, Obio/Akpor LGA, Olowole urged members of the communities to come up with means of how to obey the COVID-19 prevention protocols.
The communities are Eliozu, Rumunduru, Rumuewhara and Elimgbu.
Mr Olowole, who spoke in pidgin English for easy understanding, emphasised on the need for strict adherence to the protocols in preparation for the expected resumption of schools and reopening of markets for business.
“Have COVID-19 task force, which will have meetings with private school owners, market women, religious groups and other stakeholders within your communities, to ensure that everyone complies with the COVID-19 guidelines”, he charged the participants.
He also stressed the need to have hand washing facilities in public places, such as markets, schools, and in the transportation system, to enable them live with the virus, rather than relying on Government.
In his opening remark, the RCCE Technical Lead, Mr Napoleon Adah, called on members of four communities to take the COVID-19 prevention protocols seriously, saying that strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol is the key to preventing the pandemic.
“If we can all wash our hands regularly with running water, wear face mask in public places, maintain social distancing, and use hand sanitizers when there is no water, there is no way we cannot prevent COVID-19 in our communities”, he said.
Earlier in his speech, the National President of CSOs on COVID-19 Response Team, Ambassador Emmanuel Nkweke, stated that the meeting was to seek a way forward on Coronavirus.
The programme, which was supported by UNICEF, had as its theme, “Proffering Deepening COVID-19 Awareness At The Grassroots”.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Eight Super Foods That Cleanse Your Liver
Medical experts have discovered that the liver is the power house of the body. Apart from the heart that keeps us alive, the liver is responsible for over 500 functions in the body covering food, sex, sleep and excretion.
As the biggest gland in the body, the liver has many vital jobs to keep you alive and well. While we won’t list all the 500 functions the liver performs, it is important to note that the role of the liver is to store vitamins and iron, convert stored sugar to usable sugar when the body’s sugar levels fall below normal, destroy old red blood cells and produce bile to break down and digest fats.
Most importantly, the liver helps to detoxify the blood to get rid of harmful substances. These harmful substances are most commonly due to life-style factors such as alcohol, tobacco, beauty products and processed and fried foods, especially when consumed in large quantities. Other taxing chemicals are harder to avoid, like pollution, prescribed drugs, viruses and natural by-products of metabolism. The liver requires large amounts of micronutrients (vitamins, minerals and antioxidants) to be able to perform its processes.
In the past decade the word ‘detox’ has become synonymous with the cayenne pepper, lemon and maple syrup concoctions of the juice cleanse. But detoxing the liver doesn’t have to be that extreme. A detox is essentially the process of removing toxins from the body, so the first step is to reduce your consumption of refined sugars, tobacco, alcohol and excessive coffee. Then by incorporating a selection of super-foods to your diet, you can naturally cleanse and protect this hard-working organ. Below are some foods that can help cleanse the liver.
Tea
Tea is widely considered to be beneficial for health, but evidence has shown that it may have benefits for the liver. A study based in Japan found that drinking 5-10 cups of green tea a day was associated with improved blood markers of liver health. This may be down to a compound known to assist liver function named catechin. Green tea is packed full of this plant antioxidant. Just be mindful of green tea extract as it can have a negative effect.
Cruciferous Vegetables
This includes, but is not limited to, broccoli, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, cabbage and kale. These vegetables are a major source of glutathione, which triggers the toxin cleansing enzymes of the liver. Eating cruciferous vegetables will increase production of glucosinolate in your system, which helps flush out carcinogens and other toxins.
Turmeric
In addition to its use as a spice and pigment, turmeric has been used in India for medicinal purposes for centuries. Curcumin is the active ingredient in turmeric, and it has powerful biological properties. This spice helps the enzymes that flush out toxins and contains antioxidants that repair liver cells. It also assists the liver in detoxing metals, while boosting bile production.
Citrus
While also providing a big hit of vitamin C, citrus fruits stimulate the liver and aid the synthesizing of toxic materials into substances that can be absorbed by water. Grapefruit is particularly beneficial as it contains two primary antioxidants: naringin and naringenin. These may help protect the liver from injury by reducing inflammation and protecting the liver cells.
Beetroot
Beets also contain vitamin C and a healthy dose of fiber which are both natural cleansers for the digestive system. But more impressively, beets assist with increasing oxygen by cleansing the blood, and can break down toxic wastes to help them be excreted quicker. They stimulate bile flow and boost enzymatic activity.
Garlic
Garlic is loaded with sulphur, which activates liver enzymes that help your body flush out toxins. Garlic also holds high amounts of selenium. Selenium is an essential micronutrient that has been shown to help boost the natural antioxidant enzyme levels in our livers. Supplementing with selenium gives our livers even more ammunition in the fight against the damage caused by oxidative stress.
Walnuts
Walnuts are a good source of glutathione, omega-3 fatty acids, and the amino acid arginine, which supports normal liver cleansing actions, especially when detoxifying ammonia.
Olive Oil
Although it is a fat, olive oil is considered a healthy fat. Cold-pressed organic oils such as olive, hemp, and flaxseed offer great support for the liver, providing the body with a liquid base that can suck up harmful toxins in the body. It has also been shown to decrease the levels of fat in the liver.
‘About 63% Of Women In C’River Do Not Exclusively Breastfeed’
The Director General, Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (CRSPHDA), Dr. Janet Ekpenyong, has revealed that only 37 percent of women in the state initiate breastfeeding, with about 15 percent being younger mothers.
Speaking at the just concluded World Breastfeeding Week, she said 63 percent of the women were not practicing exclusive breastfeeding because of concern for their looks and careers.
She urged Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and organizations to set up special homes for nursing mothers within work environments.
While appreciating the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) for its immense support to the state for promoting breastfeeding, she said they were doing everything possible to improve breastfeeding.
The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu, in her remarks said the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF have done much to boost breastfeeding and other issues, as both organisations recommend that “infants should be exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life to achieve optimal growth, development and health.
To meet their evolving nutritional requirements, infants should receive nutritionally adequate and safe complementary foods, while continuing to breastfeed for up to two years”, she said.
Also speaking, the UNICEF Communication Officer (Advocacy, Media and Ext. Relations), Enugu office, Ijeoma Onuoha-Ogwe urged mothers to breastfeed during the current pandemic, while observing all necessary safety and hygiene precautions, as “the COVID-19 pandemic highlights the need for stronger measures to support exclusive breastfeeding.”
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
COVID-19: RCCE Coordinator Wants EOCs In Rivers LGAs
Towards ensuring easy communication and information access on COVID-19 in Rivers State, the Lead Coordinator, Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE), Mr Mordecai Olowole, has called for the establishment of Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs) in all local government areas of the State.
Making the call during the flag-off of the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Community Sensitisation and Engagement programme at the headquarters of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area (OBALGA), Mr Olowole emphasised the importance of domesticating EOCs up to the community level.
He stated that primarily, UNICEF, through the RCCE, has been canvassing the domestication of the State EOC. “The operations Centre is at the State level, but there’s nothing that stops every local government area from having its own under the leadership of the LGA”, he stated.
Addressing the OBALGA Chairman, Hon Solomon Eke, the RCCE Coordinator expressed the need for the Chairman to establish EOC in his domain to enhance communication on COVID-19.
He further urged the Chairman to also establish the LGA version of Risk Communication team “which will be doing advocacy continuously to support these ones (RCCE), so that at the end of the day, everything will be collaborating and complementing each other”.
Earlier in his address, the leader of the RCCE team to the LGA boss, Mr Napoleon Adah, had called for the support of the council in terms of security for members of CSOs assigned to carry out community sensitisation and engagement in the LGA.
“We want to crave your indulgence to assure us that as the teams go to their different locations, to carry out the sensitisation, you will be there to provide adequate security and necessary support”, he said.
In his response, Hon Eke assured the support of the LGA in all efforts to check the trend of COVID-19 in the LGA, noting that the security of members of CSOs carrying out their legitimate assigned duties are already in place.
While using the opportunity to state various efforts that have been put in place at the LGA in the fight against the pandemic, Eke urged the CSOs to explore the existing security and COVID-19 protocols to carry out their various responsibilities.
He said: “As the NGOs go round their jobs, the first point of call should be the paramount ruler of the community. He will call his executives,the CDC, youth bodies and women” to make it easier for them to carry out their functions.
The second port of call, he said, should be the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the area.
Sogbeba Dokubo
