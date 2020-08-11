Police Task Journalists On Objective Reporting

The Rivers State Police Command has urged journalists in the state to be objective in their reports.

The Police Public Relation Officer PPRO, SP Nnamdi Omoni made the appeal yesterday while presenting the police’s pledge of 43 – inch flat screen television to the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the security of the state is not the sole responsibility of the police alone, but journalists also have vital roles to play in reducing crimes to the barest minimum in the state.

Omoni commended journalists for their cordial relationship with the police in fighting crime in the state.

He said the television gift was a token to assist the union in monitoring events that would foster peace and development in the state.

Omoni officially presented the pledged item to the leadership of NUJ in Port Harcourt.

In his speech, the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of NUJ, Stanley Job Stanley commended the police in the state for keeping to its promise.

Stanley reiterated the NUJ’s commitment in partnering with the police to fight crime in the state.

Stanley who noted that the 43-inch television would go a long way to assist journalists in their job.

He promised that the union would continue in its partnership with the police to achieving the set security goals in the state.

By: Enoch Epelle & Lady Godknows Ogbolu