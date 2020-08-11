Nasarawa Backs PPG Adoption

Anambra State Football Association Caretaker Chairman, Dr Emeka Okeke, has affirmed that the committee would do great things within the three-month timeline given by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

In an exclusive chat with Tidesports source Okeke said it is time for the people of Anambra to take ownership of the survival of football in the state.

The caretaker chairman, during the chat, hinted at his plan to ensure that the necessary facilities and structures in football for the grassroots development are installed across the southeastern state.

“As caretaker committee Chairman, I believe that we can still do what the state has been nursing in eight years of football and get it accomplished in three months’ time”

“We are starting with the Anambra campaigns let the people of the state take ownership for the survival of football and its growth in the state for the benefit of the community

“We will go to make sure we know who are the local clubs, local players what facilities can we put on each of the twenty-one local government and how to get the people to come together, and the only way we can do that because you can’t promote what does not exist. “

Finally, the Chairman also told brila.net of his committee’s plan to run a coaching clinic and also start a program to enroll Anambra-born coaches into the NIS.