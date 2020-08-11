Sports
Former S’Eagles Keeper Signs For Kwara United
Kwara United has completed the signing of former Super Eagles goalie, Dele Aiyenugba ahead of the 2020/21 Nigerian Professional Football League season.
At the outgone NPFL season which was cancelled due to the continuous threat of Coronavirus, Kwara United were aiming to finish among the top clubs on the final standings.
The club’s management under the leadership of Kumbi Titiloye and Bashir Badawiy are now in top gear to bolster the squad so as to enable the Harmony Boys to soar next term in all competitions.
Before leaving Nigeria in 2007, Dele Aiyenugba recorded his name in the history books of the Nigerian and African football considering his awesome achievements.
He actually started his career at Kwara Stars in 1998 before his brilliant performances then made way for him to join Enyimba in 2001.
Aiyenugba won four NPFL titles at Enyimba in 2002, 2003, 2005 and 2007.
He also lifted the CAF Champions League twice in 2003 and 2004 and also two African Super Cup in 2004 and 2005 and left the People’s Elephant in 2007 for a big money move to Bnei Yehuda.
Sports
PFA’s Head Coach Makes Case For Football Academies
The Head Coach of Peace Football Academy (PFA) in Lagos State, Gbolahan Dare Ojo, has called on both government and multi-nationals to assist grassroots football academies in all ramifications.
He stated that policies should also be formulated on how to develop sports in the country, mostly football.
Ojo, who is also the manager of PFA, made the call yesterday, on a telephone interview with Tidesports, saying that football has become one of the lucrative businesses in the world.
“ I want to call on all governments to prioritised sports development in the country. Football has become a career and lucrative business,” Ojo said.
According to him, his academy was established 2014 and has more than 30 players, since then it has discovered hidden talents that are potential Super Eagles players.
“As manager of a football academy , my challenge currently is finance. I need sponsors. I virtually use my personal money to buy boots etc, for some children. We all know some parents are not handy,” he stated.
The Kogi-born footballer, who played for defunct Sharks FC of Port Harcourt, in 2003/2004 season appealled to well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to come to his aid, to sponsor his academy.
He explained that sports development is an holistic thing, it is not meant for a particular sector, but collective approach towards grassroots sports development will make the country have abundant talents.
By: Tonye Orabere
Sports
NPFL: We Deserve To Be Crowned Champions – Golbe
Plateau United Captain, Elisha Golbe, says he is disappointed that his side will not be crowned Nigeria Professional Football League champions this season with all the accompanying fanfare.
Plateau United were the favourite to win the 2019-2020 Nigeria Professional Football League season, but their dream suffered huge set back as the campaign was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, with 13 matches remaining.
After long deliberation, the Nigeria Football Federation, League Management Company and the 20 Club Chairmen agreed to end the season abruptly without crowing champions.
While speaking to Tidesports source, Elisa, said his side deserved to be crowned Champions by the LMC and other stakeholders with all the ceremonies as true champions.
“It was disappointing that we were not crowned as champions with because I believed we deserved it.
“We were the most consistent team, won most ceremonies matches, conceded the least goals and we sat comfortably on top of the table, so it is sad that they didn’t award us the title”, he told Tidesports source.
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation and the League Management Company adopted point per game model to determine the final, standing and Plateau United kept their place on top of the league.
They are joined by Enyimba in the CAF Champions League next season.
Sports
Nasarawa Backs PPG Adoption
Nasarawa United coach, Bala Nkiyu, has backed the adoption of the Point per game measure as a league ending measure after the release of the final PPG table by the League management company of Nigeria.
Speaking in a brief chat with Tidesports source, Nkiyu said the adoption of the Weighted PPG table was borne out of the need to maintain fairness and he feels strongly that the final table represents the fairest way to end the season with equity notwithstanding who may have been affected by the system.
“This PPG they have concluded issues and we don’t pray for such occurrence again. And one thing with Nigeria is anything that does not favour you is a problem, that thing is not good. All I know is that the people that took the decision none of them were biased.”
Trending
-
Politics3 days ago
INEC Inaugurates Election Result Viewing Portal
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Edo Poll: Business Mogul Urges Politicians To Emulate Jonathan
-
Sports3 days ago
Rivers United To Petition NFF, LMC Over Position
-
Business3 days ago
NEPZA Boss Tasks Staff, Clients On Economic Recovery
-
Politics3 days ago
Restructuring, Not Solution To Nigeria’s Problem – Group
-
Sports4 days ago
Bonfrere Yet To Receive Atlanta’96 Gold Medal
-
Sports3 days ago
Nwankwo Wants To Return To S’Eagles
-
Politics3 days ago
2023: El-Rufai Wants Vice Presidential Slot -Bamgbose