Former S’Eagles Keeper Signs For Kwara United

The Head Coach of Peace Football Academy (PFA) in Lagos State, Gbolahan Dare Ojo, has called on both government and multi-nationals to assist grassroots football academies in all ramifications.

He stated that policies should also be formulated on how to develop sports in the country, mostly football.

Ojo, who is also the manager of PFA, made the call yesterday, on a telephone interview with Tidesports, saying that football has become one of the lucrative businesses in the world.

“ I want to call on all governments to prioritised sports development in the country. Football has become a career and lucrative business,” Ojo said.

According to him, his academy was established 2014 and has more than 30 players, since then it has discovered hidden talents that are potential Super Eagles players.

“As manager of a football academy , my challenge currently is finance. I need sponsors. I virtually use my personal money to buy boots etc, for some children. We all know some parents are not handy,” he stated.

The Kogi-born footballer, who played for defunct Sharks FC of Port Harcourt, in 2003/2004 season appealled to well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to come to his aid, to sponsor his academy.

He explained that sports development is an holistic thing, it is not meant for a particular sector, but collective approach towards grassroots sports development will make the country have abundant talents.

By: Tonye Orabere