Elder Statesman Tasks Workers On Financial Discipline

An elder statesman and former Attorney-General in the old Rivers State, Chief Frank Owhor has advised workers to be financially disciplined as well as invest wisely before their retirement.

He noted that many people faced a lot of challenges on retirement and old age because they did not plan for their retirement, thus resulting in much suffering.

Chief Owhor, while interacting with airport correspondents on Monday, also noted that a lot of people die early on retirement because they could no longer cope with life, insisting that planning for old age begins with financial discipline.

He identified lack of retirement plan as the bane of successful living after an active working carrier, adding that the best way to cope with retirement was to save ahead of time, and invest wisely.

Owhor advised workers to always live a debt free life, and seek the advice of a professional or expert in finance, on their financial plans.

“Workers should always build their capacities and upgrade their standards and certificates, and take up part-time jobs to argument their salaries.

“Workers should also seek for alternative insurance plans to secure their pension savings. This alternative measures is necessary in view of the fact that most institutional pension schemes are fraught with maladministration”, he said.

According to him, the current contributory pension scheme offers little solution to the plight of workers, but urged workers in Rivers State to be patient with the present administration.

By: Corlins Walter