Law/Judiciary
Court Remands Man, Friend For Defiling Step Daughter
An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court yesterday ordered that a 50-year-old man, Paul Nnadi, 50 and his friend, be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos for allegedly raping his 15-year-old stepdaughter.
The police charged Nnadi and his friend Ayobamidele Olaiya with conspiracy and defilement.
Chief Magistrate P.E. Nwaka however did not take their plea.
Nwaka ordered the police to return the case file to the Lagos Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.
Consequently, Nwaka adjourned the case until Sept. 17, for mention.
Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, alleged that they committed the offence sometime in 2019 and May at No. 6, Ibitoye St., Ajegunle, Lagos, were charged with rape at the court.
John alleged that Nnadi, who is the victim’s step-father and Olaiya his friend, took turns on her.
John said that the case was reported at an Ajegunle police station and the defendants were arrested.
The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which prescribed up to life imprisonment on conviction.
Law/Judiciary
Monarch Wades Into Keke Operators’ Crisis In Rivers Community
As part of measures to resolve the fracas between two keke factional leaders which snowballed to the gruesome murder of one Clement Elewa, destruction of property in Okporo Okwurusi, Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area, the traditional institution in Okporo Okwurusi Kingdom has waded in by suspending the activities of the factional leaders.
The Okporo Okwurusi Traditional Institution headed by His Royal Majesty, King Amadi Wenenda Morgan (JP) also announced the appointment of Comrade Henry Ohia as the Substantive Chairman, Okporo OkwurusiKeke management committee.
Other members of the committee were drawn among three major communities in the kingdom namely, Rumuodara, Eliowani and Mgbuesilarn ..
Addressing the factional leaders at his palace, Eze Oha Okporo Okwurusi, King Morgan Amadi said the dissolution and subsequent appointment of the Keke Management Committee were part of the recommendations of the Arbitration panel set up by the community to resolve the impasse.
The monarch, however, noted that 4 million would be given to one Mr. Ayo as part of compensation over the destruction of his property.
Eze Oha Okporo Okwurusisaid the community decided to intervene following Governor Nyesom Wike’s directive to arrest the situation to avoid further degeneration.
Eze Amadi further warned that the community would no longer tolerate any criminal act capable of jeopardizing the existing peace and orderliness in the community saying Okporo Okwurusi would continue to accommod those whose businesses or activities do not threaten the peaceful co-existence of the kingdom.
According to the government recognized traditional ruler, blessed are .the peace makers.”
“Our happiness is that the two factional leaders had our appeal for the matter to be settled amicably so that those affected can continue with their life because we are one• indivisible family,” he explained.
He noted that although the life lost could never come back hence the need for all invloved to accept the decision of he community in the interest of peace and social harmony.
King Amadi thanked all those who paid supreme sacrifices to allow peace reign, and assured that Okporo Okwurusi Traditional Institution would ensure peaceful co-existence of different tribes living and doing business in the kingdom.
Earlier, Okporo Okwurusi Keke Management Committee chairman, Comr. Henry Ohia assured that his committee would never disappoint the trust reposed in them.
Comr. Henry who doubles as National Youth president Okporo Okwurusi Kingdom also advised the keke factional leaders to embrace peace as directed by the traditional rulers to enable the community move on.
All who spoke commended Eze Oha Okporo Okwurusi in Council for his sense of responsibility in settling the matter amicably.
Recall that early this year precisely 26th May, 2020 a middle aged man, Clement Elewa was murdered in cold blood following misunderstanding between two factional keke unions operating in Okporo Okwurusi Kingdom leading to breakdown of law and order within the kingdom.
Law/Judiciary
Police Task Journalists On Objective Reporting
The Rivers State Police Command has urged journalists in the state to be objective in their reports.
The Police Public Relation Officer PPRO, SP Nnamdi Omoni made the appeal yesterday while presenting the police’s pledge of 43 – inch flat screen television to the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Port Harcourt.
According to him, the security of the state is not the sole responsibility of the police alone, but journalists also have vital roles to play in reducing crimes to the barest minimum in the state.
Omoni commended journalists for their cordial relationship with the police in fighting crime in the state.
He said the television gift was a token to assist the union in monitoring events that would foster peace and development in the state.
Omoni officially presented the pledged item to the leadership of NUJ in Port Harcourt.
In his speech, the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of NUJ, Stanley Job Stanley commended the police in the state for keeping to its promise.
Stanley reiterated the NUJ’s commitment in partnering with the police to fight crime in the state.
Stanley who noted that the 43-inch television would go a long way to assist journalists in their job.
He promised that the union would continue in its partnership with the police to achieving the set security goals in the state.
By: Enoch Epelle & Lady Godknows Ogbolu
Law/Judiciary
ACP Bags Award In Rivers
As a way of promoting hard work, a Non-Governmental Organisation, the Niger Delta Media Forum has conferred an Award of Excellence on the Oyigbo Police Area Command 1′, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Collins Rosemary for what the group described as distinction in service to the police force and humanity.
The Niger Delta Media Forum led by Prince Gbasam said it got approval from the Police Public Relations Officer and the Commissioner of Police to honour ACP Collins in recognition of her outstanding leadership and commitment toward the fight against criminality in her community and indeed a display of hard work and professionalism in discharging her calling hence setting unmatched feet as a role model in the force:
The group further applauded her selfless service to the society while encouraging her to. often put in her best in the service of the nation as according to them posterity would be kind to her at the end of her service.
Presenting the award which held at Oyigbo Police Command Headquarters last week said crime reduction has tremendously increased economic, social and religious activities courtesy ACP Colins posting to the area.
The group said prompt arrest of kidnappers, resolving frequent impasse between the herdsmen and IPOB, raiding kidnappers’ hideout, building public confidence on police were some of the achievements that necessitated the award.
Earlier, ACP Collins expressed joy and thanked the organizers for the award describing it as a well-deserved and reward for hard work and protection, acknowledging God’s kindness and protection over her life .
According to her, “it is an award well deserved and I am pleased to receive it”. “She however dedicated the award to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, the State Commissioner of Police CP Joseph Mukan, the good people of Oyigbo, Obio/ Akpor, Etche, Omuma which covers her area of jurisdiction.”
She further said the Oyigbo Council chairman, Prince Gerald Oforji cannot be left .out, ‘the traditional rulers as well as newly inaugurated community policing advisory committee members. She, however, reiterated her commitment towards ensuring that crimes such as kidnapping, rape, armed robbery were reduced if possible fizzled out which was in line with the IGP’s directive of bringing crime to zero level in the society.
She thanked Governor Nyesom Wike for the operational vehicles and logisitics support which had been of immense help for the police, calling on the public to assist the police with useful information that would lead to the fight against crime.
