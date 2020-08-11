Court Remands Man, Friend For Defiling Step Daughter

As part of measures to resolve the fracas between two keke factional leaders which snowballed to the gruesome murder of one Clement Elewa, destruction of property in Okporo Okwurusi, Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area, the traditional institution in Okporo Okwurusi Kingdom has waded in by suspending the activities of the factional leaders.

The Okporo Okwurusi Traditional Institution headed by His Royal Majesty, King Amadi Wenenda Morgan (JP) also announced the appointment of Comrade Henry Ohia as the Substantive Chairman, Okporo OkwurusiKeke management committee.

Other members of the committee were drawn among three major communities in the kingdom namely, Rumuodara, Eliowani and Mgbuesilarn ..

Addressing the factional leaders at his palace, Eze Oha Okporo Okwurusi, King Morgan Amadi said the dissolution and subsequent appointment of the Keke Management Committee were part of the recommendations of the Arbitration panel set up by the community to resolve the impasse.

The monarch, however, noted that 4 million would be given to one Mr. Ayo as part of compensation over the destruction of his property.

Eze Oha Okporo Okwurusisaid the community decided to intervene following Governor Nyesom Wike’s directive to arrest the situation to avoid further degeneration.

Eze Amadi further warned that the community would no longer tolerate any criminal act capable of jeopardizing the existing peace and orderliness in the community saying Okporo Okwurusi would continue to accommod those whose businesses or activities do not threaten the peaceful co-existence of the kingdom.

According to the government recognized traditional ruler, blessed are .the peace makers.”

“Our happiness is that the two factional leaders had our appeal for the matter to be settled amicably so that those affected can continue with their life because we are one• indivisible family,” he explained.

He noted that although the life lost could never come back hence the need for all invloved to accept the decision of he community in the interest of peace and social harmony.

King Amadi thanked all those who paid supreme sacrifices to allow peace reign, and assured that Okporo Okwurusi Traditional Institution would ensure peaceful co-existence of different tribes living and doing business in the kingdom.

Earlier, Okporo Okwurusi Keke Management Committee chairman, Comr. Henry Ohia assured that his committee would never disappoint the trust reposed in them.

Comr. Henry who doubles as National Youth president Okporo Okwurusi Kingdom also advised the keke factional leaders to embrace peace as directed by the traditional rulers to enable the community move on.

All who spoke commended Eze Oha Okporo Okwurusi in Council for his sense of responsibility in settling the matter amicably.

Recall that early this year precisely 26th May, 2020 a middle aged man, Clement Elewa was murdered in cold blood following misunderstanding between two factional keke unions operating in Okporo Okwurusi Kingdom leading to breakdown of law and order within the kingdom.