Niger Delta
FCC Commissioner Promises To Redress Deficiencies On Federal Positions
Newly appointed Commissioner representing Rivers State in the Federal Character Commission(FCC), Hon. Augustine Wokocha, has assured that his tenure will redress all deficiencies suffered by the state in past five years in both state and federal positions.
Wokocha in an exclusive chat with The Tide at the weekend said the commission in Rivers State had started collating data on different ministries, parastals, boards in both federal and state levels.
“I have begun the process already and I will reveal the data available to the commission of how people are placed, and projects executed, to see how we are placed in the comity of states,” he declared.
The federal commissioner who started work in July assured that his five year tenure would witness improvements in all spheres of enforcing the FCC Act.
In his words,” federal character compels the governments at all levels to make appointments based on fairness and equity such that every side is given a sense of belonging.”
He however, posited that it would be too early to take a position considering the fact that both federal and state governments were constitutionally obligated to follow the FCC Act by ensuring that employments,political appointments and positions are fairly distributed to all groups and zones in the country.
To further achieve his vision, he hinted of engaging stakeholders across board, including the state government to ensure equity and fairness were enforced in the polity.
In terms of projects execution and distribution in Rivers State, the former member of the State House of Assembly praised the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for siting projects in different parts of the state as specified by FCC law.
“Before the elections I was at the Ogoni area and I saw a massive road project ongoing. At the time, one lane of that road had been completed. These things are done in local villages.
