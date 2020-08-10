Assailants Murder Obiano’s SSA On Security

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says insecurity in Nigeria has reached an alarming proportion.

He has therefore called on security agencies to redouble their efforts in curbing it.

Governor Wike expressed the concern yesterday when the new General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Olu Irefin paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt.

He noted that the prevalence of insecurity in every State of the Federation seems to overwhelm the military.

Governor Wike stated that the situation is different in Rivers State because of the robust collaboration between his administration and the security agencies.

“Our determination is to keep the State safe but development also attracts criminality, so we can’t say we are totally free.

“There are still pockets of criminal elements. So, as a professional whose role is to defend the territorial integrity of the country, fight crime and do not involve in politics.

“We are willing to collaborate with you as a government because security is important for us. Just let us know what you require to succeed in the fight against criminality.

“That way, we will be partners in progress and make the State safe for all residents,” he stated.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General OluIrefin commended Governor Wike for his developmental strides.

He said on assumption of duties, his commanders told him that they have enjoyed tremendous support from the state government in the discharge of duties.

He pledged to sustain the existing collaboration in protecting lives and property in the State

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has directed the removal of Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) from banks that gave unauthorised loans to some Local Government Chairmen in the State.

Governor Wike gave the directive on Wednesday, while swearing in the substantive Chairman of the Asari-Toru Local Government Area at Government House, Port Harcourt .

He directed the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to take legal action against the defaulting Banks.

Governor Wike said both the Banks and the Councils that defaulted would suffer the consequences of the illegality.

He noted that the Banks cannot seek refund of the loans because they contravened extant Laws of the State.

“We have taken a decision that for all those loans taken without approval, the affected accounts must leave the defaulting banks.

“I have told the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to take necessary steps. The Banks cannot go and seek for refund from the Local Governments. When you default the Law, you suffer for it.

“Council Chairmen who want to take loans from banks must get official approval. You cannot take loans that will mortgage the future of the people”, he stated.

Governor Wike charged Mrs. AlasoJohnbull Obi to use her new position to make a difference because the people are yet to feel the impact of the Council.

“Go and put your local government together. Do not allow busy body politicians to distract you. Use this opportunity you have to make a difference.

“We never thought that Chief Odiari Princewill will die but as God will have it, he is dead and we have to abide by the constitution.

“That is why you, as the deputy, has to step in as the substantive chairman of Asari-Toru local Government Area today.

“In choosing your Deputy, you must consult widely with all the stakeholders of the Party. As election is coming up next year, you have an opportunity to sell yourself,” he added.

Until her swearing in, Mrs. AlasoJohnbul-Obi was the Vice Chairman of the Council but the death of the elected chairman, Chief Odiari Princewill on the 27th May, 2020 created a vacuum that needed to be filled.