Uneasy Calm In Bayelsa As Ultimatum To Agip Expires
There is an uneasy calm in Twon Brass Kingdom in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State as the 30 days’ ultimatum handed down to the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) over total disregard and violation of laws and guidelines of Nigeria its operations at the Brass Export Terminal expired.
The Council of Chiefs in a nine-page letter had issued a 30 days’ ultimatum demanding a meeting with the management of the company to resolve issues of pollution and environmental management plan 43 years since it started operations in Twon Brass.
“Twon Brass Kingdom has continuously suffered an onslaught of liquid, gaseous, solid and noise pollution from your company’s operations since 1973. It would be premature to pin point which of the three pollutants has impacted severely on the flora and fauna in the community but the most obvious are oil gas pollution” the Chiefs wrote.
According to the Council of Chiefs the Kingdom had borne the brunt of the value chain of export namely: separation of crude from the flow station and facilities; dumping of waste water after separation into pits in Brass terminal; discharge of untreated waste into Agip canal and emission of unused gas in liquid and gaseous forms in the Twon Brass Terminal.
The Chiefs expressed disappointment with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed which did not include other organs of the Kingdom namely the elder’s council women group and the youth.
It noted that previous attempts to resolve issues has been frustrated by the company adding that it would not allowed the take necessary steps to seek redress for the people.
“Please note that the Twon Brass Kingdom Council of Chief would be compelled to use all legitimate means to seek redress if Agip fails or refuses to meet our ultimatum to engage you on these issues or attempts to frustrate the meeting”
Oil Industry experts said a disruption of operations at Brass Terminal which is the largest Agip oil facility in Nigeria would upset oil output in the country and create serious instability in the economy.
Investigation revealed that the Council of Chiefs are very resolute and have decided not to back down on their demands to the company.
Edo Poll: No Man With Conscience Can Support Ize-Iyamu – Wike …Says Godfatherism Impedes Development
Rivers State Governor, Chief NyesomWike as expressed surprise that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will support its candidate in the Edo State governorship election, OsagieIze-Iyamu despite the weighty allegations against him.
Speaking as Guest on a Live Television Programme yesterday, Governor Wike said it is difficult to contemplate that the leadership of APC are still standing with OsagieIze-Iyamu to canvass votes for him.
He said anybody with conscience and truly loves democracy cannot be proud to support a man who is facing corruption charges of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).
“President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s came to fight corruption. But the APC candidate is facing corruption charges. Except they are saying he was charged before because he was of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) then.
“I don’t think that anybody with conscience, integrity, and love for democracy in Nigeria can openly support Ize-Iyamu when the allegations against him have not been refuted. If AdamsOshomhole is supporting him now, then he must apologise to Edo people, tell them that he told a lie about him four years ago.
“Godfatherism is playing out again. It hampers performance in government and Edo people must rise to stop it, and then other Nigerians will begin to emulate such courage”, he stated.
Speaking on the threat of violence during Edo State election, Governor Wike wondered why the Nigerian Police have not invited the APC candidate over the viral video showing his meeting with questionable characters described as “lions and tigers of Edo state”.
Governor Wike who is the chairman, PDP National Campaign Council, noted that in that viral video, the APC candidate reiterated visiting violence on Edo electorate.
“Violence is both when you issue threat and give directives. In that video, he told the boys to move from unit to unit, from ward to ward. This is a violation of the provisions and guidelines of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
“Governor Godwin Obaseki has always preached peace and has urged his supporters not to retaliate. But when people come to snatch ballot boxes in order to stop you from exercising your fundamental right, certainly, you will protect your votes.
“Taking away the mandate of the people is an unforgivable sin. It denies the people good governance that they seek and should enjoy.
Governor Wike also spoke about the failure of the Federal Government to tackle the rising insecurity in the country.
Insecurity: Buhari Urges Synergy Among Security Agencies
President Muhammadu Buhari has urged heads of security and defence services to promote and implement comprehensive security philosophies of joint efforts and synergy through interagency cooperation to address the nation’s security challenge.
Buhari made the call at the graduation of the National Defence College Course 28 yesterday in Abuja.
The President, who was represented by the Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen Bashir Magashi (Rtd.) said this would help to create enabling environment to overcome the security challenge in the country.
Buhari said that in spite of various challenges in the country which included insecurity, unemployment, COVID-19 pandemic among others, the nation had remained strong and vibrant in all forms.
“In spite of all of these, our faith in the nation is unshaken. Our resolve and will to take the nation to greater heights is strong,” he said.
He said that there was need to work together and get back on track as a way forward.
According to him, this will require a fundamental philosophy of deliberative, continuous and consolidated improvement in all aspects of our national life.
“We must continuously harness the strengths of our national diversities; we must promote “Nigeria first” in all our doings; we must bridge political divides and engage in political re-engineering based on equity and mutual trust,” the president said.
According to him, there is need to create enabling security environment for the country to achieve its desired goals.
“`This is the path for all the armed forces, the Nigeria police, intelligence and security agencies and other significant state and non-state actors engaged in the provision of security.
“Moving forward, the armed forces and all the security agencies must promote and implement comprehensive security philosophies and measures driven by long established principles of synergies.
“This should be through interagency cooperation, defence transformation and reorganisation, expansion and modernisation of the military to make it fit for purpose; as well as a high morale of the men and women of the services and security agencies.
“I call on the heads of security and defence services to make these aspirations to fully come to fruitions quickly,” he said.
He said that there were still work to be done in terms of the economic impact on the citizens such as employment generation, poverty eradication and the general conditions of living.
US Warning On ISIS Movement Not New -DHQ
The Defence Headquarters has described the recent warning by the United States of America about bandits’ infiltration of the West African region as a call to sustain onslaught against Boko Haram terrorists and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).
It noted that it is not the first time America is raising such alarm.
The United States Africa Command (US AFRICOM) on Tuesday warned the Islamic State and Al-Qaida terrorist groups are exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic and gradually taking over the West African Region after losing ground in Syria, Iraq and in the Middle East.
The Commander, U.S. Special Operations Command Africa, Major General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, warned that the extremists have already begun deploying several strategies to silently re-establish themselves in the region and expand in the entire continent without drawing attention.
The Commander revealed that the Al-Qaida sect has already expanded in Mali and have moved into northern Burkina Faso, where they attacked infrastructure, took out local governance and security Forces, and are controlling the local economy.
But Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said the Armed Forces is not oblivious of the potency of such infiltration, noting “it was the Nigerian Military who raised alarm of movement of terrorists from the Middle East to West Africa and is conscious of it”.
According to him: “Our attention being drawn to the fact that terrorists from other zones are coming here, I think it would be good for us to be keeping records of events as they unfold.
“For me, this is not the first time they are raising such an alarm, the alarm is as old as maybe five or ten years ago and the Armed Forces and the country is conscious of it.
“When the conflict in Libya was declared officially that it ended, which did not end, what happened? It was we, our NIA, state service and all that raised the information that these people are moving.
“Have we not captured foreigners among the people that have been terrorising us in this country?
“So it is just like a call to keep doing what you are doing, so the general public should know that the security agencies are on top of that one,”
Eneche continued that, “recently we captured some in Niger State from our neighbouring country, where are they coming from”?
He said the general public should not despair as it is not new, adding that strategies have been put in place to halt them.
According to him, “Why do we have ISWAP here now, was ISWAP indigenous to Nigeria? No! So it’s just like telling you the obvious and I want to take like an advice to continue to ensure you have measures in place to continue checking them.”
