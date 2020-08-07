Business
South-West IPMAN Members To Sell Fuel N150 Per Litre
The South West chapter of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria has directed all its members in the zone to henceforth, increase the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol to N150 per litre.
The official pump price had been N143 per litre.
IPMAN South-West Zonal Chairman, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen, who spoke with journalists on yesterday, in Abeokuta, said the directive became necessary in order to avert the planned shutdown of the filling stations across the zone.
Tajudeen said IPMAN took the decision due to a new price regime announced by the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency.
The PPPRA had increased the depot price of the product from N133.72k to N138.62k without consulting with other critical stakeholders like IPMAN.
While berating the PPPRA for what he described as “policy inconsistency”, Tajudeen lamented that PPPRA’s new depot price has subjected IPMAN members to a serious dilemma.
He said after careful deliberations and consideration of many factors, IPMAN zonal Executive Committee arrived at the conclusion of increasing the pump price to N150 rather than joining saboteurs at creating artificial scarcity of the product.
The Downstream Subsidiary of NNPC, Petroleum Products Marketing Company had last Tuesday, in a memo signed by its Manager, Sales, Mohammed Bello, fixed ex-Depot of petrol to N138.62 per litre with effect from August 5, 2020.
Tajudeen said, “After careful deliberations and consideration of many factors, the IPMAN Zonal officers hereby declared that all its members should henceforth increase their pump price to N150 and shelve the plan of total close down of petrol stations across the South West.
“The PPPRA is inconsistent and unorganised in dealing with the stakeholders. The normal thing to have done was to involve marketers and other parties before announcing any increment.
“Even after announcing the new ex-depot price, they should have fixed the pump price for marketers to prevent unnecessary debt.
“It is very disheartening to hear that a new price regime is coming to effect, without considering the plight of marketers who bought these products at an expensive price.”
Business
NIESV Laments Dilapidation Of RSHA Quarters
The Nigerian Institution for Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) has described the Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters as being in bad shape and no longer befitting as a dwelling place for the legislators.
The president of the institution, Mr. Emma Okahs-Wike lamented that the Assembly Quarters could not have dilapidated to the extent of being marked for demolition if the property was maintained.
He noted that a facility of such nature should not have been left in the hands of the occupants, adding that the Rivers State government ought to have employed facility managers to take care of the quarters, noting that facility managers be engaged when the new proposed assembly quarters are completed.
According to him, if we had professionals who are managing the place, I can tell you that it would not have dilapidated to the point we are.
“I want to advise that the Speaker or the house officers should appoint facility managers that would be able to manage those properties. Now that the government is thinking about reconstructing, they should be able to bring out professionals, seek professional advice so that at the end of the day when they finish this kind of structure it would be properly cared for,” he continued.
Okahs-Wike reasoned that professional facility managers would be able to care for and maintain the facility, “let them not just leave it in the hands of the occupants, they should be able to have one stop facility manager that would look after the environment and make sure that the property is well maintained and well structured”.
While enjoining the state government to have the project reevaluated and get the public notified on the reason for demolition and rebuilding of the assembly quarters, the NIESV’s president pointed out that it would cost more to renovate the facility.
He explained: “the buildings, some of them are dilapidated. What I will advise the government to do is to carry out feasibility and viability study of that project. The feasibility is that demolishing and reconstructing, ‘which one would be better for us?’ Then you go to viability, which one would be more costly, which one would be more beneficial to the people? If the viability study says it’s good to renovate, you renovate, if they say no, you reconstruct. Now if the government has done that and they have found out that it would be more cost effective to reconstruct, it’s a better deal… and bring in current and modern building materials”.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
Business
Capital Market Stakeholders Seek Alternative Infrastructure Dev Funding
Worried by budgetary pressure and reduction in the level of public funds, stakeholders in the capital market are calling for alternative sources of financing to support infrastructure development
They spoke yesterday at a webinar session targeted at the infrastructure sector and organised by FMDQ Debt Capital Markets Development Project 2025 Infrastructure Finance Sub-Committee.
The webinar was themed, “Leveraging the Debt Capital Markets for Infrastructure Development”.
Chief Executive Officer, FMDQ Group, Mr Bola Onadelesaid at the webinar that the debt capital market provided a key avenue through which infrastructure growth could be fostered to promote economic development.
Onadele said alternative sources of financing were required to support infrastructure development, given the reduction in the level of public funds available due to budgetary pressures.
He said that increased public debt to GDP and the inability of the public sector to deliver a more efficient investment spending, with the presence of competing priorities, called for alternative source of financing.
Onadele said that infrastructure development was critical for economic growth, reduced poverty, job creation as well as improving the wellbeing of the citizenry.
According to him, the McKinsey Global Institute estimates that $3.3 trillion must be spent annually through 2030 to address Africa’s huge Infrastructure gap.
He noted that private sector financing was critical and the capital market needed to be harnessed to raise alternate finance to be deployed to diverse projects through issuance of long term securities.
Onadele said access to financing ranked as a top challenge in infrastructure development, according to a PricewaterhouseCoopers survey.
He said that the existence of an enabling political and regulatory environment was also important in attracting both local and foreign investors into the infrastructure development sphere.
Onadele said the Federal Government had been supportive in creating an enabling environment for infrastructure development through different initiatives.
These, he said, included the establishment of the Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Company Limited (“InfraCredit”).
He said that government had “actively encouraged Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) which are an effective way of transferring life-cycle costs of infrastructure off public-sector budgets and simultaneously creating investable assets for the private sector.”
The Chief Executive Officer, Chapel Hill Denham and Chair, Steering Committee, FMDQ Debt Capital Markets Development Project, Mr Bolaji Balogun said government budget could not be enough for infrastructure development.
Balogun said $35/$40 billion was needed annually to address infrastructure problem, noting that, government budget was completely inadequate.
“We are only scraping the surface: only if investment in infrastructure grows by 15 to 18 per cent a year can we reach eight per cent economic growth.
“Unlocking institutional capital domestically, regionally and globally is the only way to deliver infrastructure for Africa,” he said.
The Director-General, Infrasturcture Concession Regulatory Commission, Mr Chidi Izuwah said COVID-19 had changed the national policy, hence the need to plan along with that.
Business
Manufacturers Lament Increase In Price Of Gas
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) is now producing under excruciating environment following inadequate power supply which has increased demand for gas as alternative source of power generation.
The National Chairman of non-Metallic Mining Group of MAN, Mr Afam Mallinson Ukatu, who expressed this concern over the increase in the price of gas, regretted that this is coming when the global economy is facing challenge.
Ukatu said: “The pandemic is not peculiar to Nigeria alone, it is ravaging the global economy. But I expected the government to give palliative to manufacturers to cushion the resultant effect of the pandemic instead of the commodity price going up.
“We have been complaining that we are being charged in Dollar for consuming gas locally and nothing has been done to reverse the ugly trend. I have been complaining about this over the years at the parent organisation (MAN) for a very long time that the trend should be reversed and also for the government to look into it.
“It is very painful that gas, which is gotten from our soil, is being sold to us in US Dollars. We are being charged according to the exchange rates. Now that the exchange rate has gone up following the technical devaluation of the Naira, and scarcity of Forex, the increase has come again when we are asking for what palliative the government would give us to ameliorate our situation, enable us pay salaries, gas bills and offset some bills that accumulated during the lockdown.
“We were also looking up to the government to give us some relief for one year or more, but what we are getting is increased gas price. This is not done in any part of the world. It is only in Nigeria that this is happening and it is quite unfortunate.”
Trending
-
News1 day ago
Rivers Orders Schools To Reopen, Today …As WAEC Releases Exams Timetable
-
News1 day ago
FG Raises Hate Speech Fine From N500,000 To N5m
-
Politics10 hours ago
Pensioners Throw Weight Behind Obaseki’s 2nd Term Bid
-
Editorial2 hours ago
Still On PIB
-
Featured1 day ago
Fresh Allegations Of N6.2bn Fraud Hits NDDC …As Appointee Petitions Lawan, Gbajabiamila …Buhari Gives NDDC Ultimatum To Pay Scholarship Monies
-
Sports11 hours ago
1996 Olympics Remains The Greatest Moment Ever -Dosu
-
Business2 hours ago
Manufacturers Lament Increase In Price Of Gas
-
Business9 hours ago
Elder Statesman Tasks Workers On Financial Discipline