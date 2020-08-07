Reps Want Probe Of NIS

The people of Engenni Kingdom in the Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State have vowed to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in all elections in the state.

Chairman of Engenni Eminent Persons Group, Elder Harvey Warman who said this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt said the kingdom had since the beginning of party politics in 1999 remained a stronghold of the People Democratic Party.

According to him, the group is pleased to join the many PDP supporters in Engenni and the 23 local government areas of the State to laud the recent choice of Amb Desmond Akawor as the State Party Chairman at the end of Bro. Felix Obuah’s reign.

He described Amb Akawor as not only a detribalized grassroot politician but one with many years of experience in political engineering that will lead to election victories at all levels of the party in Rivers State. “Engenni Eminent Persons Group with its ethos as the promotion of human progress without ethnic biase, identify with the headship of PDP in the State and call on Party faithful to give the chairman the needed support to unite and move the party to an enviable height in the years ahead, he said.

He lauded the entire Engenni ethnic nationality in Ahoada West and Engennis in diaspora, for their support for Governor Wike’s actions in this period of Covid-19 pandemic.

“We also use the opportunity to thank the wife of the Executive Chairman of the Local Government Area and other philanthropists from the state, for the palliative measures so far put in place to cushion the effect of the lockdown for the people of the local government area”.