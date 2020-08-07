PH Entrepreneur Advocates Public, Private Partnership To Boost Entertainment

Port Harcourt-based entrepreneur, Abel Okekwu, has called for public private partnership commitment among stakeholders to change lingering narrative where “Rivers State produces numerous entertainment talents while other states gain their economic potentials.”

Okekwu kick-started the narrative change campaign yesterday in Port Harcourt, with the unveiling of a multipurpose entertainment studio by his company, Abi Communications International, to harness music and movie talents and attract already established celebrities to work in Rivers.

He said: “Rivers has always churned out great actors and music icons evidently making waves. We have the likes of Duncan Mighty, Timaya, Burna Boy, Mr 2kay, Omahlay and more. On the movie scene, we are familiar with Sam Dede, Monalisa Chinda, Gentle Jack, Tonto Dike, Walter Anga, Bobby Ogoloma and more.

“Regrettably, due to apathy towards investment in the entertainment industry in Rivers, once these abundant talents are discovered here but the state does not benefit from their economic potentials.

“They are hijacked by Lagos, Enugu and other enabling states who profit as they are developed into stars.

“Today, am calling on the Rivers State government and men of good means and goodwill to partner us in this investment campaign we have started to make Rivers a hub of entertainment capable of empowering Rivers people from the chain benefits, while saving our youths from criminality.”

Okekwu who boasted that the Abi Communications is “one shop studio where you can come and grab it all” if fitted with modern equipment comparable to Lagos or anywhere else in the country, just as he signs on Nollywood star, Florence Owanta as both brand ambassador and actor on the stable of Abi Communication production platform.