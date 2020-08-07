Entertainment
PH Entrepreneur Advocates Public, Private Partnership To Boost Entertainment
Port Harcourt-based entrepreneur, Abel Okekwu, has called for public private partnership commitment among stakeholders to change lingering narrative where “Rivers State produces numerous entertainment talents while other states gain their economic potentials.”
Okekwu kick-started the narrative change campaign yesterday in Port Harcourt, with the unveiling of a multipurpose entertainment studio by his company, Abi Communications International, to harness music and movie talents and attract already established celebrities to work in Rivers.
He said: “Rivers has always churned out great actors and music icons evidently making waves. We have the likes of Duncan Mighty, Timaya, Burna Boy, Mr 2kay, Omahlay and more. On the movie scene, we are familiar with Sam Dede, Monalisa Chinda, Gentle Jack, Tonto Dike, Walter Anga, Bobby Ogoloma and more.
“Regrettably, due to apathy towards investment in the entertainment industry in Rivers, once these abundant talents are discovered here but the state does not benefit from their economic potentials.
“They are hijacked by Lagos, Enugu and other enabling states who profit as they are developed into stars.
“Today, am calling on the Rivers State government and men of good means and goodwill to partner us in this investment campaign we have started to make Rivers a hub of entertainment capable of empowering Rivers people from the chain benefits, while saving our youths from criminality.”
Okekwu who boasted that the Abi Communications is “one shop studio where you can come and grab it all” if fitted with modern equipment comparable to Lagos or anywhere else in the country, just as he signs on Nollywood star, Florence Owanta as both brand ambassador and actor on the stable of Abi Communication production platform.
Entertainment
Chief Amachree Pays Tribute To Late Ernest Adeleye
The Father of Tourism in Nigeria and President, Centre for Promotion of Peace, Tourism, Arts and Culture (CEPTAC), Chief (Dr) Mike S. Amachree has paid tribute to the former Military Governor of Rivers State, late Air Vice Marshall Ernest Olawumi Adeleye who recently passed on to the great beyond.
He recalled the selfless commitment of late Ernest Adeleye to the development of the tourism sector as he was responsible for the establishment and commissioning of the famous Port Harcourt Tourist Beach in 1990, as well as the promotion of other tourist sites in the state.
He noted that his achievements in the tourism sector in the state will remain ever green in the minds of the good people of the Rivers State.
The Tourism mogul sincerely condoled with the family, The Nigerin Airforce Authority, the Ekiti State government and Nigeria as a whole for the irreparable loss and prayed God to grant his soul perfect peace.
Jacob Obinna
Entertainment
Patoranking Releases New Music, Abule
Date: July 29, 2020
Song Title: Abule
Artist: Patoranking
Genre: Afrobeat
Producer: Pheelz
Album: Three
Video Director: TBA
Label: Amari/Empire
Details/Takeaway: The single is a celebration of his Lagos neighbourhood, Ebute Metta and of hoods worldwide – premiered, yesterday on Beats 1 with Ebro and is out now on all DSPs.
The release of ‘Abule’ will be supported by several digital initiatives and a music video dropping August 5, all with the theme of representing and protecting your hood.
“I’m proud to be from my abule, because to have made it coming from there it’s only by God’s grace”, Patoranking says. “It’s made me who I am today and it’s part of my story. So I waste no opportunity to let people know about my ghetto.
“I feel it’s important through this new song to give my fans a chance to celebrate their own abules. And to protect their abules, too. Back in May, my team and I partnered with Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation to go to many ghettos across Lagos to give away masks and relief items. It’s important we stay safe and do part to protect”.
Entertainment
Wizkid Gets Grand Concert Piano On 30th Birthday
In July 16, Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid turned 30 in the faraway United Kingdom and he got a grand concert piano as one of his numerous gifts.
The new piano was delivered to the singer’s high-end home in London just in time for his 30th birthday.
The singer woke up to a birthday surprise, allegedly organized by his baby mama, Jada Pollock and his management team.
Sources didn’t divulge who bought the piano as a birthday gift for Wizkid but the cost of the grand concert piano was touted at almost 1000 pounds.
The signer was also reported to have had another round of surprise in a music studio, where he had gone for a recording.
Few days after his birthday celebration, Wizkid shared a picture of his new musical instrument on his Instagram story.
In a picture, Wizkid was spotted trying his hands on the piano. He also shared another picture of his third son, Zion, playing around the piano.
It is unsure if Wizkid has acquired some piano lessons, the singer has not been seen playing any musical instrument at gigs or shows since he began in the last decade.
