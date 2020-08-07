Connect with us

Olisa Bemoans Frustrating League Season

Published

7 mins ago

on

Akwa United defender, Olisa Ndah has stated that the 2020 footballing season is really a frustrating one coupled with the delay in restarting the local league.
Olisa made this known in a chat with Tidesports source where he affirmed that the year has been a frustrating, awful, and a very difficult year of football in Nigeria for the domestic players.
Although, the defender opined that despite the fact that the league is still in limbo, the management of his club (Akwa United) has been up to date with the welfare of their players and he admonished other clubs to emulate same.
“It is a very stressful situation because we have been finding it very difficult this year, it’s been awful,” he said.
“I can only speak for myself and the club, my team Akwa United have been doing well because throughout the lockdown we have been paid and I also wish other teams are doing the same because payment is very important in order to cater for our families,” he concluded.
Kano Pillars Target Continental Glory

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

Kano Pillars’s boss Ibrahim Musa has revealed ahead of next season that he intends to do well and make a statement on the continent when hostilities get underway.
Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, Musa said beyond the target of winning the Premier League in Nigeria which he had earlier declared after renewing his contract with the Kano- based side is the target of at least a spot in the group stage of the CAF Confederation cup next season with the club failing on a number of occasions to go beyond the pre-group stage qualifiers.
He said: “You know last time I won the Aiteo cup and came second in the NPFL so this time around I am not looking less especially in this CAF Confederation cup because it has been long for Kano Pillars to do well in the CAF Confederation cup.
“So it’s high time to see we do well. My first target is to see Kano Pillars get to the group stage first. After the group stage, then we are looking for the cup.”
Amunike Wants Osimhen To Deliver In Napoli

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

Former National U-17 coach, Emmanuel Amunike has praised the rapid progress of Victor Osimhen and has backed him to deliver for his new club, Napoli.
Osimhen, who sealed his move from Lille to the Gennaro Gattuso’s side last week became the most expensive African player ever, just five years after announcing himself to the world in 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile.
Osimhen was the arrowhead of Golden Eaglets side managed by Emmanuel Amunike that went on to win record fifth U-17 World Cup for Nigeria.
Osimhen has since developed to one of the best forward in Europe in the last couple of years, and the former Barcelona forward is delighted that the player passes through him.
Amunike also described the 21-year-old as a winner and wished him all the best in his new adventure in Italy.
“It’s amazing to see the players that have passed through me making progress. Osimhen is one player that never gives up, he always wants to play and win even when all odds are against him. I wish him all the best in Napoli and hopes he finds God’s favour,” he said.
CAF Revises Champions League, Confed Cup Dates

Published

8 hours ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed the revised dates for the remaining matches in both the Champions League and Confederation Cup, with the final of the former competition set to be held in mid-October.
Both continental competitions have been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with various suggestions put on the table as to how they can be completed.
The Confederation Cup will see its final three matches all played in Morocco behind closed doors: the semifinals will be one-off games on September 22, with Pyramids (Egypt) v Horoya (Guinea) held at Stade Mohamed V and RS Berkane v HUSA (both Morocco) staged at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. The final will be held on September 27 at the same Rabat venue.
The Champions League was proposed to be completed in Cameroon with three matches, but CAF has since reverted to the two-legged semifinal format for the Egypt v Morocco clashes of Al Ahly v Wydad Casablanca and Zamalek v Raja Casablanca.
The first legs will be held in Morocco on September 25-26, with the return games in Egypt on October 2-3.
As for the final, this one-off game will be held on October 16 or 17 at a venue to be determined, with CAF insisting that a neutral venue must be used if two different countries are represented.
“In the principle of fairness, the final will be played at a neutral venue in the event a team from Egypt and Morocco qualify from the semis,” said the organisation on its website.
“Consequently, the bidding process has been opened to Member Associations excluding Egypt and Morocco for the hosting of a one-off final. Interested Member Associations are to submit their bidding file including the venue for the match and the mandatory Government guarantee no later than 17 August 2020.
“In case the two Egyptian clubs or Moroccan clubs progress to the final, the one-off match will be played in either Egypt or Morocco with a proposed date of 16 or 17 October 2020. In that regard, the concerned Member Associations, Egyptian Football Association and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation have been issued a deadline of 15 August 2020 to confirm their availability.
“CAF will continue discussions with the various stakeholders on the possibilities of organising the remaining matches of the Total CAF Champions League 2019/20 behind closed doors or otherwise.”

