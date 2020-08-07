Entertainment
Monarch Calls For Tourism Development In EMOLGA
As the good people of Emohua community in Emohua Local Government Area (MOLGA), Rivers State celebrate the return of peace and harmony in the area, the monarch, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Eze Amb VCB Okor, (Mgbo XII) has appealed to the state government to consider the development of the abundant tourism potentials in the area in order to boost economic activities and generate employment for the youths.
The monarch who stated this during a recent interview with The Tide Entertainment in his palace at Rumuche, – Emohua, disclosed that the community is blessed with historic tourist sites such as beaches, artifacts and rivers which include the Oduoha, Isiodu and Ogbaizari beaches, the new Calabar River, ancient markets and historic land marks among others which he said are tourist attractions that could be harnessed.
He called on investors to utilize the opportunity of the peaceful and enabling environment to invest in the community. He said as a community that is known for her legendary hospitality, conducive weather and arable land, good returns on investment is guaranteed”.
Eze VCB Okor noted that the people of Emohua are reaping the dividends of the peaceful co-existence as it has ushered in a new dawn of development and prosperity as well as security of lives and property. He lauded the financial support and selfless sacrifices of Ohna Sergent Awuse and Ihiechi Olomi who championed the peace process. He urged other well meaning sons and daughters of the community to emulate their benevolence and philanthropic gestures.
The Emohua monach also commended Governor Nyesom Wike on his developmental strides which have transformed the state and restored the lost garden city status of Port Harcourt. He also thanked the governor for carrying illustrious sons and daughters of the community along in his administration as well as his road projects and other developmental initiatives which have given the community a face lift.
PH Fans Celebrate 50 Cent @ 45
American rap star, Curtis James Jackson III, popularly known as 50 cent who hails from Queens, New York City, United States of America, who clocked 45 years recently has been celebrated by some of his devoted fans in Port Harcourt.
According to one of the fans, Maxwell Chinedu, popularly known as ‘Maximum’ who spoke with The Tide in a recent interview, ’50 cent is a role model who has inspired many youths through his exploits in the entertainment clan.
He described him as a “pride of the black race” in America as he has achieved a lot within his 45 years of existence on earth; while another fan, Princewill Reuben, a Port Harcourt based upcoming artiste said, 50 cent inspires him in the music industry as he draws inspiration from his achievements which he described as unprecedented. 50 cent also known as Ferrari F. 50 in the music industry shot to fame when he was discovered by legendary rapper Eminem back in 2002. He became one of the world’s best rappers and rose to prominence with his album titled ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’. It was produced by Dr Dre. The album was released on February 6, 2003. One of the most-famous songs in the album was in ‘Da clu’b.
50 cent has won several awards including a Grammy Award, 13 Billboard music awards, six world music awards, three American music Awards and four Bet Awards. The veteran rap star has sold over 30 million albums worldwide during his career and was ranked the sixth best rapper (behind Eminem and Nelly) by Billboard.
F 50 has also appeared in the semi autobiographcal film, ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin (2005) the Iraq war film home of the Brave (2006) Rigteous kill (2008) and Den of thieves etc. He is also the executive producer of power on starz and for life on ABC Net work.
He also gained a lot of accolades from his performance in power, he played the role of gang star who was among those who posed a threat to the main character ‘Ghost’ played by actor Omari Harwick.
Flavour Pays Sandra Okagbue’s Bride Price
Singer Flavour has allegedly paid the dowry of his first baby mama, ex-Beauty Queen, Sandra Okagbue.
According to The Tide source the event which was discreet, held yesterday at the bride’s family house in Onitsha, Anambra State.
The couple have two kids together while Flavour has another with Ex-Beauty Queen, Anna Banner.
Flavour’s music career success cannot be written without making mention of all the women he has been involved with.
From his first known relationship after he became a celebrity to his latest love interest, Flavour has always had one woman for every particular season in his life. – They are:
Beverly Ukegbu
One beautiful lady who was linked to Flavour was Beverly Ukegbu. Popularly known as Beverly ‘Heels’, she is one fine lady who has a degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Houston in the United States of America.
She is also a singer and a dancer. She was rumoured to have been engaged to Flavour back in 2012.
Anna Banner
Anna Banner is the second known celebrity and beauty queen to have dated Flavour. The two started dating a year after she won the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) beauty pageant.
The relationship was the talk of the town for a while and even became more intense when the news broke that she was pregnant. She welcomed her first daughter with the singer the following year. She still has a cordial relationship with Flavour.
Sandra Okagbue
Flavour’s first relationship with a beauty queen was in 2014 when he started dating Sandra Okagbue. Okagbue shot into limelight when she took part in the Miss Delta Soap beauty pageant in 2010. She won the pageant and became a popular face on the cover of magazines and billboards around the country.
They welcomed their first daughter together a year later.Sandra and Flavour have been in an off and on relationship.
They welcomed their second child in 2018. In August 2020, it was reported that the two got engaged traditionally at Okagbue’s home town, Onitsha
Juliet Oluchi Ehiemere
Ehimere, unlike most of the ladies on this list, is not a celebrity or public figure.
Her relationship with Flavour can be described as controversial and quite a mystery. Little or nothing was known about Ehimere until November 2019, when she took to Instagram to reveal her relationship with Flavour.
According to her, she met Flavour far back in 2015 and later welcomed their daughter together. She claimed that the music star has refused to take care of their child and demanded a DNA test.
Chidinma Ekile
The most popular person on this list is music star, Chidinma Ekile. Although neither of them has ever confirmed this relationship, they have been constantly linked together.
The two have been spotted together at several events and they haven’t made it easy with their suggestive photos on social media.
Professionally, they have been no doubt about their partnership with several collaborations on songs including, ‘Oh Baby,’ ‘Ololufe,’ and ‘Mma Mma.’
Onyinye Onungwa
Onyinye Onungwa is probably the first lady to be linked to Flavour immediately he became famous. She, however, claimed she was in a relationship with Flavour before he moved on to other women including, Banner and Okagbue.
She pulled a stunt years ago when she wrote a letter to a blogger calling out one of Flavour’s girlfriends. According to her, what she had with the music star was ’Unbreakable.’
Davido Makes History As First Nigerian To Win SAMAs
Davido has made history after becoming the first Nigerian musician to be recognised by the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) –
The popular musician was recognised at the virtual ceremony held on Monday evening, August 3. Davido’s ‘A Good’ Time album won the award under the ‘Rest of Africa’ category.
The win makes him the first Nigerian artiste to win a SAMA out of all the amazing nominees for the AFRIMMA Awards 2019 Davido is the first Nigerian artist to win a SAMA.
The highly successful album has been earning accolades left, right and centre. Just a few days ago, the continent was celebrating the hit record being streamed over a billion times. The album was released on November 22, 2019, through Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), RCA Records and Sony Music. It features guest appearances from Chris Brown, Summer Walker, Gunna, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Naira Marley, to name a few. Although many were surprised by the win, they expressed happiness that the well-deserving album received its dues.
Congratulations to Davido.
