Politics
Makinde Vows To Reduce Infrastructural Deficit In Oyo
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has restated his commitment toward reducing infrastructural deficit in the state.
Makinde stated this in Ibadan while flagging off the reconstruction of the 21-kilometre Airport – Ajia – New Ife express road on Wednesday.
Our source reports that the road project was awarded to an indigenous contractor, Messrs Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Ltd, at a cost of N8.5 billion.
The project is expected to be completed and delivered within 12 months.
The governor called for more funds to tackle the infrastructural deficit in the country.
To boost economic growth, the governor said “ we must strategise on how to increase our spending on infrastructure.
“And this is how economies work; investors will only go where they can be assured of profits.
“ If we do not develop basic infrastructure like roads, it will affect the cost of production, which in turn means less profit for investors.
“So, we cannot be seriously discussing attracting investment into Oyo State when majority of roads and other infrastructure are in a state of disrepair,” he said.
Politics
Edo 2020: INEC Expresses Concerns Over COVID-19
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the COVID-19 pandemic might disenfranchise many voters in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.
, INEC Head of Voters Education and Publicity,Mr Timidi Wariowei expressed this concern yesterday in Benin.
He said that the commission had not been able to carry out the continuous voters registration exercise as well as the distribution of the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ahead of the election.
He spoke at a roundtable on the 2020 Edo governorship election organised by Centre for Democracy and Development in Benin.
The theme of the roundtable is “Issue at stake and their implications on the conduct of credible election”.
He, however, assured the electorate that INEC was fully ready to conduct a credible poll.
Wariowei noted that preparation had begun for the exercise while issue of fund was never the problem.
“The need to protect the people against the pandemic is placed above other interests.
“The continuous voter’s registration would have taken care of those that have attained the age of 18 years after the last execise and those that were unable to register for one reason or the other during the exercise.
“The Covid-19 pandemic didn’t allow us to also carry out distribution of the PVCs.
“We do not want to be accused unnecessarily or seen to be undermining the people, but for their own protection,” he said.
Wariowei said in spite of the challenges, election must be conducted in the state to avoid constitutional crisis.
He said the poll would be conducted by following the precautionary measures and maintaining social distancing by avoiding mass contact.
According to him, NCDC guidelines have been mainstreamed into the guidelines’ provided by the commission for the conduct of the governorship election.
“Every voter at the polling units must wear a face mask, if you don’t have face mask, you must at least have something to cover your nose and mouth to be allowed to vote.
Politics
Group Pledges Support For PDP …Hails Choice Of Akawor As Party Chairman
The people of Engenni Kingdom in the Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State have vowed to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in all elections in the state.
Chairman of Engenni Eminent Persons Group, Elder Harvey Warman who said this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt said the kingdom had since the beginning of party politics in 1999 remained a stronghold of the People Democratic Party.
According to him, the group is pleased to join the many PDP supporters in Engenni and the 23 local government areas of the State to laud the recent choice of Amb Desmond Akawor as the State Party Chairman at the end of Bro. Felix Obuah’s reign.
He described Amb Akawor as not only a detribalized grassroot politician but one with many years of experience in political engineering that will lead to election victories at all levels of the party in Rivers State. “Engenni Eminent Persons Group with its ethos as the promotion of human progress without ethnic biase, identify with the headship of PDP in the State and call on Party faithful to give the chairman the needed support to unite and move the party to an enviable height in the years ahead, he said.
He lauded the entire Engenni ethnic nationality in Ahoada West and Engennis in diaspora, for their support for Governor Wike’s actions in this period of Covid-19 pandemic.
“We also use the opportunity to thank the wife of the Executive Chairman of the Local Government Area and other philanthropists from the state, for the palliative measures so far put in place to cushion the effect of the lockdown for the people of the local government area”.
Politics
We’ll Resist Attempt To Illegally Take Over Assembly -Obaseki
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki said yesterday that the state would resist any attempt by anybody to forcefully take over the state House of Assembly.
Addressing newsmen at the assembly complex in Benin, Obaseki said he would do everything within his constitutional powers to protect the sovereignty of the house and the state.
The governor’s statement was not unconnected with media reports credited to the Speaker of the house, Francis Okiye.
Okiye had alleged that Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo and the impeached Deputy Speaker of the house, Yekini Idiaye, had planned to import a fake mace to violently take over control of the assembly.
“Nigeria is governed by the constitution and President Muhammadu Buhari has always said we must follow the rule of law and do things according to the law.
“For us as the executive, we will use the instrument available to us constitutionally to protect the house and the state,” Obaseki said.
The governor, however, urged the house to go about its normal duties as a parliament as prescribed by the constitution.
Also, the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, said the state government would not allow other members of the assembly whose seat had been declared vacant to take over the house.
According to him, the affected elected legislators have yet to be constitutionally inaugurated.
Trending
-
News1 day ago
Rivers Orders Schools To Reopen, Today …As WAEC Releases Exams Timetable
-
News1 day ago
FG Raises Hate Speech Fine From N500,000 To N5m
-
Politics10 hours ago
Pensioners Throw Weight Behind Obaseki’s 2nd Term Bid
-
Editorial2 hours ago
Still On PIB
-
Featured1 day ago
Fresh Allegations Of N6.2bn Fraud Hits NDDC …As Appointee Petitions Lawan, Gbajabiamila …Buhari Gives NDDC Ultimatum To Pay Scholarship Monies
-
Sports11 hours ago
1996 Olympics Remains The Greatest Moment Ever -Dosu
-
Business3 hours ago
Manufacturers Lament Increase In Price Of Gas
-
Business10 hours ago
Elder Statesman Tasks Workers On Financial Discipline