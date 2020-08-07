Kano Pillars Target Continental Glory

Kano Pillars’s boss Ibrahim Musa has revealed ahead of next season that he intends to do well and make a statement on the continent when hostilities get underway.

Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, Musa said beyond the target of winning the Premier League in Nigeria which he had earlier declared after renewing his contract with the Kano- based side is the target of at least a spot in the group stage of the CAF Confederation cup next season with the club failing on a number of occasions to go beyond the pre-group stage qualifiers.

He said: “You know last time I won the Aiteo cup and came second in the NPFL so this time around I am not looking less especially in this CAF Confederation cup because it has been long for Kano Pillars to do well in the CAF Confederation cup.

“So it’s high time to see we do well. My first target is to see Kano Pillars get to the group stage first. After the group stage, then we are looking for the cup.”