INEC To Clear Materials For Previous Elections

A chieftain of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, has warned that elites of the South-East may begin to support the secession move of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Nwodo warned that the South-East may be forced to support Kanu’s push for Biafra if the region is not allowed to produce Nigeria’s next President in 2023.

He issued the warning while backing an elder statesman, Tanko Yakassai’s call for Igbo Presidency in 2023.

Yakassai had urged the South-East to seek the support of other regions of Nigeria to produce the country’s next President in 2023.

He had explained that the South-East was yet to produce Nigeria’s President, hence, the need for them to take up the challenge in 2023.

Reacting, Nwodo told our source! “Yakassai’s call is very fair and that is the correct thing.

“I agree with Nnamdi Kanu in everything he says about the marginalisation of the Igbos. He, more than any other person, has put it on the international map.

“If Nigeria tells the elites from the South-East that they would be treated as second class citizens in Nigeria, and that they can never be President, almost all of them will go with Kanu to fight for Biafra.

“Any Igbo man who wants to bequeath a secure future for himself and generation yet unborn should support this call for Igbo Presidency.

“In the spirit of fairness and equity, Nigeria should give the Presidency to the South-East in 2023; otherwise, we will join him and fight for Biafra.”