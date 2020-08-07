EFCC: How Magu’s Boys Allegedly Disobeyed Court, Demanded N75m Bribe – Lawyer

News
Delta To Invoke Laws Against Illegal Structures
The Warri/Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency (WUEDA) says it will invoke relevant laws against owners of illegal structures on authorised places and waterways in the area.
Its Director-General, Mr Ovuozourie Macaulay, made this known yesterday at the First Anniversary of the Inauguration of the Governing Board of the Agency in Warri.
Macaulay said that the agency would continue to sustain its sensitisation programme on the need for people to keep their environment clean as well as avoid erecting structures in the unauthorised places.
“We may have to invoke the relevant laws to punish would be defaulters,” the director-general said.
He recalled that WUEDA was inaugurated on August 1, 2019 to among others: formulate policies and guidelines for the development of the Warri/Uvwie and Environs Special Areas.
Macaulay said that the intervention agency had done very well in its mandate in the last one year of inauguration.
“Most of the projects already awarded are at various stages of completion, while in some others, we are waiting for the rainy season to subside to mobilise for work.
“The modest milestones achieved so far with the execution of some of these projects have made tremendous impact on the environment and the residents of the environs.
“The menace of flooding and dirt are gradually disappearing from some of the areas,” he said.
“This no doubt has given credence to the vision for the establishment of this major permanent intervention agency to holistically tackle the development challenges of the areas,” he said.
COVID-19: Firm Donates Palliatives To A’Ibom Communities
Oriental Energy Resources Limited, an indigenous oil producer in Nigeria, has donated food items to its host communities in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company’s Head of Community and Government Relations, Dr Uwem Ite, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.
He said that the food distribution was part of the Oriental Energy’s initiatives to alleviate the hardship caused by the pandemic in the communities.
Ite said that Oriental Energy planned to support the social development efforts of the state government this year.
He said that the food items donated included rice, garri and vegetable oil.
Receiving the food items on behalf of the Akwa Ibom Government, Secretary to the State Government and the Chairman of the state COVID-19 Management Committee, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, expressed gratitude to Oriental Energy for the gesture.
“On behalf of the state Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, we appreciate the gesture of Oriental Energy Resources Limited.
“The Governor oversees everything that goes on in the state as far as the COVID-19 pandemic is concerned
“Little wonder that the Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, commended the governor for making the state a reference point in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.
Ekuwem said that Governor Emmanuel was resolute in his commitment to salvage the state from the viral disease and as such put facilities in place to ensure that the life of any resident was not lost on account of the pandemic.
NDDC Brought Out N10bn To Fight Me -Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has said that he was not surprised by the recent revelations about the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
According to Wike, the agency has since deviated from its original mandate and has become a cash cow for some corrupt politicians.
“I have said before and it is very clear; my concern is everybody knows that NDDC was set up for the development of the region,” he said in a Channels Television programme, monitored in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Speaking further, Wike alleged that the NDDC brought out N10billion cash to stop his re-election in 2019.
“Unfortunately, they have turned it to a different thing: NDDC is a cash cow for politicians. In my own election, NDDC brought N10billion cash to fight against me,” he said.
Wike was reacting to the emerging revelations of corrupt practices in the NDDC.
It would be recalled that the Senate and the House of Representatives are currently probing the alleged fraud running into billions of Naira in the agency.
The fraud being investigated by the National Assembly was said to have been perpetrated by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC between February and May, 2020; although, sources said that a holistic forensic audit of the finances of the commission dating almost two decades is still ongoing.
