News
Delta To Invoke Laws Against Illegal Structures
The Warri/Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency (WUEDA) says it will invoke relevant laws against owners of illegal structures on authorised places and waterways in the area.
Its Director-General, Mr Ovuozourie Macaulay, made this known yesterday at the First Anniversary of the Inauguration of the Governing Board of the Agency in Warri.
Macaulay said that the agency would continue to sustain its sensitisation programme on the need for people to keep their environment clean as well as avoid erecting structures in the unauthorised places.
“We may have to invoke the relevant laws to punish would be defaulters,” the director-general said.
He recalled that WUEDA was inaugurated on August 1, 2019 to among others: formulate policies and guidelines for the development of the Warri/Uvwie and Environs Special Areas.
Macaulay said that the intervention agency had done very well in its mandate in the last one year of inauguration.
“Most of the projects already awarded are at various stages of completion, while in some others, we are waiting for the rainy season to subside to mobilise for work.
“The modest milestones achieved so far with the execution of some of these projects have made tremendous impact on the environment and the residents of the environs.
“The menace of flooding and dirt are gradually disappearing from some of the areas,” he said.
“This no doubt has given credence to the vision for the establishment of this major permanent intervention agency to holistically tackle the development challenges of the areas,” he said.
News
COVID-19: Firm Donates Palliatives To A’Ibom Communities
Oriental Energy Resources Limited, an indigenous oil producer in Nigeria, has donated food items to its host communities in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company’s Head of Community and Government Relations, Dr Uwem Ite, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.
He said that the food distribution was part of the Oriental Energy’s initiatives to alleviate the hardship caused by the pandemic in the communities.
Ite said that Oriental Energy planned to support the social development efforts of the state government this year.
He said that the food items donated included rice, garri and vegetable oil.
Receiving the food items on behalf of the Akwa Ibom Government, Secretary to the State Government and the Chairman of the state COVID-19 Management Committee, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, expressed gratitude to Oriental Energy for the gesture.
“On behalf of the state Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, we appreciate the gesture of Oriental Energy Resources Limited.
“The Governor oversees everything that goes on in the state as far as the COVID-19 pandemic is concerned
“Little wonder that the Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, commended the governor for making the state a reference point in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.
Ekuwem said that Governor Emmanuel was resolute in his commitment to salvage the state from the viral disease and as such put facilities in place to ensure that the life of any resident was not lost on account of the pandemic.
News
NDDC Brought Out N10bn To Fight Me -Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has said that he was not surprised by the recent revelations about the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
According to Wike, the agency has since deviated from its original mandate and has become a cash cow for some corrupt politicians.
“I have said before and it is very clear; my concern is everybody knows that NDDC was set up for the development of the region,” he said in a Channels Television programme, monitored in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Speaking further, Wike alleged that the NDDC brought out N10billion cash to stop his re-election in 2019.
“Unfortunately, they have turned it to a different thing: NDDC is a cash cow for politicians. In my own election, NDDC brought N10billion cash to fight against me,” he said.
Wike was reacting to the emerging revelations of corrupt practices in the NDDC.
It would be recalled that the Senate and the House of Representatives are currently probing the alleged fraud running into billions of Naira in the agency.
The fraud being investigated by the National Assembly was said to have been perpetrated by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC between February and May, 2020; although, sources said that a holistic forensic audit of the finances of the commission dating almost two decades is still ongoing.
News
FG Rescues 30 Nigerians Stranded In Lebanon
No fewer than 30 Nigerians, who were trafficked and left stranded in Lebanon, have been rescued, and are among a total of 150 victims awaiting evacuation to Nigeria.
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) made this known in a statement by Gabriel Odu of its Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, yesterday.
The commission said the rescue came after a video footage of the stranded Nigerians making an appeal to the Federal Government and well-meaning Nigerians to come to their aid viral on the Internet.
According to it, the appeal for help by the stranded Nigerians led to their rescue by officials of the country’s mission in Lebanon.
The stranded Nigerians have already been relocated to a more conducive apartment.
“They will be part of 150 others to be evacuated to Nigeria after they were trafficked and left stranded in Lebanon.
“The Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Houssam Diab, disclosed the evacuation plans when the management of NIDCOM, led by the Secretary, Dr Sule Bassi, visited that country’s mission in Abuja,” Odu said in the statement.
He quoted Diab as saying that the 150 girls would be returned home in batches with the first group of 110 people leaving Beirut for Lagos on August 12.
The second batch is expected to arrive Abuja on August 16.
“The diplomat commended efforts of the Lebanese Community and the Oyo State Government who is sponsoring the return of 55 of the girls,” he said.
Responding on behalf of the NIDCOM Chairman/CEO, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Secretary of the commission, Dr Sule Bassi, who acknowledged the excellent ties between Nigeria and Lebanon, urged both countries to sustain the cordial relationship.
Bassi also lauded the Nigerian Ambassador to Lebanon, Amb. Goni Madu Zanna Bura for his dedication and commitment.
He also commended the staff of the Nigerian mission, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Oyo and Ogun state governments and other strategic partners for their efforts.
“As part of the Nigerian Embassy’s Consular responsibility, the ladies in the said video that went viral and many other distressed Nigerian domestic workers were located and relocated to a safer place.
“Suffice it to say that 150 of these stranded victims are expected to be evacuated next week and handed over to NAPTIP, the agency responsible for (dealing with human) trafficking.
“A breakdown of the evacuees shows that Oyo State had 41, Ogun 21, Lagos 12, Ondo 18, Osun 26, and Imo 3.
Others are Kwara– 9, Enugu — 1, Ekiti — 6, Kogi — 1, Edo — 1, Delta — 3, Ebonyi — 1, Benue — 1, Abia — 1, Akwa Ibom — 1, and Anambra — 1,” he said.
