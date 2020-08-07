Entertainment
D’Banj Settles With Rape Accuser
Nigerian music star, Oyebanjo Dapo also known as D’banj has settled with Seyitan Babatayo, the 25-year-old woman who accused him of raping her. According to her, D’banj allegedly forced his way into her room and raped her in 2018.
In the latest development on the case, Stand To The End Rape (STER), a nonprofit organisation geared towards helping rape victims who were involved in the case have released a statement that revealed that D’banj and the accuser reached a non monetary settlement.
On the 13th of July 2020, Ms Babatayo informed Ster that a non-monetary agreement was reached with D’banj’s team in the statement, Ster said they refused to be involved in talks over a settlement as it goes against the organisation’s policy.
“Such settlements in our experience often involve an asymmetry of power between the accused and the victim more unfortunately, while private settlements are usual in civil disputes, they are however not applicable to criminal cases, particularly where a felony has been alleged to have been committed, only the state has the authority to discontinue a criminal investigation and prosecution”, the statement noted.
In their response however, Ms Babatayo’s legal representatives Olamide Ogunleye of Ojo Omilaye and partners told The Tide source that the only agreement reached was that both parties are going to stand down media trials and allow the law to take its course.
He said both parties have agreed to desist from making any post or leaking any information to the public and allow the police to carry out their investigation.
There are also reports that the case has been dismissed, but the police has not made any statement to that effect.
After the accusation, D’banj faced further scrutiny after Babatayo revealed that she was arrested by police on the musician’s order and forced to delete the social media posts with which she first revealed the accusation.
She went on to file a criminal charge against D’banj while the former musician’s manager, Amudo also came out to corroborate her claims.
Don Jazzy Expecting Baby With Rihanna
Don Jazzy says he’s expecting a baby with Rihanna, shares photoshopped pregnancy photo a day ago. – Don Jazzy has shared another photo of him and US singer Rihanna -The American singer was heavily pregnant in the photo while the Mavin boss was spotted holding her huge bump.
Loyal fans and followers of music mogul Don Jazzy know that the musician loves US singer Rihanna.
Don Jazzy, on a number of occasions, has shared photoshopped images of him and the American singer together in various positions.
It doesn’t seem that the love of the Mavin boss for the US singer is waning soon as he recently took to his official Instagram page to share another hilarious photoshopped image of them together.
This time, Rihanna is carrying Don Jazzy’s child.
PH Entrepreneur Advocates Public, Private Partnership To Boost Entertainment
Port Harcourt-based entrepreneur, Abel Okekwu, has called for public private partnership commitment among stakeholders to change lingering narrative where “Rivers State produces numerous entertainment talents while other states gain their economic potentials.”
Okekwu kick-started the narrative change campaign yesterday in Port Harcourt, with the unveiling of a multipurpose entertainment studio by his company, Abi Communications International, to harness music and movie talents and attract already established celebrities to work in Rivers.
He said: “Rivers has always churned out great actors and music icons evidently making waves. We have the likes of Duncan Mighty, Timaya, Burna Boy, Mr 2kay, Omahlay and more. On the movie scene, we are familiar with Sam Dede, Monalisa Chinda, Gentle Jack, Tonto Dike, Walter Anga, Bobby Ogoloma and more.
“Regrettably, due to apathy towards investment in the entertainment industry in Rivers, once these abundant talents are discovered here but the state does not benefit from their economic potentials.
“They are hijacked by Lagos, Enugu and other enabling states who profit as they are developed into stars.
“Today, am calling on the Rivers State government and men of good means and goodwill to partner us in this investment campaign we have started to make Rivers a hub of entertainment capable of empowering Rivers people from the chain benefits, while saving our youths from criminality.”
Okekwu who boasted that the Abi Communications is “one shop studio where you can come and grab it all” if fitted with modern equipment comparable to Lagos or anywhere else in the country, just as he signs on Nollywood star, Florence Owanta as both brand ambassador and actor on the stable of Abi Communication production platform.
Chief Amachree Pays Tribute To Late Ernest Adeleye
The Father of Tourism in Nigeria and President, Centre for Promotion of Peace, Tourism, Arts and Culture (CEPTAC), Chief (Dr) Mike S. Amachree has paid tribute to the former Military Governor of Rivers State, late Air Vice Marshall Ernest Olawumi Adeleye who recently passed on to the great beyond.
He recalled the selfless commitment of late Ernest Adeleye to the development of the tourism sector as he was responsible for the establishment and commissioning of the famous Port Harcourt Tourist Beach in 1990, as well as the promotion of other tourist sites in the state.
He noted that his achievements in the tourism sector in the state will remain ever green in the minds of the good people of the Rivers State.
The Tourism mogul sincerely condoled with the family, The Nigerin Airforce Authority, the Ekiti State government and Nigeria as a whole for the irreparable loss and prayed God to grant his soul perfect peace.
Jacob Obinna
