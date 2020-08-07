News
COVID-19: Group Lauds Rivers Women For Their Resilience
A Niger Delta-based non-government organisation, Centre for Environment Human Right and Development (CEHRD), has commended Rivers women for their resilience to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Programme Officer of the centre, Josiah Egbuilika said this at a sensitisation programme organised by the centre in conjunction with the Embassy of the Netherlands for Rivers West Senatorial branch of Women in Governance Network in Ahoada East Local Government Area.
Egbuilika who facilitated the meeting however, urged the women not to be overwhelmed by the challenges thrown up by the COVID 19 pandemic.
He said the sensitisation programme was to create awareness on the COVID- 19 pandemic and the preventive measures rolled out by the government as well as mitigation issues that may affect women participation in politics.
The CEHRD programme officer further urged the participants to abide by all regulations towards the prevention of the virus, such as the maintenance of social distancing, regular hand washing with soap and water as well as the regular use of hand sanitizer.
He also urged them not to allow the COVID-19 pandemic to dampen their resolve to be active citizens, as good governance cannot be achieved without citizens participation.
A cross section of the women commended Governor Nyesom Wike for measures taken so far to contain the spread of the virus to the state.
RSG Begins Implementation Of Amended Criminal Justice Law
Towards ensuring the promotion of restorative justice system in the state, the Rivers State Judiciary, in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and the MacArthur Foundation have begun the process of implementation of the newly signed State Administration of Criminal Justice Law for the benefit of all in the state through the inauguration of a 10-man monitoring council.
Speaking at the inauguration of the State Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Council at the auditorium of the state Judiciary Complex in Port Harcourt , yesterday, the state Chief Judge, Justice Adanma Iyayi-Lamikanra, tasked members of the committee to synergize and implement the new law for the benefit of all.
Iyayi-Lamikanra opined that as stakeholders in the administration of criminal justice, they were aware of challenges already bedevilling the system, and urged them to work together to find solution to the challenges.
According to her, the Administration of Criminal Justice (ACJ), among other things, tends to promote speedy trials in criminal justice, protect the rights and interests of all parties and the society at large.
She said, “The constitution of the council members cut across all the stakeholders such as the security agencies, correctional service and the Judiciary.
“We know these challenges from arrest, to arraignment and remand, so, I enjoin all of you to be committed to this responsibility and attend meetings regularly so as to meet the desired need of the law”, she stated.
The state chief judge, however, congratulated all the council members on their appointment, and expressed optimism that they will deliver on their assignment considering their pedigrees in their profession.
Earlier in his remark, the Commissioner for Justice and the Attorney General of the state represented by the state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Ministry of Justice, Mrs Ibiene Mbano, had said the ministry has constituted a plea bargain committee that would aid in the speedy trial of criminal cases and decongest the prisons, adding that in doing so, the interest of the state and the law was put under consideration.
NDDC Probe: Senate Queries N543m Spent On Security In Six Months
The Senate has raised the alarm over a total sum of N543 Million spent by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC as Security Expenditure on Police and security in six months.
According to the Senate, the expenditure record for security showed that this included payment for retained services of private security firms, just as the Management of the NDDC elaborated the substantial risk to life surrounding working for the Commission, thereby justifying the quantum of payments made in this area.
The Upper Chamber taking a swipe at the management of the Interim Management Committee, IMC of the NDDC on why huge amounts were paid to an individual especially AbubakarAbdulmumuni who was paid the sum of N50 Million in one sweep.
The disclosure is contained in the report of the Senator OlubunmiAdetunmbi, APC, Ekiti North led Ad-hoc Committee that Investigated the alleged Financial Recklessness to the tune of N40 billion in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC by the IMC.
According to the document obtained by our source, the report stated that” the Committee also noted that security risk has been the singular justification for huge cash outflows made on Stakeholder’s engagement, community relations, and distribution of relief. When these costs are pooled, they represent a substantial piece of the Niger Delta Commonwealth, which may have been dissipated into questionable purposes.”
Meanwhile, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs in the 8th Senate, Senator AliyuSabiAbdullahi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger North said on Tuesday that there was nothing of mention like contract awards to Senators in the immediate past Senate.
Speaking with newsmen, Senator Abdullahi who is now the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, said that as representatives of the people, the onus is on them to attract development in form of Projects to their constituents and constituencies, just as he said that this does not metamorphose into the award of contracts.
According to him, when projects are attracted, it is now the responsibility of the Executive to see to how the projects will be executed for the people, adding,” As lawmakers, in attracting projects, we can lobby and say that these people need Boreholes, need other good things as the dividend of democracy.
“Throughout my stay in the 8th Senate, and to the best of my knowledge, there was no single time the issue of award of contracts to Senators came up. Both at Plenary, Executive sessions and Committee levels, the award of NDDC Contracts to Senators was never discussed.
“You can see that the Report of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee chaired by Senator OlubunmiAdetunmbi, APC, Ekiti North that Investigated the alleged Financial Recklessness to the tune of N40 billion in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC by the IMC was detailed, it opened up everything and the Report will remain a reference point to the 9th Senate.”
Meanwhile, the Senate has also raised the alarm following a total sum of N248.3 million the NDDC spent on Stakeholder Engagement.
According to the report,” For the period under review, NDDC spent a total of N248.3 Million on Stakeholder Engagement.
Conflict resolution took about N148 Million; another N99 Million was spent on emergency dialogue with the leadership of ex-agitators. These are substantial cash outflows, with questionable actual implementation and value addition.”
Recall that the Senate had on Tuesday, 5th May 2020 begun a probe into alleged Financial Recklessness to the tune of N40 billion by the Interim Management Committee, IMC of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.
COVID-19: Nigeria To Resume Int’l Flights In Weeks …Virus Now In 536 LGs As FG Extends Eased Lockdown By Four Weeks
The federal government has expressed its readiness to reopen the nation’s airspace for international flights in ‘a matter of weeks’.
This was as it lamented the growing wave of community transmission of Covid-19, saying the virus has now made incursions into 536 out of Nigeria’s 774 local government areas. Consequently, the government has extended the current phase of the eased lockdown by another four weeks while planning towards re-opening of the airspace for international flights.
Also, the 10.m. to 4p.m. curfew, limitation on mass gatherings and virtual holding of government meetings remain in place. It noted that in the last month, the number of states with over 1, 000 confirmed cases increased from 4 to 10 and the FCT.
Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce PTF on Covid-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha disclosed this during yesterday’s briefing of the taskforce.
He lamented the increased non-compliance with non-pharmaceutical prevention measures; lack of enforcement of necessary guidelines issued to preserve lives; insufficient engagement by some states with the national response; as well as “a lingering concern about the gap between identified cases and the actual burden of disease; and apathy, fatigue and disbelief combining to challenge public enlightenment, compliance and behaviour change.
“Community transmission is increasing, as reflected in the fact that 536 Local Government Areas – 69% of the total – have reported a COVID-19 case.
“To sustain gains already made, therefore, the PTF recommended to the President, the retention of the current phase of the response with minor changes to address economic, socio-political and health concerns. These measures are further outlined in the guidelines to be elaborated upon by the National Coordinator.
“It is, however, important to inform you that the major changes being proposed are aimed at achieving the following: Gradual re-opening of international air flights within established parameters; Re-opening of rail transportation within established parameters; Granting permission to exit classes to resume ahead of examinations; Allowing civil servants from Grade Level 12 to resume work; and opening recreational parks for supervised exercises.
“After due consideration of the recommendations, Mr. President approved the following: Maintaining the current phase of the National Response to COVID-19 for another four weeks in line with the modifications reflected in the Report; Partnering with States and Local Governments to improve community sensitisation and engagement to the COVID-19 response; Mandating State authorities and the FCT, to enforce non-pharmaceutical guidelines, primarily the use of face masks in public appearance and places; Encouraging State Governments to collaborate with Local Government Authorities to intensify necessary measures such as contact tracing, grassroots mobilisation and risk communication; and Strengthening of collaboration with other mandate groups at Federal/State levels to harmonise the country’s COVID-19 response, on the short, medium and long-term basis”.
National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu on his part said the taskforce has asked the aviation ministry to work towards resumption of international flights in weeks.
Aliyu added that the management of the National Youth Service Corps NYSC has been told to start working towards resumption in the next phases of the eased lockdown.
He said; “The restrictions in the entertainment and education sector as well as other activities that attract mass gatherings such as operation of markets and worship centres, remain.
“Specific to air transportation, domestic operations have already resumed as well as the railways. For international travel, we have made recommendations to the aviation industry to commence the process for opening international airports provided all existing international and local prevention guidelines on COVID-19 are in place.
“We have modified the advice with regards to the arrival for flights. Passengers arriving at the airports for domestic flights are advised to arrive at least one and a half hours before their flights and three hours before international flights when it is restarted.
“There might be requirements for additional infrastructure in some of the airports. What we want to do, and we have made it very clear at the PTF is, we want to reopen as soon as possible but in a safe manner that does not put at risk all the efforts we have made to control this pandemic. Hopefully, the airports would open in weeks, rather than months. That is what we are looking at”, he added.
Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control NCDC DrChikweIheakwazu said the National Council on Health which held its meeting yesterday resolved that the sector must continue to work harder to halt the spread of the virus in order to be able to fully reopen the economy. According to him, until there is a vaccine, workers in the health sector cannot relax in the battle against Covid-19.
“What we collectively agreed was in order for our economy to reopen, in order for our country to restart slowly, in order for the full benefits of the eased of restriction to manifest, we on the public health side have the responsibility to strengthen our response.
“Until we have a vaccine there won’t be a point where we would say, okay, let us relax. That is completely out of the question. The meeting we had today with the Honourable Commissioners of Health was to really encourage ourselves, you know, the motivation to keep going in spite six months of really tough work”, he said.
Minister of Aviation, HadiSirika said the resumption of international flights is not solely an aviation function as the main consideration is the health of the people.
According to him, while the industry would love to reopen fully so as to make money and save jobs, the reality on ground is such that it has to work with relevant stakeholders before reopening the airspace for international flights.
Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA said it will not hesitate to shut down any school within the territory that violates the Covid-19 guidelines recommended for the safety of their students in exit classes who are resuming for their examinations. Chairman, FCT Ministerial Enforcement Task team on COVID 19 Restrictions, IkharoAttah who led the team to inspect some schools within the nation’s capital, stated that the administration cannot afford to expose the students to the danger of contracting the virus, and therefore will not compromise the guidelines for the resumption of the schools.
“Any school that fails to comply, we will do everything within our power to safeguard the students and such schools would likely be shut down through legal processes while the students will have to go and write their exams somewhere else, pending when the school complies with the safety guidelines, and those responsible for the school mismanagement will be brought to book.
“The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has been very clear about it, that he is not going to risk the life of any student or teacher. He said everyone must come in within the context of safety”, Attah said.
He noted most of the public and private schools his team visited to ascertain their level of compliance, had shown about 80 percent in their preparedness to the safety of students and teachers in their respective schools, by providing adequate handwashing hand points, sanitizer and decontaminated environment.
“From our own point, it is already encouraging in the sense that the schools we have been to, both government and private, if we assess them at a point of average, you will score them about 85 percent in terms of preparedness. They have complied. You could see hand washing points, hand sanitizers and there was also social distancing in their classrooms”, he said.
