Capital Market Stakeholders Seek Alternative Infrastructure Dev Funding
Worried by budgetary pressure and reduction in the level of public funds, stakeholders in the capital market are calling for alternative sources of financing to support infrastructure development
They spoke yesterday at a webinar session targeted at the infrastructure sector and organised by FMDQ Debt Capital Markets Development Project 2025 Infrastructure Finance Sub-Committee.
The webinar was themed, “Leveraging the Debt Capital Markets for Infrastructure Development”.
Chief Executive Officer, FMDQ Group, Mr Bola Onadelesaid at the webinar that the debt capital market provided a key avenue through which infrastructure growth could be fostered to promote economic development.
Onadele said alternative sources of financing were required to support infrastructure development, given the reduction in the level of public funds available due to budgetary pressures.
He said that increased public debt to GDP and the inability of the public sector to deliver a more efficient investment spending, with the presence of competing priorities, called for alternative source of financing.
Onadele said that infrastructure development was critical for economic growth, reduced poverty, job creation as well as improving the wellbeing of the citizenry.
According to him, the McKinsey Global Institute estimates that $3.3 trillion must be spent annually through 2030 to address Africa’s huge Infrastructure gap.
He noted that private sector financing was critical and the capital market needed to be harnessed to raise alternate finance to be deployed to diverse projects through issuance of long term securities.
Onadele said access to financing ranked as a top challenge in infrastructure development, according to a PricewaterhouseCoopers survey.
He said that the existence of an enabling political and regulatory environment was also important in attracting both local and foreign investors into the infrastructure development sphere.
Onadele said the Federal Government had been supportive in creating an enabling environment for infrastructure development through different initiatives.
These, he said, included the establishment of the Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Company Limited (“InfraCredit”).
He said that government had “actively encouraged Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) which are an effective way of transferring life-cycle costs of infrastructure off public-sector budgets and simultaneously creating investable assets for the private sector.”
The Chief Executive Officer, Chapel Hill Denham and Chair, Steering Committee, FMDQ Debt Capital Markets Development Project, Mr Bolaji Balogun said government budget could not be enough for infrastructure development.
Balogun said $35/$40 billion was needed annually to address infrastructure problem, noting that, government budget was completely inadequate.
“We are only scraping the surface: only if investment in infrastructure grows by 15 to 18 per cent a year can we reach eight per cent economic growth.
“Unlocking institutional capital domestically, regionally and globally is the only way to deliver infrastructure for Africa,” he said.
The Director-General, Infrasturcture Concession Regulatory Commission, Mr Chidi Izuwah said COVID-19 had changed the national policy, hence the need to plan along with that.
Manufacturers Lament Increase In Price Of Gas
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) is now producing under excruciating environment following inadequate power supply which has increased demand for gas as alternative source of power generation.
The National Chairman of non-Metallic Mining Group of MAN, Mr Afam Mallinson Ukatu, who expressed this concern over the increase in the price of gas, regretted that this is coming when the global economy is facing challenge.
Ukatu said: “The pandemic is not peculiar to Nigeria alone, it is ravaging the global economy. But I expected the government to give palliative to manufacturers to cushion the resultant effect of the pandemic instead of the commodity price going up.
“We have been complaining that we are being charged in Dollar for consuming gas locally and nothing has been done to reverse the ugly trend. I have been complaining about this over the years at the parent organisation (MAN) for a very long time that the trend should be reversed and also for the government to look into it.
“It is very painful that gas, which is gotten from our soil, is being sold to us in US Dollars. We are being charged according to the exchange rates. Now that the exchange rate has gone up following the technical devaluation of the Naira, and scarcity of Forex, the increase has come again when we are asking for what palliative the government would give us to ameliorate our situation, enable us pay salaries, gas bills and offset some bills that accumulated during the lockdown.
“We were also looking up to the government to give us some relief for one year or more, but what we are getting is increased gas price. This is not done in any part of the world. It is only in Nigeria that this is happening and it is quite unfortunate.”
Pension Reform Act: PenCom Initiates Process For Review
The National Pension Commission (PenCom) yesterday said it had initiated the process of reviewing the 2014 Pension Reform Act (PRA), to address identified challenges and public clamour.
PenCom’s Head, Corporate Communications Department, Mr Peter Aghahowa, said in a statement in Lagos that the exercise was to reposition the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).
Aghahowa said that the review would also consolidate the gains of the pension reforms, for the benefit of Nigerians.
He said that the commission had reached out to seek the inputs of its social partners, pension industry operators, financial regulators and other relevant stakeholders.
“In 2014, which was 10 years after the implementation of the CPS in Nigeria, the National Assembly repealed the PRA of 2004 and enacted the PRA of 2014.
“This was in order to address the implementation challenges and introduce improvements to the CPS.
“However, some challenges were subsequently encountered in the implementation of certain sections of the 2014 Act.
“Furthermore, within the last three years, there has been persistent clamour for amendment from individuals and interest groups, as well as several legislative attempts, on the amendment of some Sections of the PRA 2014,” Aghahowa said.
He said that the inputs received from stakeholders would immensely benefit the exercise and result in a workable and acceptable pension legislation.
NEPZA Partners World Bank, IFC To Develop Trade Zones
The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) said it had entered into partnership with the World Bank and the International Financial Corporation (IFC) to develop infrastructure in the Free Trade Zones across the country.
The move, according to NEPZA will help to attract more foreign direct investments into the Nigerian economy. The NEPZA Acting Managing Director, Mr Bitrus Dawuk disclosed this when the World Bank and the (IFC) delegation visited the authority’s headquarters in Abuja.
Dawuk according to a statement from NEPZA said one of the bottlenecks hindering the optimal performance of Free Trade Zones is NEPZA’s obsolete legislation that is in the process of being amended by the National Assembly. According to him, once the laws were amended, the Authority would be able to generate billions of dollars worth of investments into the country.
He said, “NEPZA is ever ready to work with the World Bank and the IFC in giving Nigeria a world class free zones as there are already measures in place to review the outdated regulations of NEPZA to make it more favourable for foreign investors to come in and invest in the country.
“I will be on your neck from now on, especially in areas of training of my staff for optimum performance.”
In his remark, the Leader of the delegation, Mr Feyi Boroffice said the visit was aimed at strengthening relationship with NEPZA by providing an enabling environment to attract more foreign investors into the country.
This, he said, would be achieved by building anchor projects that would encourage the establishment of industries such as the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical plant.
He said, “The World Bank group is the multilateral development institution, so, our aim is to go to all the developing countries in the world to see where we can provide funding or advice to help with development.
”So, the typical development is how we can create more jobs, how can we increase women participation in the economic process? How can we increase money and standard investment? How do we increase exports?
”We are also very interested in the Akwa Ibom Free Trade Zone project which we understand is under your authority’s supervision, as we appeal to you and the authority to give us the opportunity to participate in the project for the total economic benefit of Nigeria.”
The IFC representative, Bambo Kunle-Salami said what the World Bank “does is to provide funding and advice to the public sector and government while the IFC deals more with the private sector.”
