C’ River Commissioner Decries Residents’ Low Turn-Out For Hepatitis Screening
Cross River State Health Commissioner, Dr Betta Edu, has decried the low turn-out of residents of the state for its week-long hepatitis free testing and vaccination programme just ended.
Edu, who expressed her dissatisfaction in an interview with newsmen in Calabar yesterday, said the ministry had an outreach for one week in its facility but had a very low turnout.
“We had an outreach for one week in our facility and we had quite a low turn-out of people to get tested and vaccinated, despite its being free of charge.
“Right now, we are sending the team into the field to reach out to more people beyond the urban centres.
“So, we encourage every resident of the state to get tested, know his or her status and take the vaccine free of charge, as soon as possible to protect himself or herself.
“I want to debunk the myth that the vaccine is to reduce our population. Hepatitis vaccine does not kill.
“I have taken it myself and it is safe and helpful to everyone to prevent the disease,” she said.
Meanwhile, the Focal Person for Viral Hepatitis in the state Ministry of Health, Mrs Ekaite Obase, has said that about 20 million people across the world have chronic hepatitis infection.
Obase said that 1.4 million people died annually from the viral infection which is the inflammation of the liver.
She said Nigeria had a prevalence rate of 8.1 per cent for viral hepatitis B, and 1.1 per cent for viral hepatitis C.
“The prevalence rate is high and ignorance in the nation and Cross River is creating a huge gap, because many people are living with the disease without knowing it.
“Hepatitis B and C are 50 to 100 times more infectious than the Human Immune Virus (HIV), though they have similar modes of transmission.
“So, as our team goes to the field, residents of the state should get tested.
“Hepatitis is preventable and curable. We refer every person who tests positive to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH),” she said.
Bayelsa Applauds Proposed Oloibiri Museum
Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, has urged the Federal Government and oil firms operating in the state, to invest more in critical infrastructure in the state, for its pioneering role in the oil sector.
In a statement in Yenagoa, yesterday, Director, New Media, Government House, Mr Kola Oredipe, quoted Diri as making the call during a virtual meeting on a federal government museum/research centre project in the state.
The Oil and Gas Museum and Research Centre is located in Oloibiri, Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.
Diri said that the call had become imperative because of the need to give back to the Otuabagi/Otuogidi communities of Oloibiri, where crude oil was first discovered in commercial quantities in 1956.
The governor said the oil bearing communities deserved better infrastructure to compensate for the long years of neglect amidst the adverse effects of oil and gas exploration and production.
“We receive this day the project with a tinge of mixed emotions.
“This is because, naturally, the people of Bayelsa as guardians and holders of the primary source of wealth of our entire nation, deserve recognition and all the dividends that ought to flow from this special status.
“I therefore, appeal that the federal government throws its full weight behind all processes required to bring the much needed development to Bayelsa,” he said.
The governor said the federal government should initiate and complete other necessary developmental projects across the state.
“For instance, the road from Nembe to Brass is critical to us and should be given urgent consideration by the federal government and the oil multinationals operating there.
“The Nigerian Agip Oil Company has been operating on that Island for many years now.
“In addition, Oloibiri deserves to be a national heritage site. We will therefore implore your excellency, Mr President, to give effect to this consideration and expedite it by all lawful means possible,” he said.
EFCC: How Magu’s Boys Allegedly Disobeyed Court, Demanded N75m Bribe – Lawyer
Delta To Invoke Laws Against Illegal Structures
The Warri/Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency (WUEDA) says it will invoke relevant laws against owners of illegal structures on authorised places and waterways in the area.
Its Director-General, Mr Ovuozourie Macaulay, made this known yesterday at the First Anniversary of the Inauguration of the Governing Board of the Agency in Warri.
Macaulay said that the agency would continue to sustain its sensitisation programme on the need for people to keep their environment clean as well as avoid erecting structures in the unauthorised places.
“We may have to invoke the relevant laws to punish would be defaulters,” the director-general said.
He recalled that WUEDA was inaugurated on August 1, 2019 to among others: formulate policies and guidelines for the development of the Warri/Uvwie and Environs Special Areas.
Macaulay said that the intervention agency had done very well in its mandate in the last one year of inauguration.
“Most of the projects already awarded are at various stages of completion, while in some others, we are waiting for the rainy season to subside to mobilise for work.
“The modest milestones achieved so far with the execution of some of these projects have made tremendous impact on the environment and the residents of the environs.
“The menace of flooding and dirt are gradually disappearing from some of the areas,” he said.
“This no doubt has given credence to the vision for the establishment of this major permanent intervention agency to holistically tackle the development challenges of the areas,” he said.
