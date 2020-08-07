Bayelsa Applauds Proposed Oloibiri Museum

Another allegation has been made against the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

This was contained in a petition on alleged extortion and criminal intimidation by some persons believed to be ‘Magu Boys’.

Magu Boys were a team EFCC officials who allegedly acted on behalf of the former chairman.

One of those who confirmed the existence of the squad was former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani.

The former lawmaker accused Magu of running “a cult” which operated with impunity.

He said contrary to “the facade, the EFCC has been run by an inside cult called “the Magu Boys” or “the Chairman Squad. They are a select cream of vicious and cruel officers who operate exclusively and with impunity and only report directly to their boss.

“The inside cult is the dark and immoral aspect of the agency engaged in persecution, blackmail, frame-ups and cruelty. The cult has been the wheel behind the ordeal of their embattled Boss. Until they are rooted out from the agency also.”

In a petition by an Abuja-based lawyer, Johnmary Jideobi, Magu and the boys were alleged to have unlawfully frozen accounts of a company, Damjay Integrated Services Limited in Access Bank.

PRNigeria reports that the petition dated July 28, 2020 was received in the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) on July 29, 2020.

It copied the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel investigating the recovery of assets by the EFCC under Magu, along with the High Court judgment.