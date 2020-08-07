Sports
Administrator Explains How To Achieve Women’s CAFCL
Women Football Administrator and Chairman of Nigeria Women Premier league side Adamawa Queens, Emmanuel Zira, has advised the Confederation of Africa Football on how best to actualize the inaugural edition of the Africa women champions’ league.
Zira speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said the ratification of the Africa women champions league comes with its attendant challenges which will put CAF in a difficult position to navigate without clear sponsorship of the competition.
He added that CAF would have to come up with a competition format that is suitable in the light of the economic realities on ground and financially viable.
“They have to develop a format that is suitable. And that is financially viable. It’s a welcome development but CAF also needs to refine, they need to fine-tune the women’s champions’ league, it cannot be the same with the men’s champions league because of the cost implication, sponsorship implication and because of public awareness,” Zira said.
Sports
Kano Pillars Target Continental Glory
Kano Pillars’s boss Ibrahim Musa has revealed ahead of next season that he intends to do well and make a statement on the continent when hostilities get underway.
Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, Musa said beyond the target of winning the Premier League in Nigeria which he had earlier declared after renewing his contract with the Kano- based side is the target of at least a spot in the group stage of the CAF Confederation cup next season with the club failing on a number of occasions to go beyond the pre-group stage qualifiers.
He said: “You know last time I won the Aiteo cup and came second in the NPFL so this time around I am not looking less especially in this CAF Confederation cup because it has been long for Kano Pillars to do well in the CAF Confederation cup.
“So it’s high time to see we do well. My first target is to see Kano Pillars get to the group stage first. After the group stage, then we are looking for the cup.”
Sports
Amunike Wants Osimhen To Deliver In Napoli
Former National U-17 coach, Emmanuel Amunike has praised the rapid progress of Victor Osimhen and has backed him to deliver for his new club, Napoli.
Osimhen, who sealed his move from Lille to the Gennaro Gattuso’s side last week became the most expensive African player ever, just five years after announcing himself to the world in 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile.
Osimhen was the arrowhead of Golden Eaglets side managed by Emmanuel Amunike that went on to win record fifth U-17 World Cup for Nigeria.
Osimhen has since developed to one of the best forward in Europe in the last couple of years, and the former Barcelona forward is delighted that the player passes through him.
Amunike also described the 21-year-old as a winner and wished him all the best in his new adventure in Italy.
“It’s amazing to see the players that have passed through me making progress. Osimhen is one player that never gives up, he always wants to play and win even when all odds are against him. I wish him all the best in Napoli and hopes he finds God’s favour,” he said.
Sports
Olisa Bemoans Frustrating League Season
Akwa United defender, Olisa Ndah has stated that the 2020 footballing season is really a frustrating one coupled with the delay in restarting the local league.
Olisa made this known in a chat with Tidesports source where he affirmed that the year has been a frustrating, awful, and a very difficult year of football in Nigeria for the domestic players.
Although, the defender opined that despite the fact that the league is still in limbo, the management of his club (Akwa United) has been up to date with the welfare of their players and he admonished other clubs to emulate same.
“It is a very stressful situation because we have been finding it very difficult this year, it’s been awful,” he said.
“I can only speak for myself and the club, my team Akwa United have been doing well because throughout the lockdown we have been paid and I also wish other teams are doing the same because payment is very important in order to cater for our families,” he concluded.
