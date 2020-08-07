Administrator Explains How To Achieve Women’s CAFCL

Women Football Administrator and Chairman of Nigeria Women Premier league side Adamawa Queens, Emmanuel Zira, has advised the Confederation of Africa Football on how best to actualize the inaugural edition of the Africa women champions’ league.

Zira speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said the ratification of the Africa women champions league comes with its attendant challenges which will put CAF in a difficult position to navigate without clear sponsorship of the competition.

He added that CAF would have to come up with a competition format that is suitable in the light of the economic realities on ground and financially viable.

“They have to develop a format that is suitable. And that is financially viable. It’s a welcome development but CAF also needs to refine, they need to fine-tune the women’s champions’ league, it cannot be the same with the men’s champions league because of the cost implication, sponsorship implication and because of public awareness,” Zira said.