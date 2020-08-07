Politics
2023: S’East Elite May Support Biafra – Nwodo
A chieftain of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, has warned that elites of the South-East may begin to support the secession move of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.
Nwodo warned that the South-East may be forced to support Kanu’s push for Biafra if the region is not allowed to produce Nigeria’s next President in 2023.
He issued the warning while backing an elder statesman, Tanko Yakassai’s call for Igbo Presidency in 2023.
Yakassai had urged the South-East to seek the support of other regions of Nigeria to produce the country’s next President in 2023.
He had explained that the South-East was yet to produce Nigeria’s President, hence, the need for them to take up the challenge in 2023.
Reacting, Nwodo told our source! “Yakassai’s call is very fair and that is the correct thing.
“I agree with Nnamdi Kanu in everything he says about the marginalisation of the Igbos. He, more than any other person, has put it on the international map.
“If Nigeria tells the elites from the South-East that they would be treated as second class citizens in Nigeria, and that they can never be President, almost all of them will go with Kanu to fight for Biafra.
“Any Igbo man who wants to bequeath a secure future for himself and generation yet unborn should support this call for Igbo Presidency.
“In the spirit of fairness and equity, Nigeria should give the Presidency to the South-East in 2023; otherwise, we will join him and fight for Biafra.”
Politics
INEC To Clear Materials For Previous Elections
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has directed that used and unused materials for 2019 general elections be disposed of the commission’s stores nationwide.
Yakubu spoke with our source in Nasarawa when he inspected election materials for the Nasarawa Central State Constituency, bye-election.
He told the National Commissioner, Mohammed Haruna, to find a way in ensuring the materials were properly disposed of.
He said there was need to clear the materials for the previous elections since there was no longer litigations on them.
Yakubu in a sideline interview said that there was need to clear them to create space in the commission’s offices.
”It has been part of the traditions of INEC that after elections, we have a large number of election materials from the elections.
“So, after litigations, we normally clear these materials. That is a protocol.
“Not only the unused materials or some of the used materials like ballot papers, but ballot sheets are preserved for eternity.
”Unused materials lying in the INEC offices and those in the state branches of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) around the country. We have a protocol for disposing these materials.
“That is why when I saw the heaps of such materials used for the general elections in Nasarawa State, I said that they should find a way of disposing them. Not only in Nasarawa but across the nation.
“Otherwise, our stores will be filled up with used and unused materials from previous elections,” Yakubu said.
Politics
Oshiomhole Behind Attempt To Impeach Obaseki, Adeyanju Alleges
Convener of Pro-Democracy and Human Rights group, Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, has accused Adams Oshiomhole, former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, of being behind the deployment of police officers to Edo State House of Assembly.
The premises of Edo State House of Assembly was yesterday morning besieged by men of the Nigeria Police Force.
Rumours had it that some elected House members who are on the side of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and allegedly loyal to the former party chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, had perfected plans to sit at the assembly complex which is currently under renovation.
Adeyanju, speaking on the incident, alleged that Oshiomhole mobilised security agencies to Edo State House of Assembly in order to impeach Obaseki.
He further warned that Edo State would not make progress if the former APC chairman is not humiliated.
On his Twitter page, he wrote: “According to reports, Oshiomhole and co mobilized for impeachment of Obaseki today but the move failed even with massive deployment of police officers.
“This Oshiomhole guy is insane. Edo State won’t make progress until that guy is permanently humiliated.”
Politics
Oyo Assembly Set To Screen Commissioner – Nominee
The Oyo State House of Assembly, yesterday, confirmed that the name of Dr Lateef Idowu-Oyeleke had been forwarded to it for screening as commissioner nominee.
Consequently, it has fixed the screening of the commissioner-nominee for August 11.
Our source reports that Idowu-Oyeleke’s name was forwarded to the Assembly by Governor Seyi Makinde to replace the late Mr Kehinde Ayoola.
Ayoola, a former Commissioner for Environment, died on May 14 during a brief illness.
The Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, said that the commissioner-nominee would be screened on August 11, while his curriculum vita would also be checked to authenticate his records and ascertain his competence as a commissioner in the state.
Ogundoyin said that the vacant commissionership position needed to be filled with a competent hand so that work could progress in the ministry.
The speaker further directed the commissioner-nominee to forward 60 copies of his curriculum vitae to the Assembly before the screening date for proper scrutiny.
