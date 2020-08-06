Sports
Rivers United Awaits LMC’s Validation
General Manager of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Rivers United, Dr. Okey Kpalukwu, has stated that the Port Harcourt-based side is currently waiting to have the League Management Company of Nigeria ratify the team’s second-place finish for the 2019/2020 NPFL season.
Kpalukwu said this in a chat with Tidesports source amidst talk of uncertainty on the position of teams after the league was abruptly ended due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the adoption of the Point Per Game system as a season-ending mechanism.
He added that the PPG system placed his team above Enyimba on goal difference after both teams were tied on point using the PPG and that this will be further clarified when LMC eventually comes up with the authentic table that will confirm Rivers United as the second-placed team.
“When you look at the league at match day 25 Rivers United actually finished second. When you use the PPG you will also discover that Rivers United finished second with the PPG so I think it’s something that is meritorious. I know that if you apply the PPG with all fairness to the two teams you will see Rivers united finishing second. We are waiting for the League Management Company to come up with the authentic table.”
1996 Olympics Remains The Greatest Moment Ever -Dosu
Ex Nigeria shot-stopper, Dosu Joseph, says winning gold medal n the Men’s Football Tournament of 1996 Olympics in Atlanta remains one of his greatest moments ever.
The former Julius Berger goalkeeper was in goal for Nigeria at the quadrennial sports fiesta, where the team shocked the world by defeating Brazil and Argentina on their way to become the first African side to win a football gold medal at the Olympic games.
Monday, August 3, 2020, makes 24 years the dream achieved the feat, Dosu said the historic achievement was a life-changing experience for him.
“The 1996 Men’s Olympic Football Final was played at the Sanford Stadium in Athens on August 3rd, 1996. The stadium was packed to the brim with 78, 587 fans.
“Today makes it 24 years that we conquered the world, we were called the dreamers after losing to Togo 3-1, we turned it around after winning the gold medal and the team was called DREAM TEAM ”&þ I celebrate the golden legends, thank God for life and thanks to you guys for your support and prayers during the tournament, God bless Nigeria Amen,” Dosu said in a social media post on his social media page.
Coach Laments 3SC’s NNL Dilemma
General Manager of Nigeria National League side Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan, 3SC, Rasheed Balogun has lamented the dilemma of having one of Nigeria’s prestigious club side campaigning in the nation’s second-tier National League.
Balogun speaking in a chat with Tidesports source described the situation as an unfortunate one considering the pedigree of the club in Nigeria and Africa at large.
He however enthused that the club will work hard enough to get back to where they rightfully should be competing which is the Topflight NPFL.
“It’s rather unfortunate, where Shooting Stars are is never where we belong but necessity makes us find ourselves in this situation, but I know by the special grace of God, we shall return to the NPFL.”