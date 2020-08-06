News
NAFDAC Seizes N1.3trn Tramadol Containers
The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said that it was able to stop 31 containers of Tramadol worth N1.3trillion from entering Nigeria after intelligence was supplied to the agency.
The NAFDAC Director-General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, who disclosed this, last Saturday, added that about 24 suspects were apprehended after the interception, which showed that the health regulatory system was being strengthened.
The DG spoke during an interview on Channels Television, monitored by our correspondent.
Adeyeye said, “We do a lot of seizures. We have an investigation and enforcement directorate. And in the last month, we have shown two episodes of what our enforcement does. Let me tell you about Tramadol and how we tackle substandard drugs. About Tramadol, we got information about a year ago that 31 containers of Tramadol were heading for Nigeria and we did something about it. We apprehended 23 or 24 persons. The rest turned back.
“The street worth of what we seized is N1.3trillion. But it was not just Tramadol. We seized all sorts of unregulated products and burnt them. We do go to Sagamu (Ogun State) and that is where we do our destruction.
“About five weeks ago, we busted a house where they were making falsified medicines using pharmaceutical companies back. The problem is that we are reaping what we sowed when NAFDAC was not at the ports.”
Adeyeye added that the government was making efforts to encourage local pharmaceutical researches, particularly as the country battled the Covid-19 pandemic.
Govs Protest Nation’s Worsening Security Situation
Governors have joined the growing list of Nigerians bemoaning the security situation in the country.
They have planned a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Service chiefs to discuss “this worrisome and rapidly degenerating situation.”
The states helmsmen conveyed their feelings in a letter to their counterpart – Borno State Governor BabaganaZulum – whose convoy last week came under attack between Baga and Monguno in his state while on a trip.
The attackers are suspected to be fighters of insurgent group, Boko Haram.
Zulum accused the military of sabotage.
He criticised troops for not showing enough commitment to the fight against insurgency.
The governor threatened to mobilise hunters and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) to battle Boko Haram should the troops fail to perform after some time.
In the letter to Zulum, the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Ekiti State Governor KayodeFayemi, described what happened to Zulum as “one unwarranted attack too many”, which “epitomises our collective vulnerability and the fragility of the country’s security architecture.”
The letter added: “Although you emerged from this incident unscathed, we note with regret the injuries sustained by two members of the CJTF and a police officer attached to your convoy and do accordingly pray for their quick recovery.
“Mr. Governor, forum members are resolutely behind you in your effort to rid Borno State of these dastardly and wicked agents of evil.
2023: Winning, Not Zoning Is PDP’s Focus, Wike Clarifies
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said that the focus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 Presidential elections should be winning and not zoning.
Wike said this on a live Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, monitored in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The governor said zoning – which is an arrangement that ensures rotation of political power among ethnic blocs – is a luxury that only ruling parties can afford.
Wike, who is from the same zone as his predecessor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, said when he was contesting the governorship election in 2015, there were suggestions that he should not be given the ticket of the PDP because of the zoning arrangement in the state, but out of necessity, he was allowed to run.
Responding to a question, he said, “When I came on board, people were saying no, the position should not control us (sic) because of my ethnic group but there was an argument that we are an opposition party. What we want to do is to win elections.
“As an opposition party, we look at all variables. What will make us win the election (comes) first. That is what is important to us. The ruling party can say that (zoning) but for the opposition party, there are variables.”
When asked to state his position on the raging zoning debate, the governor responded, “It depends. As an opposition party, we look at all variables. Forget about other parties. We look at all variables and our own concern is: How do we win? How do we get back power?
“So, it is not one factor that will influence (decisions). So many variables will come into play. So, it will be wrong for me as an opposition person to say this must be done now. No. I will not do that”, Wike added.
It would be recalled that a nephew and ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mamman Daura, had stirred a debate, last week, when he stated that zoning should not determine who emerges the next President in 2023, stressing that it should be based on ‘merit’.
Buhari, who is from the North-West geopolitical zone and a Fulani, will complete his tenure in 2023.
However, there have been rumours that major political parties may still present northern Presidential candidates in a bid to boost their chances of winning.
‘Corruption Taking Toll On FG’s Anti-Graft War’
A France-based Nigerian forensic investigator, Dr Yusuf Aliu, has said that corruption is taking its toll on the Federal Government’s anti-graft war.
He spoke against the backdrop of the ongoing investigation of alleged fraudulent practices in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), among others.
Aliu, who is the director, Forensic Investigation, International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professionals, United States Incorporated, noted that individuals assigned with a high level of responsibilities were themselves becoming suspects.
The Edo State indigene, in a statement made available to newsmen, last Friday titled: ‘Graft and Corruption in our country is taking a rather huge toll on the government”, said high profile persons assigned with the responsibility of ensuring transparency in government transactions were now being accused of corrupt practices.
Aliu said, “Graft and corruption in our country are taking a rather huge toll on the government and her anti-graft/corruption efforts, with abuse of power, fraud, embezzlement, and misuse of public funds being on the rise daily in both size and severity.
“The individuals and institutions involved are high profile, assigned with the responsibility of ensuring transparency in government transitions. Now, if the citadel of justice is corrupt, of what value is the body politics?
“It is sad to note that government agencies saddled with the responsibility of promoting transparency in government are now the ones masterminding fraudulent practices. The Federal Government anti-graft is suffering a huge setback.
“Such setbacks culminate in the frustration of the citizens and lack of confidence in the government. Besides the negative perception of the government, corruption has threatened our democratic institutions and values and the government tends to be losing the fight. In 2019, Nigeria ranked 146 out of 180 on Transparency International Corruption Perception Index.”
As a way to effectively manage graft and corruption, Aliu suggested, “Manage conflict of interest, by aligning government interest with the interest of operators. This will reduce the undue influence and abuse of power(s) in policymaking.
