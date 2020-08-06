News
Herdsmen Plotting To Conquer Nigeria, Christians, IPOB Alerts
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, alerted Nigerians and the international community to a dangerous development by herdsmen, who he alleged, were plotting to conquer Nigeria, and Christians, who inhabit the territory.
Kanu, who was reacting to the formation of the Miyetti Allah security outfit across the nation, alleged that the formation of the security outfit was a plot by Fulanis to conquer Nigeria.
The IPOB leader insisted that it was a move to further subdue Christians in Nigeria.
In a statement he signed, Kanu said: “Now that Miyetti Allah (the sponsors of the 4th deadliest terrorist group in the world) has finally confirmed the long-running Fulani conquest agenda of the entire Nigeria by forming a nationwide ‘security outfit’, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wishes to go on record to state as follows:
“This latest belligerent development may have caught the rest of Nigeria by surprise but not the IPOB which had warned long ago that the Fulani has – since 2015 – hatched a plot to violently conquer the whole of Nigeria and is in this wise being overtly and covertly emboldened by the Fulanized, Islamized Federal Government of Nigeria.
“This latest move is merely a part of series of actions geared to subjugating the Christian indigenous nationalities of Nigeria that have stoically borne the brunt of the brutal terror that was unleashed by the Fulani since the coming of Buhari in 2015.
“This terror has largely affected the Christian minorities in Northern Nigeria but with this latest development, the Fulani now wants to bring this terror fully to Southern Nigeria through the subterfuge of a Fulani ‘security outfit’.
City Crime
Nasarawa Attack: 14 Missing, Five Killed …Police Vow To Fish Out Killers
NO Fewer than five people are feared dead while 14 persons are also said to be missing in Daisy, Umaisha Development Area of Nasarawa State following an attack by suspected gunmen invasion of the Community.
It was gathered yesterday that over 12 houses were raised by the suspected gunmen during the attack on the community.
The bandits, numbering more than 20, invaded the Community on July 27 shooting sporadically leaving five dead and 14 others still missing as a result of the invasion.
Speaking on the incident, the traditional ruler overseeing the community, the OhimegeOpanda, Usman Abdullahi said the suspected Gunmen came into the community at about 10:30 pm shooting indiscreetly on Monday. “
“About 10:30 pm on Monday, July 27, 2020, gunmen invaded our community, attacked the people of Dausu and killed five persons. They also burnt 12 houses and 14 persons are still missing as we are Speaking”, the monarch stated.
He, however, commended Governor Abdullahi Sule when he paid him a condolence visit for the prompt response of the security agents.
The monarch urged the security to increase their efforts in securing the community. Earlier, Governor Abdullahi Sule had commiserated with the monarch and the people of the over the attack on Dausu.
Represented by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the governor condemned the attack, describing it as barbaric and inhuman.
Meanwhile, the Police in Nasarawa State has vowed to unravel the killers of the District Head of Odu Village in Nasarawa Local Government Area. Amos Obere.
It would be recalled that Obere was murdered by unknown gunmen last Friday.
Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Ramhan Nansel said yesterday in Lafia that the command will not rest until the killers were identified, arrested and prosecuted.
He said an investigation to unravel the killings and those behind the attack had since commenced, urging members of the public to supply the police with useful information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the crime.
News
Residents Decry Alleged Spike In Cult Activities In Rivers Community
Residents of Nweol Community in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State have raised alarm over alleged increasing cult-related activities in the area, saying that if urgent steps are not taken by security operatives to curb the situation, it might escalate.
Nweol community had, in the past months, been under siege of various cult groups especially De-Gbam, De-Well and the Vikings confraternities who allegedly stabbed persons to death, including traders, farmers and snatched handsets at gun-point.
A resident, Barr Chris Uebari who spoke to journalists in Nweol yesterday, lamented over the security problems bedeviling the people of the area and its adjoining communities, these months, especially with criminals terrorising innocent citizens in the area.
He, however, appealed to Governor Nyesom Wike as well as the authorities of Gokana Local Government Area and security agencies to critically overhaul the security apparatus in Gokana with a view to putting the situation under control for the betterment of all in the area.
Uebari noted that in the past, Nweol Community had one of the best vigilante outfit, professionally equipped to tackle the cultists and other criminals, wondering what happened to the people within the past few years.
Another resident, Mrs Daughter Gbarabe advocated that the leadership of the area should specify the job between the anti-cult unit and Nweol Community Vigilante Group, adding that it was the only way crime could be curtailed.
She advised the Police Commissioner in Rivers State and other security machineries to re-strategise with a view to ensuring those behind the activities are brought to book.
Also, a renowned environmentalist, Dr. Temple Barinadaa, added that suspected cultists would be apprehended and arraigned in court and assured the community and its citizens of government commitment to their protection.
All efforts made by our correspondent to reach the Chairman of Gokana LGA for his comment on the matter, proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.
By: Bethel Toby
News
‘Senate Begins Constitution Review After Sallah’
The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has said that work on altering the Constitution would commence after the Sallah break.
Omo-Agege, who chairs the Senate Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution, disclosed this when two groups – Women Education Advocacy and Development Initiative (WEADI) and League of Women Voters of Nigeria (NILOWV) – paid him courtesy visits in Abuja.
He stated that rights of women and the girl-child would be protected in the exercise.
He added that his committee would take into account experiences from other African countries.
“Immediately after the Sallah, we are going to hit the ground running with Constitution review exercise. And there are a lot of bills dealing with women rights advancement.
“We will take the Ugandan and Rwandan experiences into account to see how we can meet up with the agitation of our women in the Constitution review exercise,” he stated.
Omo-Agege had said that Sexual Harassment Bill recently passed by the Senate was not targeted at lecturers in higher institutions of learning.
He said the bill was to flush out the few bad eggs tarnishing the image of their colleagues.
The lawmaker regretted that few educators were soiling the image of their colleagues, majority of whom he described as “decent”.
He said: “This bill is not targeted at our lecturers in tertiary institutions. To the extent that it is targeted at anybody, it is targeted at the errant few, the few predators in their midst. And we have them everywhere.
“So, this bill is targeted at the very insignificant few who cause most of these atrocities and we have decided that we should put a stop to it. I am sure that even most of these lecturers know that they are not the target.”
He expressed optimism that given the level of overwhelming support from the Presidency, it would get presidential assent once it receives concurrence from the House of Representatives.
The Bill to Prevent, Prohibit and Redress Sexual Harassment of Students in Tertiary Educational Institutions, 2020, which was passed by the Senate at its sitting on July 7, 2020, prohibits sexual harassment of students in tertiary institutions and prescribes jail term ranging from two to 14 years for various degrees of offences.
Sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate and co-sponsored by 106 lawmakers, the proposed legislation also prescribes N5million fine for offenders.
When signed into law, any educator who whistles or winks at a student or makes sexually-complimentary or uncomplimentary remarks about a student’s physique would be liable to two years imprisonment or a fine of N1million, if found guilty.
Trending
-
Sports2 hours ago
1996 Olympics Remains The Greatest Moment Ever -Dosu
-
Sports2 hours ago
Coach Laments 3SC’s NNL Dilemma
-
Sports2 hours ago
Rivers United Awaits LMC’s Validation
-
Opinion2 hours ago
Inspiring Lessons From Venice
-
Politics1 hour ago
Pensioners Throw Weight Behind Obaseki’s 2nd Term Bid
-
Sports2 hours ago
Katken Charges NNL Clubs On Cooperate
-
Opinion2 hours ago
Political Acrimony And Democracy
-
Politics2 hours ago
Don’t Overheat Polity, PDP Urges Oshiomhole