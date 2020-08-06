Genk Striker Restates Commitment To Nigeria

Outgoing Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria National League Lawrence Katken, has appealed to clubs in the nation’s second-tier National League to cooperate with newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Emmanuel Adesanya, as he bows out of office.

Katken speaking in a chat with the Tidesports source said there is nothing new for the incoming Adesanya to learn on the running of the NNL as the operating officer having been around for long as well.

He however added that all clubs must work together in a bid to help improve the smooth running and development of the Nigeria National League.

“It’s like a relay you handover to somebody to continue. Somebody handed over to me so it’s the same thing, it’s the same process and we are not new all of us that are handling it, we are not new to it. So there is no cause for any worry or giving anybody any orientation. We have been in the system, all of us. There is no charge than to cooperate with everybody and I wish he will enjoy the kind of cooperation that I had and I will appeal to clubs to cooperate with him so that the league can improve.”