Business
Expert Lists Gains Of Revamping Ailing Industries
An economic expert, Mr Promise Amahah, says revamping ailing industries and economic diversification in the country will help to strengthen the value of the Naira among world currencies.
Amahah stated this while reacting to the fall of the Naira amid COVID-19 pandemic in an interview with The Tide source in Abuja yesterday.
The Naira exchanged for about N387 to a dollar in the foreign exchange market as at Aug. 3.
He advised the Federal Government to also sustain the tempo in its diversification drive in different sectors of the economic activities to further boost the economy.
He said that the revamping of all ailing industries in agriculture, textiles, IT, education among others would create more jobs, open investment as well as raise the value of the Naira.
“The fall of the Naira did not just happen overnight. When Naira was stronger was when we had Peugeot Automobile Nigeria, Volkswagen Nigeria, Dunlop Nigeria Ltd, Michelin Nigeria, Bata and Lennards.
“Our Naira had value when we had Nigerian Airways, Steel Rolling Mills; Osogbo Steel Rolling Mill, Ajaokuta steel, Arewa Textile Mill, BEREC Batteries, General Motors and Kingsway among others,” he said.
Amahah, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Strategy Worth and Technology (SWAT), lauded Federal Government for its move to revive Ajaokuta Steel Company.
The expert said the commitment by the Central Bank of Nigeria to revive Nigerian Cotton Textile and Garment industries was the right step in the right direction.
Reps Probe NOAC’s N13bn Debt Owed Nigerian Firm
The House of Representatives has waded into the alleged N13.07 billion contract debt owed an indigenous oil company, DE COON Services Limited by the Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NOAC).
The House action followed a petition written to it by the managing director of DE COON, Engr Nelson Onubuogu, where he claimed that there were several contract scams and non-payment of the sums of $30 million (N13 billion) and N70 million owned his company by NOAC.
After presenting his petition, the House Committee on Petroleum Upstream, which is handling the matter, adjourned to August 12, 2020 for continuation of the investigative hearing for NAOC and other parties to appear before it.
Onubuogu, in the petition addressed to the speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, said that he was forced to take the step because NAOC had received over 70 per cent of the monies via several cash-calls performed with NAPIMS for the contract but failed to pay its debt to DE COON.
He asserted that NAOC had refused to issue the required purchase orders that would allow his company to submit invoices for payment despite providing the services to NAOC for its oil and gas production.
According to him, an additional $7 million is also owed his company for invoices unpaid within the system.
Onubuogu further alleged that NAOC which owns 20 per cent share in the Joint Venture (JV) operation with the federal government is trying to frustrate and transfer his company’s contracts to its Italian, local contractors and stooges. He accused two officials of NAOC of being used to perpetuate the contractual and financial crimes against his company in collaboration with another senior female staff of Oando.
Onubuogu therefore appealed to the House of Representatives through its Committee on Petroleum Upstream led by Hon. Sarkin Musa Adar to investigate the allegations raised by his company.
He also pleaded with the committee to ask NAOC to pay all outstanding bills due to his company and compensation for the late payment and damages caused to De Coon’s operations by intentional sabotages.
The firm boss equally prayed the House to direct NAOC to allow his company to supply the two new gas generators to enable him submit invoices since NAOC, NAPIMS and Oando participated in the Factory Acceptance Test at the Original Equipment Manufacturer’s (CATERPILLAR) facility in the USA and signed the Test Reports.
The managing director further demanded for the immediate implementation by NAOC of the 2018 rate of the CAT, GMC contract as directed by NNPC via NAPIMS.
He said that as at 2018, over $16.5 million stood as debt due DE COON by NAOC, which has risen to over $30 million (over N13 billion).
Onubogu said that the country’s local content law had made it possible for indigenous companies to grow and develop in the oil and gas industries, which must not be allowed to be strangulated. He submitted all the evidences of the debts owed his company and other documents indicating proofs of contract scams and manipulations against his company by NOAC.
The managing director added that one “Mr. Tiani Alessandro of NAOC authorised their legal department to hold several meetings with us to reconcile the bills for payment, but NAOC’s legal department simply informed us that they have the management’s mandate to offer us a settlement payment of $2 million only.”
Elder Statesman Tasks Workers On Financial Discipline
An elder statesman and former Attorney-General in the old Rivers State, Chief Frank Owhor has advised workers to be financially disciplined as well as invest wisely before their retirement.
He noted that many people faced a lot of challenges on retirement and old age because they did not plan for their retirement, thus resulting in much suffering.
Chief Owhor, while interacting with airport correspondents on Monday, also noted that a lot of people die early on retirement because they could no longer cope with life, insisting that planning for old age begins with financial discipline.
He identified lack of retirement plan as the bane of successful living after an active working carrier, adding that the best way to cope with retirement was to save ahead of time, and invest wisely.
Owhor advised workers to always live a debt free life, and seek the advice of a professional or expert in finance, on their financial plans.
“Workers should always build their capacities and upgrade their standards and certificates, and take up part-time jobs to argument their salaries.
“Workers should also seek for alternative insurance plans to secure their pension savings. This alternative measures is necessary in view of the fact that most institutional pension schemes are fraught with maladministration”, he said.
According to him, the current contributory pension scheme offers little solution to the plight of workers, but urged workers in Rivers State to be patient with the present administration.
By: Corlins Walter
MTN Declares PBT Of N139.6bn, N71.2bn Interim Dividend
MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has declared a profit before tax (PBT) of N139.57 billion in its unaudited half-year result for the period ended June 30, 2020.
Also, the company proposed an interim dividend of N71.24 billion, representing N3.50 kobo per two kobo ordinary share, making MTNN, the first company to offer interim dividend as investors await announcements from the other regular interim dividend paying stocks.
The half year released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) revealed that profit before tax fell by two per cent from N142.404 billion to N139.57 billion, while net profit stood at N94.877 billion, a 14.5 per cent decline from the N99.537 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2019.
Further analysis showed that, the company reported a 15.6 per cent growth in mobile subscriber base to 71.1 million. Total revenue for the period climbed by N566.946 billion in the first half of 2019, to N638.075 billion, while digital revenue soared from N1.92 billion to N4.258 billion.
Expenses increased by 17.5 per cent from N264.626 billion to N311.014 billion, while net finance costs rose 38.2
per cent from N46.996 billion to N64.966 billion.
Speaking on the results, CEO, MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman said “Following a strong first quarter, we experienced a challenging operating environment in the second quarter characterised by COVID-19 induced lock downs and the broader macro-economic impact it has had. Despite this, we have maintained double-digit service revenue growth of 12.6 per cent for H1, driven by strong growth in our key revenue lines.”
Moolman added that in H1, the Company achieved 6.8 million in net additions to connect over 71.1 million customers to its network and also connected 3.8 million new users to the internet, bringing its active data subscribers to 29 million.
On outlook, the CEO said “The early trends emerging from the easing of lock down restrictions indicate a steady normalisation of our revenue mix However, It remains unclear how this will continue to evolve for the remainder of the year giving the ongoing uncertainties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and on the customers.
“While we expect the operating environment to remain challenging, we will continue to build on our operational and financial resilience and execute on our strategy to position the business to sustain growth over the medium-term and we also remain on track to achieve our agent network target of 300,000 by year-end.”
