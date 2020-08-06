Business
Elder Statesman Tasks Workers On Financial Discipline
An elder statesman and former Attorney-General in the old Rivers State, Chief Frank Owhor has advised workers to be financially disciplined as well as invest wisely before their retirement.
He noted that many people faced a lot of challenges on retirement and old age because they did not plan for their retirement, thus resulting in much suffering.
Chief Owhor, while interacting with airport correspondents on Monday, also noted that a lot of people die early on retirement because they could no longer cope with life, insisting that planning for old age begins with financial discipline.
He identified lack of retirement plan as the bane of successful living after an active working carrier, adding that the best way to cope with retirement was to save ahead of time, and invest wisely.
Owhor advised workers to always live a debt free life, and seek the advice of a professional or expert in finance, on their financial plans.
“Workers should always build their capacities and upgrade their standards and certificates, and take up part-time jobs to argument their salaries.
“Workers should also seek for alternative insurance plans to secure their pension savings. This alternative measures is necessary in view of the fact that most institutional pension schemes are fraught with maladministration”, he said.
According to him, the current contributory pension scheme offers little solution to the plight of workers, but urged workers in Rivers State to be patient with the present administration.
By: Corlins Walter
Tumbling Oil Prices: NECA Calls For Urgent Action To Prevent Recession
The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has expressed concern over the tumbling global oil price below the $57 on which the 2020 national budget was premised.
Its Director-General, Mr Timothy Olawale, who raised the concern, yesterday called on the federal government to ensure that the economy did not recede back into recession.
According to him, if the price stays this low for a long while, it can plunge the economy into a negative growth rate, which when sustained for three consecutive quarters, pushes us into a recession.
“The fluctuation of the oil price is already threatening the national budget benchmark and overall revenue of the government for 2020, with consequential negative implication for the proposed capital projects and other critical expense heads.
“Further concern is the implication for the naira, because oil revenue is the major source of our foreign currency earning.
“The implication is that a lower oil price will affect the FOREX supply to the country and stability of the naira.
“That also has implications for the ability of the Central Bank to meet FX demands in the long term, “ he said.
The director-general, in a statement, called on government to deliberately create a roadmap for a rapid diversification of the economy away from oil.
According to him, the government needs to create avenues for more economic activities to happen like diversifying the tax revenue of the government beyond oil.
“The government should show clear fiscal discipline by cutting down costs and executing projects that will impact the economy positively as a result of plunging oil price in the international market.
“The shortfall in oil prices should not be a licence to further mortgage the future of the nation with borrowing as the budget is already struggling under the weight of debt service.
“Government should resist the temptation to further tax the already over-taxed private sector.
“This will only further incapacitate the Organised Private Sector and worsen the already precarious unemployment situation in the country.
“Deliberate efforts should be made by government to seek ways to finance some of its infrastructure projects through private sector investments through Public Private Partnerships (PPP), “ Olawale said.
The Tide reports that global oil prices plummeted to levels not seen since mid-2017 on March 6.
This was after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) oil cartel failed to strike a deal to steady the market against the impact of the coronavirus by reining in production.
In 2020 alone, the oil price has collapsed by a third. It reached almost $69 per barrel in January, before the COVID-19 outbreak, before plummeting to one-year lows around $50 a barrel and just over $46 on March 6.
Reps Probe NOAC’s N13bn Debt Owed Nigerian Firm
The House of Representatives has waded into the alleged N13.07 billion contract debt owed an indigenous oil company, DE COON Services Limited by the Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NOAC).
The House action followed a petition written to it by the managing director of DE COON, Engr Nelson Onubuogu, where he claimed that there were several contract scams and non-payment of the sums of $30 million (N13 billion) and N70 million owned his company by NOAC.
After presenting his petition, the House Committee on Petroleum Upstream, which is handling the matter, adjourned to August 12, 2020 for continuation of the investigative hearing for NAOC and other parties to appear before it.
Onubuogu, in the petition addressed to the speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, said that he was forced to take the step because NAOC had received over 70 per cent of the monies via several cash-calls performed with NAPIMS for the contract but failed to pay its debt to DE COON.
He asserted that NAOC had refused to issue the required purchase orders that would allow his company to submit invoices for payment despite providing the services to NAOC for its oil and gas production.
According to him, an additional $7 million is also owed his company for invoices unpaid within the system.
Onubuogu further alleged that NAOC which owns 20 per cent share in the Joint Venture (JV) operation with the federal government is trying to frustrate and transfer his company’s contracts to its Italian, local contractors and stooges. He accused two officials of NAOC of being used to perpetuate the contractual and financial crimes against his company in collaboration with another senior female staff of Oando.
Onubuogu therefore appealed to the House of Representatives through its Committee on Petroleum Upstream led by Hon. Sarkin Musa Adar to investigate the allegations raised by his company.
He also pleaded with the committee to ask NAOC to pay all outstanding bills due to his company and compensation for the late payment and damages caused to De Coon’s operations by intentional sabotages.
The firm boss equally prayed the House to direct NAOC to allow his company to supply the two new gas generators to enable him submit invoices since NAOC, NAPIMS and Oando participated in the Factory Acceptance Test at the Original Equipment Manufacturer’s (CATERPILLAR) facility in the USA and signed the Test Reports.
The managing director further demanded for the immediate implementation by NAOC of the 2018 rate of the CAT, GMC contract as directed by NNPC via NAPIMS.
He said that as at 2018, over $16.5 million stood as debt due DE COON by NAOC, which has risen to over $30 million (over N13 billion).
Onubogu said that the country’s local content law had made it possible for indigenous companies to grow and develop in the oil and gas industries, which must not be allowed to be strangulated. He submitted all the evidences of the debts owed his company and other documents indicating proofs of contract scams and manipulations against his company by NOAC.
The managing director added that one “Mr. Tiani Alessandro of NAOC authorised their legal department to hold several meetings with us to reconcile the bills for payment, but NAOC’s legal department simply informed us that they have the management’s mandate to offer us a settlement payment of $2 million only.”
MTN Declares PBT Of N139.6bn, N71.2bn Interim Dividend
MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has declared a profit before tax (PBT) of N139.57 billion in its unaudited half-year result for the period ended June 30, 2020.
Also, the company proposed an interim dividend of N71.24 billion, representing N3.50 kobo per two kobo ordinary share, making MTNN, the first company to offer interim dividend as investors await announcements from the other regular interim dividend paying stocks.
The half year released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) revealed that profit before tax fell by two per cent from N142.404 billion to N139.57 billion, while net profit stood at N94.877 billion, a 14.5 per cent decline from the N99.537 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2019.
Further analysis showed that, the company reported a 15.6 per cent growth in mobile subscriber base to 71.1 million. Total revenue for the period climbed by N566.946 billion in the first half of 2019, to N638.075 billion, while digital revenue soared from N1.92 billion to N4.258 billion.
Expenses increased by 17.5 per cent from N264.626 billion to N311.014 billion, while net finance costs rose 38.2
per cent from N46.996 billion to N64.966 billion.
Speaking on the results, CEO, MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman said “Following a strong first quarter, we experienced a challenging operating environment in the second quarter characterised by COVID-19 induced lock downs and the broader macro-economic impact it has had. Despite this, we have maintained double-digit service revenue growth of 12.6 per cent for H1, driven by strong growth in our key revenue lines.”
Moolman added that in H1, the Company achieved 6.8 million in net additions to connect over 71.1 million customers to its network and also connected 3.8 million new users to the internet, bringing its active data subscribers to 29 million.
On outlook, the CEO said “The early trends emerging from the easing of lock down restrictions indicate a steady normalisation of our revenue mix However, It remains unclear how this will continue to evolve for the remainder of the year giving the ongoing uncertainties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and on the customers.
“While we expect the operating environment to remain challenging, we will continue to build on our operational and financial resilience and execute on our strategy to position the business to sustain growth over the medium-term and we also remain on track to achieve our agent network target of 300,000 by year-end.”
